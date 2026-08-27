LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Brand Desk > TECH Global University, recognized as a Google Partner Premier

TECH Global University, recognized as a Google Partner Premier

The institution has obtained the Google Partner Premier distinction, reserved for only 3% of companies with a digital presence
The institution has obtained the Google Partner Premier distinction, reserved for only 3% of companies with a digital presence

Published By: NewsX Brand Desk
Last updated: Thu 2026-08-27 17:58 IST

TECH Global University has received the Google Partner Premier recognition, an award granted annually to the most outstanding companies internationally. Through this distinction, Google highlights the performance of the 3% of companies committed to offering top-level digital services. In this way, the technology giant certifies that TECH Global University has an infrastructure that guarantees advanced online learning, with a useful, dynamic and high-performance virtual environment.

You Might Be Interested In

Thus, the requirements to become a Google Partner Premier are highly rigorous and are linked to the efficiency of the digital infrastructure. In this regard, the optimization of web services and the ability to offer users a flexible, agile browsing experience adapted to their needs are taken into account. Aware that Google rewards performance for its direct impact on user retention, TECH Global University has developed an environment with loading times of under 3 seconds.

Google also positively values the group of specialists in digitalization and innovation that make up these companies. In the case of TECH Global University, it has emphasized the strong performance of the marketing, SEO and SEM experts working to perfect the institution’s digital platforms.

This fact underlines the exponential growth that the education sector is generating within the technological field. According to the most recent reports by Research and Markets, the e-learning market is projected to generate approximately 701 billion dollars in revenue by 2030. In addition, a compound annual growth rate of 14.6% is estimated for the 2026-2030 period. TECH Global University, consequently, is positioned as a benchmark within the digital academic sector.

 

TECH Global University, the largest digital university in the world

This Google Partner Premier distinction accredits the rigor, performance and investment of TECH Global University in its digital infrastructure, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to offering students top-level education. The recognition also highlights the close relationship that the educational institution has established with the Silicon Valley company, consolidating their collaboration in terms of technology, promotion and innovation.

Likewise, it adds to the awards that TECH Global University has received in recent years. With its innovative Relearning pedagogical methodology as its flagship, based on the multimodal reiteration of key concepts to strengthen learning, it continues to position itself as a benchmark in the field of digital education.

 

TECH Global University, the best online university in the world according to Forbes

TECH is the world’s largest online university. With an impressive catalog of more than 14,000 educational programs available in 11 languages, it is positioned as a leader in employability, with a 99% job placement rate.

It is officially recognized in America, such as TECH Universidad (Mexico). It also has a strong presence in Africa, with TECH RUCU University (Tanzania) and TECH Euromed University (Morocco), and in Europe through TECH Global University (Andorra) and TECH Universidad (Spain).

Thanks to its international scope, TECH has a presence in more than 150 countries and has twice been recognized by the Financial Times as one of the 250 fastest-growing companies in Europe in recent years.

Furthermore, the prestigious Forbes magazine has distinguished it as the “world’s best online university,” highlighting its innovative learning methodology, Relearning, as well as the implementation of the Harvard Case Method.

In addition, it boasts an Ivy League faculty, at the level of Harvard or Stanford. Its more than 6,000 professors work in the best companies, organizations and institutions in the world. The largest multinationals (Amazon, Apple, Google, Nike…), the best hospitals (Mayo Clinic, MD Anderson Cancer Center…) and the best sports institutions (Boston Celtics, Dallas Cowboys…) collaborate with their best professionals to lead TECH’s academic programs.

The quality of its digital infrastructure and its high educational standards have been recognized by Google with Google Premier Partner status, a distinction reserved only for the top 3% of online institutions.

TECH is also considered the top-rated university by its students, with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 in more than 25,000 public ratings on leading international portals.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

TECH Global University, recognized as a Google Partner Premier

RELATED News

Why India’s Most Successful People Are Learning to Choose Calm Over Noise

Parul University and IIT Palakkad Secure Joint Patent for E-Waste Innovation

Best Animation Degree in India: AAFT University Raipur’s Global Creative Curriculum

Indiabulls Adds ₹3,700 Crore Dwarka Expressway Project, Portfolio GDV Rises to ₹27,308 Crore

₹25 Lakh Insurance Scheme Announced as Kerala Establishes a Senior Citizens’ Welfare Department

LATEST NEWS

The Traitors Season 2: Rhea Chakraborty’s ‘Deja Vu’ Moment Ends In Eviction; ‘How Dare You? I Am An…’

Global Business Excellence & Leadership Conclave 2026 Brings Together Business Leaders, Entrepreneurs and Innovators in Hyderabad

Asian Games 2026: Will Cricket be Cancelled in Japan? India, Pakistan Raise Concerns Over Pitch And Accommodation | Latest Update

TECH Global University, recognized as a Google Partner Premier

When Real Estate Meets Broadway: Inside Prateek Group’s Most Theatrical Evening yet

Pakistan Influencer Mathira’s Private Video Leak: What Was The Issue And How She Reacted

After Panama And Brazil, India to Host Another Former FIFA World Champion in International Football Friendly | Details Inside

Beauty In Black Season 3: Kimmie And Mallory Join Forces As The Bellarie Empire Faces A New Threat; When And Where To Watch

Rs 22,006 Crore Claims, Rs 6.5 Crore Payout: Why NCLT Approved Subhash Chandra’s 99.97% Haircut Insolvency Plan

China Bans Hidden Door Handles From 2027: Why 4.3 Million Cars Are Being Recalled Over Crash Safety Risks

TECH Global University, recognized as a Google Partner Premier

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

TECH Global University, recognized as a Google Partner Premier

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

TECH Global University, recognized as a Google Partner Premier
TECH Global University, recognized as a Google Partner Premier
TECH Global University, recognized as a Google Partner Premier
TECH Global University, recognized as a Google Partner Premier

QUICK LINKS