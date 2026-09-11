TECH Global University, “the best online university in the world” according to Forbes

Forbes, the prestigious magazine specializing in business and finance, recognizes TECH Global University as “the best online university in the world” in an article published in its digital edition. The publication has highlighted “the academic offering it provides, the selection of its teaching staff, and an innovative learning method aimed at training the professionals of the future.”

Likewise, Forbes has emphasized the institution’s efforts to continuously adapt to the needs of the education sector. This work is also being carried out in a social and professional context in which online pedagogical models are gaining relevance over more traditional teaching models.

In this regard, the magazine highlights its Relearning methodology, based on the multimodal repetition of the key concepts of each lesson to ensure knowledge assimilation. It also emphasizes the results obtained, which “are outstanding, clearly exceeding the global quality standards that assess the effectiveness of online education.” TECH Global University has achieved scores above 4 out of 5 on the Likert scale. In addition, Relearning has obtained more than 8 out of 10, the highest score in the sector.

TECH Global University, the largest digital university in the world

TECH Global University offers an extensive catalogue of academic programs. The university provides Doctorates, Bachelor’s Degrees, Master’s Degrees, Grand Masters, Executive Development Programs, Postgraduate Diplomas and Language Courses, among others, in a 100% online modality.

Its faculties cover Sports Sciences, Law, Design, Education, Nursing, Business School, Language School, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, History, Humanities, Computer Science, Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Nutrition, Dentistry, Journalism and Communication, Psychology, Veterinary Medicine and Video Games. Its commitment to covering innovative disciplines aligned with current professional needs makes it possible to offer degrees related to areas such as AI, the Metaverse, Cryptocurrencies and Virtual Reality, among others.

All these programs are developed by a world-class teaching staff, consisting of more than 6,000 lecturers who work in leading companies, organizations and hospitals internationally. Notable profiles include Isaiah Covington, Performance Coach for the Boston Celtics; Magda Romanska, Principal Researcher at Harvard’s MetaLAB; Ignacio Wistuba, Chair of the Department of Translational Molecular Pathology at MD Anderson Cancer Center; and D.W. Pine, Creative Director of TIME magazine, among many others.

TECH Global University, leader in employability with a 99% rate

TECH is the world’s largest online university. With an impressive catalog of more than 14,000 educational programs available in 11 languages, it is positioned as a leader in employability, with a 99% job placement rate.

It is officially recognized in America, such as TECH Universidad (Mexico). It also has a strong presence in Africa, with TECH RUCU University (Tanzania) and TECH Euromed University (Morocco), and in Europe through TECH Global University (Andorra) and TECH Universidad (Spain).

Thanks to its international scope, TECH has a presence in more than 150 countries and has twice been recognized by the Financial Times as one of the 250 fastest-growing companies in Europe in recent years.

Furthermore, the prestigious Forbes magazine has distinguished it as the “world’s best online university,” highlighting its innovative learning methodology, Relearning, as well as the implementation of the Harvard Case Method.

In addition, it boasts an Ivy League faculty, at the level of Harvard or Stanford. Its more than 6,000 professors work in the best companies, organizations and institutions in the world. The largest multinationals (Amazon, Apple, Google, Nike…), the best hospitals (Mayo Clinic, MD Anderson Cancer Center…) and the best sports institutions (Boston Celtics, Dallas Cowboys…) collaborate with their best professionals to lead TECH’s academic programs.

The quality of its digital infrastructure and its high educational standards have been recognized by Google with Google Premier Partner status, a distinction reserved only for the top 3% of online institutions.

TECH is also considered the top-rated university by its students, with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 in more than 25,000 public ratings on leading international portals.