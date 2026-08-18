The Second Phone Problem: Keeping a Backup Jio Number Alive on a Minimal Budget

Most people with a second Jio number spend more maintaining it than they need to. The number sits in a drawer or a secondary slot, receiving the occasional OTP or bank SMS, and gets recharged with the same Rs. 300-plus plan used for the primary number out of habit. That habit costs between Rs. 3,600 and Rs. 4,800 per year for a number that may be used for three SMS a month.

India’s urban teledensity reached 152.11% as of April 2026, confirming what anyone with a dual-SIM phone already knows: most connected Indians maintain more than one active number. What most of them have not done is calculate what that second number actually costs, and whether a cheaper Jio recharge plan would do the same job for a fraction of the price.

For Jio prepaid recharges, Bajaj Pay, the Bharat Connect payments platform on Bajaj Finance, shows the exact plan amount before you confirm, through UPI, cards, or net banking.

Why People Have a Second Jio Number

Before choosing the cheapest plan, it helps to be honest about what the second number is actually doing.

Three distinct use cases drive most backup SIM decisions in India:

● OTP and verification only. The number is registered with the bank, Aadhaar, and a few apps. It receives SMS and occasional incoming calls. Outgoing calls are rare or non-existent. This is the most common backup SIM use case.

● Coverage and network backup. The primary SIM may be Airtel or BSNL. The Jio number provides coverage where the primary network drops. Both numbers are used for outgoing calls depending on signal strength.

● Work and personal separation. One number for professional contacts, one for personal. Both are actively used. The Jio number is a genuine second primary, not a backup.

The cheapest plan for the third use case is the same as for a primary number. For the first two, the calculation is very different.

The Three Strategies and What They Cost



The OTP-only strategy works because of TRAI’s 90-day inactivity protection rule. When a Jio plan expires, the 90-day countdown before deactivation begins. A consumer who recharges with Rs. 189 every 90 days pays for four mobile recharges per year. Incoming calls and SMS work during much of the gap period. Outgoing stops when the plan expires.

Use Case Best Plan Recharge Frequency Annual Cost OTP and incoming only Rs. 189 (28 days) Once every 90 days Rs. 756 Occasional outgoing calls Rs. 189 (28 days) Monthly Rs. 2,457 Recharge once and forget Rs. 1,899 (336 days) Once a year Rs. 1,899

The Rs. 1,899 annual plan is the clearest value for consumers who want one decision per year. At 336 days of validity, it covers all but 29 days of the year in a single recharge. The remaining gap can be bridged with a Rs. 189 top-up or managed through the TRAI protection window. Total annual cost: Rs. 1,899 to Rs. 2,088.

The monthly Rs. 189 approach costs the most of the three and delivers more than most backup SIM users actually need: unlimited calls and 2GB of data every 28 days for a number that mostly receives OTPs.

The Rs. 20 Buffer Worth Keeping

TRAI’s framework includes one more mechanism worth knowing. If a Jio SIM reaches 90 days of inactivity but carries a prepaid balance of at least Rs. 20, Jio’s Automatic Number Retention Scheme deducts Rs. 20 and extends the number’s protection by 30 more days.

For a backup number approaching the 90-day limit, a Rs. 20 balance can buy an additional month without a full plan recharge. This is not a long-term strategy. It is an emergency buffer for a number that has been neglected longer than planned.

Maintaining Rs. 20 balance alongside whatever plan strategy is chosen is a practical safety net at negligible cost.

Recharge Your Jio Plan on Bajaj Finance

Choosing the right Reliance Jio recharge plans for a backup number starts with matching the plan to the use case. Bajaj Finance shows the plan details and amount before any payment is confirmed.

Steps to recharge your Jio prepaid plan:

Open the Bajaj Finance app or visit the website and log in Go to Bills and Recharges and select Mobile Recharge Select Jio as your operator and enter your mobile number Browse available plans and select the one that matches your usage Confirm the recharge amount before completing payment Complete the transaction for an instant Bharat Connect receipt

For other operators and plan types, the same mobile recharge flow on Bajaj Finance covers all major operators with the same live plan selection and instant confirmation.

A backup Jio number does not need a backup-sized recharge plan. For OTPs and incoming calls, Rs. 756 a year is enough. For occasional outgoing use, Rs. 2,457 covers every month. For one recharge and twelve months of peace of mind, Rs. 1,899 is the answer. The difference between what most people spend and what they actually need is often Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 2,000 per year. Matching the plan to the use case closes that gap permanently.