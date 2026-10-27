The I-L-U Tummy Massage: A Step-by-Step Technique for Baby Gas Relief

Baby crying. Red faced. Clenched fist and your broken heart, you’ve tried feeding, burping and rocking them, but nothing seems to help. And naturally, one question comes to mind: Is it gas that’s making my baby so uncomfortable?

Moms, you’re not alone in making that assumption. When a baby becomes fussy after feeding, squirms, passes wind or cries uncontrollably in the evening, it’s easy to suspect a baby gas problem . After all, these are also signs commonly associated with digestive discomfort. But here’s something worth understanding: not every crying episode is caused by gas. Sometimes, what appears to be trapped gas may be associated with tiredness, hunger or even colic in babies, where prolonged crying can occur without an obvious cause.

However, when gas does seem to be contributing to your baby’s discomfort, gentle tummy movements may offer some comfort. One such technique is the I-L-U tummy massage, a simple massage method that follows three letter-shaped movements across your baby’s abdomen.

How to Do the I-L-U Tummy Massage

Choose a time when your baby is awake, calm and not hungry. Avoid massaging immediately after a feed. Lay the baby comfortably on their back and use warm, relaxed hands. The pressure should stay light.

Step 1: Make the “I”

Make a slow downward stroke along the baby’s left side of the abdomen. Think of it as drawing a simple “I”.

Step 2: Make the “L”

Start near the upper right side of the tummy. Move gently across towards the baby’s left side, then stroke downward, forming an upside-down “L”.

Step 3: Complete the “U”

Begin near the lower right side. Move upward, across the upper tummy and then down the baby’s left side to trace an upside-down “U”. The pattern follows the general path of the large intestine.

A few slow passes are enough. If the baby stiffens, turns away, cries harder or seems uncomfortable, stop. Massage should feel reassuring, not like something that needs to be completed despite the baby’s cues.

Why Babies Can Become Gassy and Fussy

Young babies can swallow air while feeding or crying. That air may add to discomfort, especially if a baby is gulping during feeds or struggling to burp. Paediatric guidance commonly recommends checking feeding position, allowing burping breaks when needed and keeping feeds calm.

Tummy massage for baby gas can be another part of that routine. Evidence on massage specifically for colic is limited and mixed, so it is better viewed as a gentle comfort measure rather than a treatment.

Other Gentle Ways to Help With Baby Gas

Gently moving the legs in a bicycle motion may help encourage movement through the abdomen. Burping during or after a feed can help babies who swallow air, while keeping the baby upright briefly after feeding may also be useful.

Feeding technique matters too. A baby who gulps or fusses during feeds may take in more air. Parents can check positioning and attachment and seek feeding support if something does not seem right.

Confusion between Gas & Colic in Babies:

Gas is not the same as colic. Colic generally describes repeated, prolonged crying or fussiness in an otherwise healthy young baby, often without a clear cause. Episodes are frequently worse in the late afternoon or evening, and babies may clench their fists, arch their backs or draw their legs towards the tummy.

A baby crying every evening at roughly the same time may therefore show a familiar colic pattern, but timing alone does not confirm the cause. What looks like baby stomach pain can have several explanations.

Questions about colic symptoms in newborn babies often begin with these visible signs, but other causes of persistent crying still need to be considered. And when does colic stop in babies? In most cases, it improves by around three to four months of age.

Is Hing Safe for Newborn Babies?

Hing has long been used in home remedies for digestive discomfort. But traditional familiarity is not the same as evidence of safety in newborns.

Parents should avoid giving pure hing to a newborn as a home remedy, as it can cause discomfort or other complications if given incorrectly.

Homemade hing pastes should therefore not be placed directly on a newborn’s skin without paediatric guidance. Parents considering formulated tummy-care products may come across options such as Mother Sparsh Colic Relief Tummy Roll-On , an external-use baby-care product with familiar ingredients such as hing and saunf. Used according to its directions, it may form part of a comforting tummy-care routine, but it should not be viewed as a concrete treatment for colic or a substitute for medical advice.

When Crying Needs Medical Advice

Persistent or unusual crying should not automatically be labelled gas or colic. Parents should speak to a paediatrician if the crying feels different from the baby’s usual pattern, particularly when it comes with fever, repeated or forceful vomiting, difficulty feeding, unusual sleepiness or reduced responsiveness, breathing difficulty, blood in the stool, poor weight gain, or a swollen, tender or unusually firm abdomen.

For parents wondering how to relieve gas in babies naturally, the useful starting points are often simple: gentle movement, appropriate burping, careful feeding and calm observation. The I-L-U massage can fit into that routine when the baby is comfortable with touch. What matters most is noticing how your baby responds and knowing when a different explanation deserves attention.