A parent’s income supports everyday household expenses, loan repayments and future goals. When children are young and not yet financially independent, they depend on their parents’ income for their upbringing, education and other essential needs. If the earning parent passes away unexpectedly, the family may struggle to manage these financial responsibilities without that income.

Term insurance can provide a financial safety net during such a difficult time. However, choosing an adequate sum assured is equally important. The right coverage should reflect the family’s financial needs, existing liabilities, and the support dependants may need in the coming years.

How Much Term Insurance Cover Do Parents Need?

Choosing the right sum assured is the most important decision when buying term insurance for parents . To estimate how much cover your family needs, you can use the 10 to 15 times annual income rule as a starting point and then calculate your requirements based on your family’s financial responsibilities.

Start With the 10 to 15 Times Income Rule

Many Indian financial guides suggest cover worth at least 10 to 15 times your annual income. If you earn ₹12 lakh a year, that works out to ₹1.2 crore to ₹1.8 crore.

This method has a limitation: it does not consider your loans, the number of people who depend on you or the savings you already have. Two parents with the same salary can need very different cover. Use the rule as a first estimate, then check it with a proper calculation.

How to Calculate Your Cover Step by Step

Here is the formula to calculate your cover:

Required cover = Outstanding loans + Children’s education costs + Income support for the family − Existing life cover − Usable savings

Let’s look at it step-by-step:

Step 1: Add up your loans

List every loan your family would still have to repay. This includes home, car, personal and education loans. Use the outstanding balance, not the original amount. If you have a separate insurance policy that covers the outstanding loan amount in case of your death, exclude that loan from the calculation to avoid counting the same liability twice.

Step 2: Estimate your children’s education costs

Include school fees and higher education. Costs rise every year, so estimate what these expenses may be when your children reach that stage. Count only the education you plan to fund.

Step 3: Work out the income support your family needs

This is the part most parents find confusing. Start with your household’s yearly costs without your personal spending. Subtract your spouse’s yearly income, if any. Multiply the remaining gap by the number of years your family would need support.

Say the household costs ₹9 lakh a year and your spouse earns ₹4 lakh. The gap is ₹5 lakh a year. If your family needs support for 10 years, the income support figure is ₹50 lakh.

Estimate the support period based on how long your family would depend on your income. For most parents, this means until the youngest child completes their education and becomes financially independent. If your spouse does not earn, you may need to plan for a longer period.

Step 4: Subtract your existing life cover

Include every policy you already hold. Count employer cover only if it stays in force. Group cover usually ends when you leave the job, so it may not protect your family for long.

Step 5: Subtract usable savings and investments

Count only savings and investments that your family can access without affecting other financial goals. Do not include the value of your house as usable savings, since your family may need it as their place of residence. Also, exclude money already set aside for retirement or your children’s education if you have accounted for those expenses separately.

A Worked Example

Here is how the numbers come together with simple assumptions:

Financial requirement Amount Outstanding loans (home ₹25 lakh, car ₹4 lakh) ₹29 lakh Children’s education costs ₹20 lakh Income support (₹5 lakh a year for 10 years) ₹50 lakh Total needs ₹99 lakh Less: existing life cover ₹20 lakh Less: usable savings and investments ₹10 lakh Additional cover needed ₹69 lakh

The family needs about ₹69 lakh of additional cover. Your own figure will differ. These numbers are simplified and only show how the steps work.

Once you have your number, look for a term insurance plan for your family with a matching sum assured. Then choose the policy term. It should run at least until your youngest child is financially independent and your major loans are repaid. Many parents continue the cover until retirement, since that is when regular income ends.

When to Review Your Cover

Review your cover after any of these changes:

● You have another child.

● You take a new loan.

● Your income rises or falls significantly.

● You repay a major loan.

● Your children become financially independent.

Additional cover is a fresh purchase. It is subject to age limits, medical checks and underwriting, and the premium depends on your age and health at that time. Do not wait for a major change to start planning. Once your loans are cleared and your children are self-sufficient, you may need less cover.

Mistakes to Avoid When Choosing Cover

Small errors in the calculation can leave your family underinsured. Here are the most common mistakes and how to avoid them.

1. Picking a round number without calculating

Many parents choose a figure like ₹50 lakh or ₹1 crore without checking it against their needs. A round number may be too low for your loans and dependents. It may also be higher than you need, which means paying more premium than necessary. Work out your cover using your loans, education costs and income support first. Then pick a sum assured close to that figure.

2. Depending only on employer cover

Group life cover from your employer is useful, but it usually ends when you leave the job. It may also be a small multiple of your salary. Treat it as an extra layer. Buy an individual term plan that stays with you whichever company you work for.

3. Counting your home as usable money

Your family may not be able to sell the house to fund expenses. They need a place to live. Count only liquid savings and investments, such as bank deposits or mutual funds, that your family can use without affecting another goal.

4. Choosing a short policy term

If the policy ends before your children are financially independent, your family loses protection when they may still need it. Choose a term that lasts at least until your youngest child can support themselves and you have repaid your major loans. Many parents continue the cover until retirement.

5. Choosing by premium alone

A low premium is attractive, but a plan with too little cover leaves a large gap for your family. Decide the sum assured first. Then compare premiums for that amount across plans. If the premium feels high, review the policy term or the plan options before reducing the cover.

6. Forgetting existing loans and future costs

Some parents calculate cover based on income alone. This ignores loans that your family would still have to repay and costs such as higher education. Include both in your calculation so the payout covers more than just monthly expenses.

Conclusion

The right term insurance cover depends on your income, dependants, loans and savings, not on a round number. Start with the 10 to 15 times income rule, then refine it with a needs-based calculation. Review it whenever your family’s responsibilities change. Bajaj Life Insurance offers term plans that let you match the cover amount and policy term to your family’s needs. Work out your number today and compare plans, so your family stays financially protected if something happens to you.

Author Profile :Aishwarya Chandra is a content writer with 4.5 years of experience across fintech, edtech and healthcare. Specialises in creating insightful, engaging and reader-focused content, backed by a keen eye for detail and a strong understanding of diverse industries.