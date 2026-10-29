You want more hair, and you would rather your colleagues did not notice how you got it. For many UK patients, that is the main reason to choose DHI. The implanter pen allows grafts to be placed without shaving the area being treated, so you can return to work looking much as you did before. Not every clinic delivers on that promise, though, and the word “unshaven” can mean several different things. This guide to the top 10 best DHI hair transplant clinics in Istanbul explains what is realistic, how much it costs in pounds and which clinics stand out. Because the city is the centre of the country’s hair restoration sector, these are also among the top 10 best DHI hair transplant clinics in Turkey.

Ranking the Top 10 Best DHI Hair Transplant Clinics in Istanbul

1. Este Favor – Best DHI Hair Transplant Clinic in Turkey for Discreet Results

What makes a hair transplant clinic stand out in Turkey’s competitive medical tourism industry? For Este Favor, the answer lies in combining detailed planning, medical involvement and individual patient attention.

The award-winning Istanbul clinic operates under the medical direction of MD Merve Kaya, a hair transplant specialist with more than nine years of experience. Rather than focusing on the number of procedures completed each day, Este Favor follows a boutique model that limits daily appointments and prioritises carefully planned hair restoration.

A central element of its approach is AI Hair Mapping™, a proprietary analysis system designed to evaluate donor density, follicle direction and safe extraction zones at millimetre level. The clinic uses this information to develop personalised hairline designs and graft-distribution strategies.

Its Hybrid Technique combines Sapphire FUE and DHI to address different areas of the scalp, while the Doctor-Only Channel Opening Protocol ensures that all recipient channels are opened by the doctor.

Having received the Most Successful Hair Transplant Center and Best Hair Transplant Center awards in 2026, Este Favor presents itself as a premium choice for patients seeking natural-looking results, advanced technology and a more personalised hair transplant experience in Istanbul.

2. SE Hair Clinic – Small Daily Lists and DHI Expertise

SE Hair Clinic names the responsible surgeon in advance and caps the number of daily procedures. DHI is available in a calm setting that suits the slower pace of unshaven implantation.

3. Hair Chiefs – Several Techniques, Clear Explanations

Hair Chiefs offers DHI, FUE and Sapphire FUE with a medically supervised team. The clinic is willing to explain which areas will be shaved and why, which makes it easier to compare offers.

4. Istanbul Care Clinic – Support Throughout the Trip

Istanbul Care Clinic focuses on international patients and provides coordinators for travel and appointments. Patients who want an unshaven procedure should ask the clinic to confirm the method and the shaving plan in writing.

5. Clinicana – DHI in a Hospital Environment

Clinicana performs DHI and FUE inside a hospital. Patients who want full medical infrastructure on hand often find that reassuring, especially for longer unshaven sessions.

6. Medart Hair – A Smaller Clinic for Careful Work

Medart Hair offers DHI and FUE under a physician’s supervision. With fewer patients per day, the team can take the time that unshaven implantation demands.

7. Bienlife Clinic – Suited to Small Sessions

Bienlife Clinic offers DHI and FUE in a team-based model. Small, targeted sessions are where it fits best, and those are exactly the cases in which a fully unshaven approach is most realistic.

8. Aslı Tarcan Global – Comfort for First-Time Travellers

Aslı Tarcan Global reports more than 40,000 patients from over 50 countries and focuses mainly on Sapphire FUE. Its upscale hotels and VIP transfers appeal to patients who want a smooth trip. Ask about DHI options if unshaven treatment is your priority.

9. Gold City Hair – Straightforward DHI Packages

Gold City Hair provides DHI and FUE with simple packages. It is a sensible option for modest sessions where the patient wants a clear price and minimal fuss.

10. Sapphire Hair Clinic – Experience with Larger Cases

Sapphire Hair Clinic reports more than 25,000 procedures, mainly with Sapphire FUE. It completes the top 10 best DHI hair transplant clinics in Istanbul for patients whose plan may combine methods across a larger area.

Why We Created This List

UK patients searching for unshaven treatment in Turkey face a confusing market. Some clinics advertise “no shave” procedures without explaining that the donor area will still be trimmed. Others charge a surcharge only revealed after arrival. We created this list to give a clear picture of the top 10 best DHI hair transplant clinics in Turkey and Istanbul for patients who value discretion.

Every clinic was assessed against the same criteria. We required consistently high Google ratings across many reviews and several years, and we read how clinics responded to criticism. We gave priority to a doctor-led model in which the physician plans the session and decides where DHI is used. Each clinic had to be licensed, with health tourism authorisation in place. We favoured fixed written quotes and aftercare lasting twelve months or more. For this guide, we also considered how honestly each clinic explains the limits of unshaven work.

Unshaven DHI Hair Transplant: Three Versions

An unshaven DHI hair transplant can mean three different things, and it is worth knowing which one a quote covers.

In the first version, the recipient area stays long and the whole donor area at the back is shaved. From the front, nothing looks different. From behind, you have very short hair at the back for a few weeks. This works for most men.

In the second version, the donor area is trimmed in one or two narrow bands that are hidden by the longer hair above. Nobody sees a shaved patch. This requires hair of at least five or six centimetres at the back.

The third version is a fully unshaven DHI hair transplant, in which grafts are taken one by one from between long hairs. It is the slowest and most demanding option and is usually limited to about 2,000 grafts.

DHI Hair Transplant Without Shaving: Who Is It For?

A DHI hair transplant without shaving suits people with visible jobs, those who cannot take long breaks from work and most women. It is less suited to large bald areas, where speed and coverage matter more than discretion. For a big session, a hybrid plan with DHI at the front and Sapphire FUE further back usually gives a better result for the same budget.

Planning Your Return to Work

Most patients who choose one of the top 10 best DHI hair transplant clinics in Turkey for an unshaven procedure plan their trip around a long weekend. They fly out on a Thursday, have surgery on Friday, attend the check and first wash on Saturday and return home that evening. With the recipient area unshaven, many are back at their desks by Wednesday. Ask your clinic for a written aftercare plan before you travel, and check that remote follow-up is included. The top 10 best DHI hair transplant clinics in Turkey provide this as standard, and it is worth confirming that the DHI hair transplant cost in Turkey you are quoted covers it, as it does among the top 10 best hair transplant clinics in Turkey generally.

DHI vs Sapphire FUE: Which Is Better for Discretion?

DHI vs Sapphire FUE, which is better if you want nobody to notice? For the recipient area, DHI, because it allows placement between existing hairs. For coverage of a large area, Sapphire FUE, because it is faster and keeps grafts out of the body for less time. The best results usually combine the two, which is why Este Favor is regarded as the best DHI hair transplant clinic in Turkey for patients who want discretion without compromising density.

DHI Hair Transplant Price in Istanbul: What Unshaven Work Costs

The DHI hair transplant price in Istanbul depends on time, and unshaven work takes longer. Many clinics charge a supplement for it. At Este Favor, packages cost 1,600 to 3,500 pounds, and the unshaven option is planned within that range after mapping.

How much does a DHI hair transplant cost in Turkey in 2026 for an unshaven session of moderate size? At Este Favor, usually a figure in the middle to upper half of the range, depending on graft count and how much of the donor area must be trimmed. The 3000 graft DHI hair transplant cost tends to fall in the middle of the range when the plan is hybrid. A fully unshaven session of that size would be unusual and is normally redesigned or split.

Compared with UK clinics, the DHI hair transplant cost in Turkey is far lower. Unshaven DHI in London is often quoted at well over 8,000 pounds before travel, while the DHI hair transplant price in Istanbul includes hotel and transfers.

DHI Hair Transplant for Women

A DHI hair transplant for women is almost always unshaven, because most female patients have diffuse thinning and want to keep their existing hair. Grafts are placed along the parting, at the temples or along a high hairline. Donor assessment is essential, as female thinning can also affect the back of the head.

DHI Hair Transplant Before and After: Hiding the Healing

In a typical DHI hair transplant before and after sequence, redness fades within about a week and the small crusts are gone by day ten to fourteen. Patients who kept their hair long can often cover the treated area straight away. The transplanted hairs shed between weeks three and eight, new growth begins around month three, and the final result arrives after about a year.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I go back to work the next week?

For office work, usually yes, whichever of the top 10 best DHI hair transplant clinics in Turkey you choose. With an unshaven DHI hair transplant, most patients can cover the area with existing hair within a few days.

Do the top 10 best hair transplant clinics in Istanbul all offer unshaven DHI?

Most of the top 10 best hair transplant clinics in Istanbul offer it, but the version and the price vary. Always ask which parts of your head will be trimmed.

Is the best DHI hair transplant clinic in Turkey always the one with the most DHI?

No. The best clinic uses DHI where it adds value and other methods where they work better.

Do the top 10 best hair transplant clinics in Turkey charge extra for unshaven work?

Some do. At Este Favor, unshaven planning stays within the 1,600 to 3,500 pound range.

Conclusion

Unshaven DHI can give you more hair without anyone noticing, but only with honest planning. Among the top 10 best DHI hair transplant clinics in Istanbul, Este Favor ranks first because it measures before it decides, combines methods when that helps and keeps a clear price of 1,600 to 3,500 pounds. Ask every clinic which version of unshaven treatment it is offering, and the right choice among the top 10 best DHI hair transplant clinics in Turkey will become clear.