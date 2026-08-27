TECH Global University, recognized as a Google Partner Premier

TECH Global University has received the Google Partner Premier recognition, an award granted annually to the most outstanding companies internationally. Through this distinction, Google highlights the performance of the 3% of companies committed to offering top-level digital services. In this way, the technology giant certifies that TECH Global University has an infrastructure that guarantees advanced online learning, with a useful, dynamic and high-performance virtual environment.

Thus, the requirements to become a Google Partner Premier are highly rigorous and are linked to the efficiency of the digital infrastructure. In this regard, the optimization of web services and the ability to offer users a flexible, agile browsing experience adapted to their needs are taken into account. Aware that Google rewards performance for its direct impact on user retention, TECH Global University has developed an environment with loading times of under 3 seconds.

Google also positively values the group of specialists in digitalization and innovation that make up these companies. In the case of TECH Global University, it has emphasized the strong performance of the marketing, SEO and SEM experts working to perfect the institution’s digital platforms.

This fact underlines the exponential growth that the education sector is generating within the technological field. According to the most recent reports by Research and Markets, the e-learning market is projected to generate approximately 701 billion dollars in revenue by 2030. In addition, a compound annual growth rate of 14.6% is estimated for the 2026-2030 period. TECH Global University, consequently, is positioned as a benchmark within the digital academic sector.

TECH Global University, the largest digital university in the world

This Google Partner Premier distinction accredits the rigor, performance and investment of TECH Global University in its digital infrastructure, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to offering students top-level education. The recognition also highlights the close relationship that the educational institution has established with the Silicon Valley company, consolidating their collaboration in terms of technology, promotion and innovation.

Likewise, it adds to the awards that TECH Global University has received in recent years. With its innovative Relearning pedagogical methodology as its flagship, based on the multimodal reiteration of key concepts to strengthen learning, it continues to position itself as a benchmark in the field of digital education.

TECH Global University, the best online university in the world according to Forbes

TECH is the world’s largest online university. With an impressive catalog of more than 14,000 educational programs available in 11 languages, it is positioned as a leader in employability, with a 99% job placement rate.

It is officially recognized in America, such as TECH Universidad (Mexico). It also has a strong presence in Africa, with TECH RUCU University (Tanzania) and TECH Euromed University (Morocco), and in Europe through TECH Global University (Andorra) and TECH Universidad (Spain).

Thanks to its international scope, TECH has a presence in more than 150 countries and has twice been recognized by the Financial Times as one of the 250 fastest-growing companies in Europe in recent years.

Furthermore, the prestigious Forbes magazine has distinguished it as the “world’s best online university,” highlighting its innovative learning methodology, Relearning, as well as the implementation of the Harvard Case Method.

In addition, it boasts an Ivy League faculty, at the level of Harvard or Stanford. Its more than 6,000 professors work in the best companies, organizations and institutions in the world. The largest multinationals (Amazon, Apple, Google, Nike…), the best hospitals (Mayo Clinic, MD Anderson Cancer Center…) and the best sports institutions (Boston Celtics, Dallas Cowboys…) collaborate with their best professionals to lead TECH’s academic programs.

The quality of its digital infrastructure and its high educational standards have been recognized by Google with Google Premier Partner status, a distinction reserved only for the top 3% of online institutions.

TECH is also considered the top-rated university by its students, with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 in more than 25,000 public ratings on leading international portals.