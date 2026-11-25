Dubai, UAE: Bringing together prominent figures from business, healthcare and international sports, 2100 Group introduced its connected longevity ecosystem at a launch event held at Andaz Dubai The Palm on November 16.

Among those attending were Terra-Invest’s Ankiti Bose, Indian tennis champion Sania Mirza and Australian cricket personality Brett Lee. The gathering also welcomed former cricketer Shane Watson and entrepreneur Donna Benton.

The occasion marked the launch of Shookra Clinics and the 2100 Club, two central components of 2100 Group’s strategy to integrate preventive healthcare into everyday life.

With Sania Mirza and Brett Lee forming part of its founding team, the group is developing a healthcare framework that combines medical expertise, personalised assessments, technology and long-term care management.

Shookra Clinics currently operate in Business Bay and Palm Jumeirah, providing physician-led diagnostics, preventive healthcare assessments, aesthetics and personalised medical services.

The 2100 Club has been positioned as a family office for health, offering a membership structure designed around personal physicians, comprehensive assessments and coordinated specialist access.

Speaking about the importance of proactive healthcare, Brett Lee said, “As a fast bowler, I learned that pushing harder is only one part of performing at your best. Recovery, discipline and knowing your body are just as important.”

The group is also extending its healthcare approach beyond conventional clinical settings through InHaus, which brings medical services into homes, hotels and workplaces.

Its proposed residential initiative, 2100 Living, intends to integrate considerations such as sleep, lighting, movement, air quality and water quality into residential environments.

Alongside its physical healthcare infrastructure, the group is developing digital solutions to connect patient information, physician-verified insights and ongoing care plans.

With proposed expansion into Al Quoz, Abu Dhabi and London, 2100 Group is looking to establish a healthcare ecosystem that connects preventive medicine, technology and lifestyle services.

The participation of Ankiti Bose and internationally recognised sporting figures brought together diverse professional communities at the unveiling of the group’s long-term healthcare vision.

Media Contact: Anirruddha@shookra.com