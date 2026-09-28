TECH Global University, leader in employability with a 99% rate

Growing competitiveness has transformed the labor market, leading to an increase in demand for qualified profiles across all productive sectors. In response to this situation, TECH Global University has developed an extensive catalogue of degrees designed to guarantee the professional growth of its students. Thanks to the skills and knowledge acquired through these academic programs, 99% of graduates obtain a job aligned with their level of specialization in less than one year.

Through its degrees, TECH Global University aims to promote effective practice by combining the most comprehensive and up-to-date theory with simulated cases and real examples that allow knowledge to be contextualized and applied. In this way, it helps specialists improve their abilities and competencies to access top-level positions.

The academic programs are also focused on facilitating knowledge updates in sectors where this is required in order to remain at the professional forefront. In this regard, TECH Global University promotes continuous updating in key areas such as Engineering, Medicine, Nursing, Physiotherapy, Business and Finance, among many others.

All these degrees have been meticulously designed by the best experts in each sector, who have been selected for both their professional and academic recognition. As a result, graduates acquire innovative knowledge adapted to all kinds of real situations, increasing their chances of professional growth. Its program offering includes Doctorates, Bachelor’s Degrees, Master’s Degrees, Postgraduate Diplomas, University Experts and Language Courses, among others.

TECH Global University is the university best rated in the world by its students

TECH Global University offers its students full freedom to adapt their academic workload to their interests or responsibilities, in order to promote effective learning. All content is accessible from anywhere in the world through a device with an internet connection. Likewise, it has perfected its own learning methodology, Relearning, which is based on the natural reiteration of the most relevant key concepts throughout the entire academic process.

This commitment to adapting to professional requirements has enabled it to become the university best rated in the world by its students, with a score of 4.9 out of 5 on platforms such as Google Maps and Trustpilot.

Thus, TECH Global University stands as a unique academic opportunity to remain at the professional forefront in all areas. Students at this institution have the privilege of accessing top-level content fully online, adapted to the labor market.

TECH Global University, the best online university in the world according to Forbes

TECH is the world’s largest online university. With an impressive catalog of more than 14,000 educational programs available in 11 languages, it is positioned as a leader in employability, with a 99% job placement rate.

It is officially recognized in America, such as TECH Universidad (Mexico). It also has a strong presence in Africa, with TECH RUCU University (Tanzania) and TECH Euromed University (Morocco), and in Europe through TECH Global University (Andorra) and TECH Universidad (Spain).

Thanks to its international scope, TECH has a presence in more than 150 countries and has twice been recognized by the Financial Times as one of the 250 fastest-growing companies in Europe in recent years.

Furthermore, the prestigious Forbes magazine has distinguished it as the “world’s best online university,” highlighting its innovative learning methodology, Relearning, as well as the implementation of the Harvard Case Method.

In addition, it boasts an Ivy League faculty, at the level of Harvard or Stanford. Its more than 6,000 professors work in the best companies, organizations and institutions in the world. The largest multinationals (Amazon, Apple, Google, Nike…), the best hospitals (Mayo Clinic, MD Anderson Cancer Center…) and the best sports institutions (Boston Celtics, Dallas Cowboys…) collaborate with their best professionals to lead TECH’s academic programs.

The quality of its digital infrastructure and its high educational standards have been recognized by Google with Google Premier Partner status, a distinction reserved only for the top 3% of online institutions.

TECH is also considered the top-rated university by its students, with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 in more than 25,000 public ratings on leading international portals.