The Leadership Paradox: Why the Leader Who Built a Business May Not Be the Leader Who Can Scale It

Building a successful business requires vision, determination and the ability to take risks. However, as organisations grow, the leadership capabilities that helped establish them may not always be enough to scale them further. For India’s promoter-led and family-run businesses, the transition from founder-led growth to professional management brings challenges around delegation, succession planning and organisational readiness. In this exclusive interview with , Dr. Yogish Arora, Director & CEO of HR Anexi, shares his perspective on why leadership must evolve with business growth and what organisations need to build institutions that can thrive beyond their founders.

Professionalising a Business Goes Beyond Hiring a CEO

Drawing on HR Anexi’s experience of working with over 750 organisations, Dr. Arora believes that one of the biggest challenges in professionalising a business is the assumption that hiring an accomplished CEO will resolve organisational inefficiencies.

“Professionalising a company is the building of systems, not the importing of a person,” he explains. When decisions and institutional knowledge remain concentrated with the founder, even experienced professionals may struggle to operate effectively. Sustainable professionalisation requires transparent processes, documented knowledge and a willingness among founders to delegate authority.

The Leadership Skills Required to Scale Are Different

The qualities that help founders establish businesses may not necessarily help them scale. According to Dr. Arora, founders often succeed through personal drive, hands-on involvement and their ability to manage multiple responsibilities. However, scaling requires a different approach built around delegation, structured processes and empowering teams.

He points to the example of a manufacturing business where the next-generation leader discovered gaps in research and development and engineering capabilities despite the company’s established reputation. By rebuilding the foundation and introducing the necessary systems, the leader helped expand the business several times over in less than a decade.

The example highlights how scaling requires leaders to question existing practices and strengthen organisational capabilities rather than rely solely on past success.

Balancing Family Relationships with Professional Competence

Family-run businesses often benefit from trust, loyalty and decades of institutional knowledge. However, these strengths can become obstacles when relationships take precedence over capability.

Dr. Arora observes that businesses sometimes create positions around individuals rather than appointing people based on the requirements of a role. Long-serving employees and family members may resist changes that challenge established working practices.

Professionalisation, he argues, requires organisations to make knowledge accessible, establish clear accountability and evaluate everyone, including family members, on the basis of competence.

Succession Planning Must Go Beyond Credentials

A successor’s educational qualifications or international exposure do not automatically establish their readiness to lead. Dr. Arora believes that the real test is whether an individual has handled meaningful responsibilities and made decisions for which they were personally accountable.

He emphasises the importance of exposing future leaders to challenging business situations and using structured assessments to evaluate their strengths and development areas. These assessments can help organisations determine whether a successor fits the requirements of a leadership role, reducing the influence of personal expectations and family biases.

Looking Beyond the Résumé When Hiring Senior Leaders

In executive hiring, companies often focus on industry experience, previous designations and the reputation of an executive’s former employer. However, Dr. Arora identifies learning agility, contextual intelligence and ego maturity as equally important leadership qualities.

An experienced executive from a multinational corporation may struggle in a promoter-led business if they cannot understand its informal power structures or navigate the relationship between professional management and the founder. The right appointment, therefore, depends on more than technical competence. It requires alignment between the leader, the organisation’s culture and its stage of growth.

Building Leadership Beyond the Corner Office

Succession planning must extend beyond the CEO or founder. Dr. Arora highlights how long-serving employees often hold critical operational knowledge and business relationships that may not have been transferred to the next generation.

If these relationships remain dependent on individual employees, an unexpected transition can lead to significant knowledge loss. Developing a strong second line of leadership, documenting processes and ensuring continuity across departments are essential to building organisational resilience.

Adaptability Is Becoming Central to Effective Leadership

As artificial intelligence and emerging technologies reshape business operations, leaders must create organisations that can learn and adapt continuously. Dr. Arora believes that experience remains valuable, but static experience can become a limitation when leaders fail to update their assumptions and approaches.

Effective leadership increasingly requires evaluating talent based on the value individuals can generate, encouraging new ways of working and adapting to changing business realities.

Building an Institution That Outlasts Its Founder

For Dr. Arora, one of the biggest mistakes family-run businesses must avoid is building an enterprise around an individual rather than a purpose and systems that can endure beyond them. A clearly defined family constitution covering ownership, succession, finances and the entry of future generations can help establish shared expectations and prevent conflicts.

Ultimately, the leadership paradox is about recognising that building a business and scaling it require different capabilities. The organisations most likely to endure are those where founders are willing to delegate, future leaders are prepared for responsibility and systems are designed to support continuity. Leadership success is not measured only by what an individual builds, but also by whether the organisation can continue to grow and evolve long after that individual steps aside.