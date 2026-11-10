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Home > Brand Desk > Spotted an Equity Opportunity but Short on Funds? Here’s How MTF can help

Spotted an Equity Opportunity but Short on Funds? Here’s How MTF can help

Spotted an Equity Opportunity but Short on Funds? Here’s How MTF can help

Published By: Newsx Branddesk
Published: Tue 2026-11-10 13:52 IST

Sometimes the difficult part of a trade is not finding a stock but deciding how much money to commit. A share reaches a price you consider attractive, yet buying the quantity you want would tie up most of your available cash. As a result, you could buy fewer shares, sell an existing holding or wait. Another option is the Margin Trading Facility (MTF), which lets eligible traders finance part of an equity purchase through their broker. The advantage is flexibility; the trade-off is borrowing costs and greater risk.

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What Changes When You Buy Shares Through MTF?

In a regular delivery purchase, you pay the full value of the shares upfront. There is no MTF interest to pay, no borrowing-related margin call and no funding deadline. Investors commonly use this route to build long-term holdings, although they can sell whenever they choose.

MTF is also a purchase of actual shares, but you contribute only the required margin, and the broker funds the balance. This option can suit a trader planning to hold a position for days or weeks without committing all the cash immediately. However, interest accrues on the funded amount, and the position must meet ongoing margin requirements.


How MTF Lets You Buy Shares Worth Up to 4x Your Capital

Consider a stock eligible for 4x buying power, requiring an illustrative 25% initial margin. A trader contributing ₹50,000 could purchase shares worth ₹2 lakh, with ₹1.5 lakh financed by the broker.

If the share price rises 5%, the gross gain is ₹10,000, equivalent to 20% of the initial ₹50,000. A 5% decline causes a ₹10,000 gross loss on the same capital. Both figures exclude interest, brokerage, taxes and other charges.

That is the practical distinction between using MTF and paying in full. More shares can mean a larger rupee gain when a view is right but an equally larger loss when it is wrong. Leverage does not make a price forecast more reliable. Nor does the full quoted buying power need to be used; a smaller funded position may leave more room to manage an unexpected decline.

When Does the Funding Make Sense?

The decision should start with the trade, not the leverage multiple. Does the stock have enough liquidity to enter and exit at reasonable prices? Is the purchase based on a considered valuation or trading setup? How long might the position remain open, and how much interest would build up over that period?

A trader also needs a cash buffer. If prices fall, the broker may demand additional margin or sell securities when a shortfall is not met. A planned stop-loss does not guarantee the exit price during a sharp market gap. With a fully paid delivery position, there is no MTF funding interest or maintenance-margin call; with MTF, those obligations continue until the position is closed or the funding is repaid.


How to Access MTF on Bajaj Broking

Bajaj Broking offers up to 4x buying power across more than 1,000 approved stocks, with interest rates of up to 12.99% per annum (on its Professional Pack). Actual leverage and pricing depend on the stock and selected plan. Its MTF positions can be held for up to 365 days, subject to applicable conditions; call-and-trade support is also available.

  1. Open or log in to your account: Access your Bajaj Broking trading account.

  2. Check eligible stocks: Browse the MTF-approved stock list and select the shares you wish to purchase.

  3. Calculate funding costs: Use the MTF calculator to estimate the upfront margin, broker funding and interest charges.

  4. Place your order: Select ‘MTF’ as the product type on the buy screen.

  5. Execute the trade: Confirm your order and complete the required share-pledge authorization.

  6. Track your position: Monitor your holdings, margin requirements and funding details through the Bajaj Broking platform.

 

MTF can help a trader take a larger position without selling existing investments. But access to additional capital is not, by itself, a reason to use it. The borrowing should fit the trade, not dictate it.

 

Standard Disclaimer

Investments in securities market are subject to market risks, read all related documents carefully before investing.

 

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Spotted an Equity Opportunity but Short on Funds? Here’s How MTF can help

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Spotted an Equity Opportunity but Short on Funds? Here’s How MTF can help

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Spotted an Equity Opportunity but Short on Funds? Here’s How MTF can help

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Spotted an Equity Opportunity but Short on Funds? Here’s How MTF can help
Spotted an Equity Opportunity but Short on Funds? Here’s How MTF can help
Spotted an Equity Opportunity but Short on Funds? Here’s How MTF can help
Spotted an Equity Opportunity but Short on Funds? Here’s How MTF can help
Spotted an Equity Opportunity but Short on Funds? Here’s How MTF can help

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