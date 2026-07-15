Getting married in India often comes with one non-negotiable step: checking whether two horoscopes actually align. That’s where Gun Milan comes in, the traditional Ashtakoota system that scores compatibility across 36 points between two people. It sounds simple on paper, but getting an accurate reading depends heavily on which app or platform you trust with your birth details. The interesting part is who actually goes looking for them these days.

On one end, you’ve got parents quietly running a kundli matching check before they say yes to a rishta for their son or daughter, treating it as a non-negotiable box to tick before the families move ahead.

On the other end, you’ve got twenty-somethings secretly typing in their crush’s birth details at midnight to see if the stars back up what their gut is already telling them or checking their partner’s kundli before they make things official.

Whether you’re hunting for a free chat with an astrologer to make sense of a confusing kundli matching report or you want a quick, no-nonsense compatibility score before a big decision, there’s a platform on this list built for that. Let’s walk through the apps that Indian families, and increasingly Indian couples, actually rely on for kundli matching and where each one fits into the process.

1. Astroyogi

Astroyogi’s Gun Milan tool runs the full Ashtakoota system, scoring compatibility across all 36 points over eight categories: Varna, Vasya, Tara, Yoni, Grah Maitri, Gana, Bhakoot, and Nadi. It also highlights doshas such as Mangal Dosha and Naadi Dosha, helping you feel confident about the match’s compatibility.

What makes Astroyogi stand out is that the experience doesn’t end with the report. If your Kundli matching report leaves questions, whether you’re a parent double-checking a proposal or someone quietly checking on a crush, you can opt for a free chat with an astrologer to get it explained in plain terms.

On the numbers side, Astroyogi has been running Gun Milan and other astrology services for over 25 years, has served more than 3 crore customers, and works with over 5000+ astrologers spread across 85-plus countries in 11-plus languages. That scale means your kundli matching report isn’t generated in isolation; it’s backed by a network large enough to offer a free chat with an astrologer in a language you’re actually comfortable in whenever you need someone to walk you through the score.

2. AstroSage

AstroSage is renowned for its precise calculations of birth and divisional charts; its kundli matching feature provides detailed planetary positioning, giving you confidence in the technical rigor behind the scores, whether you’re a beginner or an experienced user.

Beyond kundli matching, the app also generates detailed Dasha predictions, Ashtakvarga tables, and horoscope reports that many practicing astrologers use as a working reference. It’s less about hand-holding and more about giving you (or your astrologer) the raw computational firepower to work with. If you’re the type who wants to double-check a chart down to the exact degree of a planet, this is the kind of depth AstroSage is built for.

3. ClickAstro

ClickAstro is for the folks who like everything documented. Rather than pushing live chats, it produces detailed, downloadable PDF reports covering Gun Milan, Manglik Dosha, and more. If you want something you can print out, save, or share with relatives during a marriage discussion, ClickAstro’s structured kundli matching reports do the job well, and they tend to include individual koota scores alongside an overall compatibility percentage.

The reports also come with plain-language notes explaining what each koota mismatch actually means for the relationship, which is handy when you’re trying to explain the results to family members who aren’t fluent in astrology terminology. Since everything is document-based, you can revisit the report months later without needing to book another session or remember what an astrologer told you on a call.

4. Astrotalk

Astrotalk emphasizes live consultation, connecting users with astrologers through instant chat or voice call, fostering a sense of immediate support. Need clarity on a compatibility score? An astrologer here won’t just show you numbers; they’ll explain why a slightly lower kundli-matching score might still lead to a happy marriage if other factors align, helping you feel understood and guided.

The app also leans heavily into daily horoscopes, Tarot readings, and numerology, all wrapped into the same platform where you’re already chatting with an astrologer. Because the model is built around volume, wait times tend to be short, and you can often filter astrologers by specialty, language, or years of experience before you start a session. It’s a solid pick for anyone who values personalized, human interpretation over static reports.

5. Vedic Rishi Astro

The company behind the “Kundli” and “Vedic Rishii” apps offers a free Kundli Matching feature built on the same traditional Ashtakoot system used by priests and astrologers. You can run the match using full birth details or, if those aren’t handy, a simplified name-based Guna Milan option.

The report breaks down each Koota’s points and calls out Manglik Dosha and Bhakoot or Nadi issues, along with basic remedy suggestions where a serious mismatch shows up. The app is available in Hindi, English, and Telugu, making it a solid pick for users outside the big metros who want their kundli-matching report in a language they’re actually comfortable reading.

6. BirthAstro

Not everyone wants an overwhelming deep dive on day one. BirthAstro keeps things light with quick birth chart generation and basic planetary interpretations. Its kundli matching feature gives a straightforward compatibility score without drowning you in jargon, making it a comfortable entry point for first-timers exploring astrology for the first time before they graduate to more detailed platforms.

The interface is clean and uncluttered, which matters a lot if astrology terminology usually makes your eyes glaze over. There’s no pressure to book a consultation or buy a remedy kit, so it works well as a low-stakes way to get curious about your own chart before deciding whether you want to go deeper.

Gun Milan-focused apps leave out entirely, making it a nice companion tool once compatibility has already been confirmed.

7. AstroKarma

AstroKarma takes a philosophical detour from pure number-crunching. Instead of stopping at a Gun Milan percentage, it looks at relationships through the lens of karma, soul connections, and spiritual growth, often recommending remedies and rituals alongside its readings. Kundli matching does show up here as part of the process, but the real draw is understanding the deeper “why” behind a match rather than just the score.

This makes it a good fit for couples or families who feel like a compatibility score alone doesn’t tell the whole story. Instead of just handing you a percentage, the app tries to explain what lessons a particular pairing might be meant to teach, drawing from broader ideas of soul purpose and past-life connections alongside the standard kundli matching output.

8. AstroGanit

AstroGanit isn’t really built for casual users browsing on a Sunday evening. It’s a computational engine designed for developers, researchers, and professional astrologers who need airtight planetary calculations, the kind of precision that ultimately decides how accurate a Gun Milan score really is. Many consumer apps quietly rely on engines like this to power their own kundli matching results, so you may be using its math without even realizing it.

Its strength lies in the raw precision of its algorithms rather than any polished user interface. For developers building their own kundli matching tools or researchers who need to cross-check ephemeris data, AstroGanit functions more like infrastructure than a consumer product, sitting quietly in the background. At the same time, other apps take the credit for the accuracy.

9. Hindu Calendar

This one isn’t a kundli matching app at all, and that’s worth knowing upfront so you don’t waste time looking for a Gun Milan feature that doesn’t exist. Hindu Calendar focuses on Panchang details like Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga, Karana, festival dates, and Muhurta timings, and it’s genuinely useful for anyone tracking religious observances year-round. If you’re specifically after a Gun Milan or Ashtakoota score, you’ll need to look elsewhere on this list.

Where it earns its place on your phone is daily reliability once your kundli matching is already sorted. Once two families have agreed on a compatible match, this app helps you zero in on an auspicious wedding date by giving you the exact Tithi and Nakshatra for any given day, without any extra clutter.

10. AstroTime

AstroTime specializes in Muhurta, Dashas, and Bhuktis, essentially helping you figure out when to do something rather than whether two people are compatible in the first place. It’s not built to generate a Gun Milan score on its own. Still, once you’ve already sorted your kundli matching results elsewhere, AstroTime becomes useful for picking the most favorable wedding date for the couple.

Its Dasha and Bhukti breakdowns are particularly useful for planning bigger life decisions around the wedding, too, like when to hold the engagement or when to move into a new home together. The app essentially answers the “when” question that most

Final Thoughts

So, which app should you actually trust for kundli matching? Honestly, it depends on what you’re chasing.

● Want raw calculation power behind your Gun Milan score? AstroSage leans technical.

● Craving a rapid-fire chat to talk through the results? Astrotalk is built for that.

● Prefer a printable, detailed report to share with the family? ClickAstro has you covered.

● Curious about the deeper karmic story behind a match? AstroKarma takes you there.

Each app on this list earns its place by doing one part of the kundli matching journey particularly well.

That said, if you’re looking for a single app that covers a thorough Gun Milan analysis, a long operating history, a genuinely wide astrologer network, and the option of a free chat with astrologer whenever you need a second opinion on your kundli matching report, all without having to juggle multiple apps for different needs, AstroYogi is the one that quietly checks the most boxes at once.