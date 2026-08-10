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Home > Brand Desk > TECH Global University, positioned as the university best rated in the world by its students

TECH Global University, positioned as the university best rated in the world by its students

After more than 25,000 reviews on review platforms such as Google Maps and Trustpilot, the university ranks among the elite of the education sector with a score of 4.9 out of 5
After more than 25,000 reviews on review platforms such as Google Maps and Trustpilot, the university ranks among the elite of the education sector with a score of 4.9 out of 5

Published By: NewsX Brand Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-08-10 17:41 IST

TECH Global University has positioned itself as the university best rated in the world by its students thanks to the opinions shared by its graduates on the main international review platforms. On Google Maps, a tool used by more than 1 billion users, it has more than 4,000 favorable reviews, allowing it to achieve a score of 4.9 out of 5. Among the main points of praise are the quality of its content, individualized attention and the flexibility of its teaching methodology.

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On Trustpilot, a platform known for verifying the authenticity of each review, it also stands as an absolute global benchmark among universities. It holds the same score of 4.9 out of 5 after more than 4,000 reviews. This figure corresponds to an Excellent rating, the highest that an institution dedicated to education can obtain.

The platform itself explains that its methodology is based on the assessment of factors such as the quantity, quality and age of the reviews received, highlighting the regularity with which opinions about the services are submitted. Therefore, this measurement reflects the willingness to obtain continuous feedback from students.

Likewise, on Indeed, InfoJobs and other job search platforms, the ratings given by employees and collaborators of TECH Global University also stand out, with the institution maintaining a score of 4.9 out of 5. In this regard, emphasis is placed on the professional environment and the growth opportunities available within the institution.

 

Leader in employability: 99% of its graduates obtain a job aligned with their qualifications

There are numerous reasons that justify the success of TECH Global University. Karen Roca, student of the Blended Master’s Degree in Neuro-Ophthalmology, highlights that the university provides “very in-depth knowledge in the field, and reinforces text-based content with clinical cases and real patient videos.” Along similar lines, many reviews point to the quality of teaching, as well as individualized and effective support.

Other students, such as Fortunato Clemente Ntutumu, student of the Bachelor’s Degree in Systems Engineering, highlight the possibility of “progressing at my own pace, combining my professional life with education.” In addition, Geovanna Ávila, student of the Master’s Degree in Real Estate Investment and PropTech, states that the best part of her program was that “everything I learned, I was able to apply immediately in my professional life.” These comments are in line with the 99% employability rate held by TECH Global University.

Given these advantages, more and more professionals are choosing to specialize or update their knowledge digitally in areas that were previously limited to in-person classrooms with rigid schedules. According to reports by Research and Markets, the e-learning market is estimated to have a compound annual growth rate of 14.6% for the 2026-2030 period. Thus, TECH Global University presents itself as an ideal option for those who wish to boost their professional careers without giving up flexibility.

 

TECH Global University, the “Online Harvard”

TECH is the world’s largest online university. With an impressive catalog of more than 14,000 educational programs available in 11 languages, it is positioned as a leader in employability, with a 99% job placement rate.

It is officially recognized in America, such as TECH Universidad (Mexico). It also has a strong presence in Africa, with TECH RUCU University (Tanzania) and TECH Euromed University (Morocco), and in Europe through TECH Global University (Andorra) and TECH Universidad (Spain).

Thanks to its international scope, TECH has a presence in more than 150 countries and has twice been recognized by the Financial Times as one of the 250 fastest-growing companies in Europe in recent years.

Furthermore, the prestigious Forbes magazine has distinguished it as the “world’s best online university,” highlighting its innovative learning methodology, Relearning, as well as the implementation of the Harvard Case Method.

In addition, it boasts an Ivy League faculty, at the level of Harvard or Stanford. Its more than 6,000 professors work in the best companies, organizations and institutions in the world. The largest multinationals (Amazon, Apple, Google, Nike…), the best hospitals (Mayo Clinic, MD Anderson Cancer Center…) and the best sports institutions (Boston Celtics, Dallas Cowboys…) collaborate with their best professionals to lead TECH’s academic programs.

The quality of its digital infrastructure and its high educational standards have been recognized by Google with Google Premier Partner status, a distinction reserved only for the top 3% of online institutions.

TECH is also considered the top-rated university by its students, with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 in more than 25,000 public ratings on leading international portals.

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TECH Global University, positioned as the university best rated in the world by its students

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TECH Global University, positioned as the university best rated in the world by its students

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TECH Global University, positioned as the university best rated in the world by its students
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