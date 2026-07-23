TECH Global University positions itself as the official online university of the NBA

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has established an agreement with TECH Global University, consolidating this academic institution as its official online university. This agreement will make it possible to offer university programs specialized in basketball management and business, integrating the vision of key figures such as players, former players and executives from the world’s leading league.

Arnon de Mello, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of the NBA in Latin America, stated that the organization is “delighted to partner with TECH Global University to support the comprehensive development of students and professionals throughout the region.” He also emphasized the desire to build academic programs that provide a better understanding of both the NBA and the sports industry in general.

Manuel Sánchez-Cascado de Fuentes, CEO and Founder of the TECH educational group, stressed that “for us, it is an honor to be the official online university of a global basketball league such as the NBA and to offer this unique academic experience.” Through this alliance, they aim to offer the opportunity to specialize in the sports sector alongside leading professionals in their fields.

The degrees derived from this agreement fall within faculties such as Sports Sciences, Physiotherapy and Medicine. Among its teaching staff, made up of professionals with extensive careers in the sports field, Isaiah Covington, Performance Coach for the Boston Celtics, stands out as Guest Director of the Master’s Degree in Rehabilitation and Readaptation of Sports Injuries.

Likewise, TECH Global University has developed the Master’s Degree in Professional Basketball, an exclusive program in the university landscape fully focused on this sport. Its mission is to provide the best knowledge to coaches, scouts and trainers working in the highest-level leagues.

NBA, presence in 215 countries and more than 50 languages

The NBA aims to connect people around the world through basketball. That is why it has a presence in 215 countries and in more than 50 languages, offering products for sale in more than 200 countries across the seven continents. This commitment to globalizing the sport is also reflected in the rosters of its men’s professional league, where 135 international players from 43 different countries compete.

This institution is built around five professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), the NBA G League, the NBA 2K League and the Basketball Africa League (BAL).

In addition, through NBA Cares, it supports social issues together with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations. In this regard, it develops support campaigns in education and in causes linked to health and family development.

It also has one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 2.1 billion likes and followers across all platforms. To offer the best multimedia content to its fans, NBA Digital assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass.

TECH Global University, the largest digital university in the world

TECH is the world’s largest online university. With an impressive catalog of more than 14,000 educational programs available in 11 languages, it is positioned as a leader in employability, with a 99% job placement rate.

It is officially recognized in America, such as TECH Universidad (Mexico). It also has a strong presence in Africa, with TECH RUCU University (Tanzania) and TECH Euromed University (Morocco), and in Europe through TECH Global University (Andorra) and TECH Universidad (Spain).

Thanks to its international scope, TECH has a presence in more than 150 countries and has twice been recognized by the Financial Times as one of the 250 fastest-growing companies in Europe in recent years. This has allowed it to become the official University of the NBA, offering exclusive programs taught by outstanding managers, coaches and former players of the world’s top basketball league.

Furthermore, the prestigious Forbes magazine has distinguished it as the “world’s best online university,” highlighting its innovative learning methodology, Relearning, as well as the implementation of the Harvard Case Method.

In addition, it boasts an Ivy League faculty, at the level of Harvard or Stanford. Its more than 6,000 professors work in the best companies, organizations and institutions in the world. The largest multinationals (Amazon, Apple, Google, Nike…), the best hospitals (Mayo Clinic, MD Anderson Cancer Center…) and the best sports institutions (Boston Celtics, Dallas Cowboys…) collaborate with their best professionals to lead TECH’s academic programs.

The quality of its digital infrastructure and its high educational standards have been recognized by Google with Google Premier Partner status, a distinction reserved only for the top 3% of online institutions.

TECH is also considered the top-rated university by its students, with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 in more than 25,000 public ratings on leading international portals.