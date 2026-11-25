According to American writer William Arthur Ward, “teaching is more than imparting knowledge; it is inspiring change.” This statement, applicable to the field of digital education, gives teachers a crucial role. This idea underpins the mission of TECH Global University, the largest digital university in the world, which is continuously committed to excellence in teaching.

The institution has a teaching staff of more than 6,000 specialists who hold relevant positions in leading companies, organizations and hospitals internationally. In this regard, notable profiles include professionals in senior positions at companies such as Google, Amazon, Coca-Cola and Shell, as well as representatives of the banking sector, such as executives from Mastercard. They also work in hospitals of the stature of MD Anderson Cancer Center and Mayo Clinic. Thanks to this, TECH Global University has earned the title of “online Harvard.”

According to UNESCO reports, teachers’ experience and commitment are essential to improving educational outcomes. In addition, articles from The Chronicle of Higher Education point out that teachers with international experience provide advanced technical knowledge and enrich students’ cultural perspectives in an increasingly globalized world.

The transformative vision of TECH Global University emerges from the aim of “bringing university education closer and diversifying it until it reaches every corner of the world,” according to Manuel Sánchez-Cascado de Fuentes, CEO of the TECH Education group. This ensures multifaceted teaching and “promotes a learning environment that transcends borders, allowing students to obtain a global and up-to-date vision of their respective disciplines.”

Its high academic quality is reflected in its employability rate. 99% of its graduates obtain employment aligned with their level of qualification after completing their degree. In this way, with an overall rating of 4.9 out of 5 on the main review platforms, it is the university best rated in the world by its students.

TECH Global University has 20 faculties covering the most relevant areas of knowledge and their practical application. In each of them, the academic team is positioned as a fundamental pillar of educational quality, enabling students to link the rigor of research with the most up-to-date demands of professional reality.

TECH Global University, an absolute benchmark in healthcare academic programs

Leadership within the healthcare sector has enabled TECH Global University to establish links with four of the five best hospitals internationally. In this way, it integrates guest directors related to different professional branches of Medicine and Nursing into its programs.

Figures such as Michael Hinni, who heads the Department of Head and Neck Surgery at Mayo Clinic, and Susan Linder, Director of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Cleveland Clinic, are part of an elite teaching staff. Likewise, specialists such as David Lin, Director of the Neurorecovery Clinic at Massachusetts General Hospital, and Konstantinos Aronis, Director of the Complex Ablation Program for Adult Congenital Heart Disease at The Johns Hopkins Hospital, also stand out.

The figure of Dr. Stefan G. Hofmann, who participates in TECH Global University’s Master’s Degree in Cognitive-Behavioral Psychology, is also noteworthy. This distinguished expert has devoted most of his professional career to addressing Anxiety Disorders through the most disruptive Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy techniques. In addition, he has received numerous awards and has been included in the global list of Highly Cited Researchers.

The largest Business School internationally

TECH Global University’s Business School faculty has established itself as an international benchmark due to its direct connection with the business elite. Its model allows students to learn from active leaders, who transfer to the academic programs the knowledge and strategies they apply in the world’s most competitive industries.

Among the most recognized lecturers in this faculty are figures such as Romi Arman, Chief Digital Officer (CDO) at Shell Energy Corporation; Scott Stevenson, Director of Digital Marketing at Warner Bros Discovery; Andrea La Sala, Global Brand and Merchandising Director of Armani Exchange at Giorgio Armani; and Rick Gauthier, Regional IT Director at Amazon.

This interaction and connection with corporate reality offers students an excellent competitive advantage. Thus, it enables them to master decision-making and strategic innovation alongside professionals who set the standards in today’s business market.

Leadership in business innovation and at the forefront of the video game industry

TECH Global University’s teaching staff also includes Rebeca Hwang, Director at Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University. She is a benchmark in the management of technology companies and stands out for integrating Artificial Intelligence into innovation processes. Her knowledge is transferred directly to the Master’s Degree in Digital Business Creation and Entrepreneurship.

Her teaching enables students to become familiar with the use of disruptive tools in the development of new businesses in order to gain an advantage over their competitors. According to the expert herself, her approach helps deepen understanding of the technological impact of AI, as well as the leadership skills and corporate culture that are essential in the business field.

Also noteworthy within the teaching staff is Joshua Singh, a professional with more than two decades of experience in the video game sector who has worked with giants such as Marvel Entertainment, Wildlife Studios, Blizzard and Riot Games. His success in titles such as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, League of Legends and Overwatch supports his current role as Art Director at Epic Games.

Professionals from the top sports leagues on its Faculty of Sports Sciences

TECH Global University has forged relationships with the elite of international sports. That is why its faculty includes such distinguished professionals as Isaiah Covington, a high-performance coach for the Boston Celtics, ensuring that students learn the methods used in the world of professional basketball.

Covington’s career stands out for his work in the most competitive and demanding basketball league in the world. He has been a crucial element in the recovery and performance improvement of players from iconic teams such as the Golden State Warriors. His experience focuses on creating personalized conditioning and rehabilitation programs so that athletes can reach their full potential in highly demanding environments.

The Faculty of Sports Sciences also benefits from the teaching participation of Tyler Friedrich, Director of Sports Performance and Applied Sports Science at Stanford. This professional specializes in the application of technology and data analysis to improve results in disciplines as varied as football, hockey and swimming.

Impact in the world of Humanities, Social Sciences and research

Alexander Carter, Director of Philosophy and Interdisciplinary Studies at the University of Cambridge, serves as International Guest Director of TECH Global University’s Master’s Degree in Teaching Philosophy and Ethical Values. He has experience in the development of projects studying philosophical dilemmas, fostering critical and creative thinking among researchers.

In the area of Social Sciences, Fayyaz Vellani also stands out as International Guest Director of TECH Global University’s Master’s Degree in Philosophy and Theory of Society. This specialist, who directs the College House Research Program at the University of Pennsylvania, has developed studies on Disability, Geopolitics and Sustainable Development and their impact on the contemporary world. His outstanding career has earned him the Excellence Award from the International Journal of Diversity.

TECH Global University, the largest digital university in the world

TECH is the world’s largest online university. With an impressive catalog of more than 14,000 educational programs available in 11 languages, it is positioned as a leader in employability, with a 99% job placement rate.

It is officially recognized in America, such as TECH Universidad (Mexico). It also has a strong presence in Africa, with TECH RUCU University (Tanzania) and TECH Euromed University (Morocco), and in Europe through TECH Global University (Andorra) and TECH Universidad (Spain).

Thanks to its international scope, TECH has a presence in more than 150 countries and has twice been recognized by the Financial Times as one of the 250 fastest-growing companies in Europe in recent years.

Furthermore, the prestigious Forbes magazine has distinguished it as the “world’s best online university,” highlighting its innovative learning methodology, Relearning, as well as the implementation of the Harvard Case Method.

In addition, it boasts an Ivy League faculty, at the level of Harvard or Stanford. Its more than 6,000 professors work in the best companies, organizations and institutions in the world. The largest multinationals (Amazon, Apple, Google, Nike…), the best hospitals (Mayo Clinic, MD Anderson Cancer Center…) and the best sports institutions (Boston Celtics, Dallas Cowboys…) collaborate with their best professionals to lead TECH’s academic programs.

The quality of its digital infrastructure and its high educational standards have been recognized by Google with Google Premier Partner status, a distinction reserved only for the top 3% of online institutions.

TECH is also considered the top-rated university by its students, with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 in more than 25,000 public ratings on leading international portals.