Banks today face growing pressure to deliver modern digital experiences, like seamless mobile banking, fast onboarding, and consistent omnichannel service, and to do it quickly. For most institutions, the challenge is not the absence of banking infrastructure. It is the gap between what existing back-end systems support and what today’s customers expect at the front end. Digital banking platforms are purpose-built to close that gap. They layer onto a bank’s existing technology through APIs and pre-built integrations, enabling institutions to transform what customers see and experience without overhauling the infrastructure running underneath.

This article covers five platforms that financial institutions are currently using to do exactly that, evaluated specifically for deployment speed and core-agnostic architecture.

1. Appzillon by i-exceed Technology Solutions

Appzillon by i-exceed technology solutions ranks first on this list because of its deployment architecture: it is a globally vetted digital banking platform built specifically to sit on top of existing core banking systems without replacing them. Pre-built connectors to major core banking systems eliminate a significant portion of custom integration work, and its modular, composable structure means institutions can go live with individual capabilities, including onboarding, retail or SME banking, without waiting for a full-platform rollout.

The platform is cloud-native and omnichannel, supporting mobile, web, branch, and agent channels from a single codebase. Low-code configuration tools allow business teams to build and adjust customer journeys without routing every change through development cycles, with recent deployments scaling to over 70% rural banking penetration in high-volume markets.

i-exceed has an active and growing global client base, with notable traction in regulated markets. In the India region, i-exceed has already reached nearly half of all public sector banks, reflecting the platform’s track record in infrastructure-constrained environments where deployment risk tolerance is low. Its implementation approach is most relevant to banking institutions that need to move quickly without the budget or appetite for core replacement.

2. Backbase Engagement Banking Platform

Backbase operates as a core-agnostic engagement layer, connecting retail, SME, and business banking journeys across a bank’s existing systems without requiring infrastructure changes. The platform consolidates fragmented legacy touchpoints into a unified front-end, which is particularly relevant for banks managing multiple product lines or operating across different geographies.

Its architecture is built for scale, and several large global banks use it to standardise digital experiences across markets while keeping existing operational systems in place. Backbase tends to suit institutions with complex internal landscapes more than those looking for fast, lightweight deployment. Backbase’s modular architecture supports phased rollouts, though implementation complexity tends to scale with the number of legacy systems being consolidated, making it better suited to institutions with longer transformation timelines than those needing rapid deployment.

3. Q2 Digital Banking Solutions

Q2 serves banks and credit unions in the US, helping them modernise digital touchpoints, including mobile banking, account opening, treasury management, and servicing, without requiring significant changes to core infrastructure. It has an established deployment track record among mid-sized institutions and credit unions.

The platform’s open architecture supports integration with a wide range of third-party fintech solutions, giving mid-sized US institutions flexibility to expand capabilities incrementally without committing to a full-stack replacement. It is designed for phased rollouts, which suits organisations that need to manage transformation in stages rather than all at once. Q2’s depth in the mid-market US segment is one of its defining characteristics, though its geographic focus means it is less commonly evaluated outside North America.

4. Temenos Digital

Temenos Digital operates as a core- and cloud-agnostic engagement layer that connects to existing back-end systems through APIs, covering retail, corporate, private, and Islamic banking from a single platform. The platform’s composable architecture supports modular deployment, allowing institutions to go live with individual capabilities, including digital onboarding, origination, and account servicing, as standalone SaaS modules or as part of a broader rollout.

The client base of Temenos Digital spans institutions of all sizes, from global tier-1 banks to regional banks, across a wide range of markets. The platform’s depth suits institutions with diverse product lines or multi-market operations.

5. Alkami Technology

Alkami is a cloud-native digital banking platform provider serving community, regional, and super-regional banks and credit unions in the United States. Its platform integrates with existing core banking systems and third-party fintech providers, functioning as the primary interaction layer between account holders and the institution. The platform covers retail and business banking and spans account opening, digital banking, and data and marketing, available as a unified offering or as independent modules depending on what the institution needs.

Alkami’s open architecture supports an ecosystem of third-party fintech integrations, allowing institutions to extend digital capabilities without disrupting their existing technology stack. Its stated addressable market is US-based financial institutions which makes it most directly relevant to domestic community and regional banks and credit unions.

Conclusion

What these five platforms have in common is that none of them require a bank to replace its core before delivering meaningful digital improvements. The underlying logic is pragmatic: core systems are expensive, deeply embedded, and risky to touch. A layered platform approach lets institutions improve what customers see and experience while leaving back-end infrastructure untouched.

That said, institutions should account for the operational complexity of maintaining a digital layer independently of core upgrade cycles, a coordination overhead that grows as product ambitions scale and the gap between the digital layer and the underlying core widens. For banks that need to move now and modernise responsibly, these platforms represent a viable intermediate path, but the long-term architecture question does not disappear.