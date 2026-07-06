Digitalization has completely blurred the physical barriers to excellent education. The flexibility of digital learning and the use of advanced technological tools allow students to adapt their professional growth to their lifestyle and pace of life. In this context, TECH Global University has positioned itself as a leading choice in higher education. The institution stands out as the largest digital university in the world, offering a catalogue of 14,000 academic programs available in 11 different languages. Its areas cover disciplines such as Health Sciences, Social Sciences, Design, Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Law, Economics, Business, Communication, Education, Arts and Humanities.

TECH Global University provides access through a 100% online modality to degrees such as Bachelor’s Degrees, Master’s Degrees, Grand Masters, University Experts, Courses and Postgraduate Diplomas, among others. Its main purpose is to offer students an up-to-date experience aligned with the latest trends in their field. As a result, according to data from the consultancy firm KPMG, 99% of its graduates find employment or improve their professional careers.

Likewise, TECH Global University has a teaching staff made up of more than 6,000 leading professionals in their fields, who carry out their work in companies, organizations and top-tier hospitals worldwide. In this regard, notable figures include Isaiah Covington, Performance Coach for the Boston Celtics; Magda Romanska, Principal Researcher at Harvard’s MetaLAB; Ignacio Wistuba, Chair of the Department of Translational Molecular Pathology at MD Anderson Cancer Center; and D.W. Pine, Creative Director of TIME magazine, among many others. This has led the institution to earn the nickname “the online Harvard.”

Its commitment to top-level education has enabled TECH Global University to be recognized by FORBES as the “best online university in the world.” It has also been awarded the Google Partner Premier badge, which guarantees its alignment with the highest-quality digital environment standards.

The constant pursuit of educational excellence has been recognized by more than 500,000 TECH Global University graduates. As a result, it has an average score of 4.9 out of 5 on leading review platforms such as Google Maps and Trustpilot, which continuously verify the authenticity of the published reviews.

TECH Global University, the university best rated in the world by its students

TECH Global University has developed its own learning methodology: Relearning. This is a 100% online pedagogical system based on the guided repetition of the key concepts of each lesson in different ways, which promotes knowledge retention. This method is designed to help overcome the Forgetting Curve studied by German psychologist Hermann Ebbinghaus.

It is also a pioneer in combining Relearning with the Harvard Case Method, which trains students to confidently face complex business decisions through real-life situations. In this way, graduates are efficiently prepared to achieve success in their professional careers.

The teaching materials of the academic programs are designed and selected by the best experts in each discipline. As a result, students have access to interactive and multimedia resources that allow them to assimilate concepts and information more quickly and retain them in their memory for longer.

TECH Global University, the “online Harvard”

TECH is the world’s largest online university. With an impressive catalog of more than 14,000 educational programs available in 11 languages, it is positioned as a leader in employability, with a 99% job placement rate.

It is officially recognized in America, such as TECH Universidad (Mexico). It also has a strong presence in Africa, with TECH RUCU University (Tanzania) and TECH Euromed University (Morocco), and in Europe through TECH Global University (Andorra) and TECH Universidad (Spain).

Thanks to its international scope, TECH has a presence in more than 150 countries and has twice been recognized by the Financial Times as one of the 250 fastest-growing companies in Europe in recent years. This has allowed it to become the official University of the NBA, offering exclusive programs taught by outstanding managers, coaches and former players of the world’s top basketball league.

Furthermore, the prestigious Forbes magazine has distinguished it as the “world’s best online university,” highlighting its innovative learning methodology, Relearning, as well as the implementation of the Harvard Case Method.

In addition, it boasts an Ivy League faculty, at the level of Harvard or Stanford. Its more than 6,000 professors work in the best companies, organizations and institutions in the world. The largest multinationals (Amazon, Apple, Google, Nike…), the best hospitals (Mayo Clinic, MD Anderson Cancer Center…) and the best sports institutions (Boston Celtics, Dallas Cowboys…) collaborate with their best professionals to lead TECH’s academic programs.

The quality of its digital infrastructure and its high educational standards have been recognized by Google with Google Premier Partner status, a distinction reserved only for the top 3% of online institutions.

TECH is also considered the top-rated university by its students, with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 in more than 25,000 public ratings on leading international portals.