UPPCL Bill Check: How UP Electricity Consumers Can Use Mobile, SMS, and Web Portal Methods

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited serves over 3.5 crore consumers across urban and rural UP, yet most still walk to a payment counter when checking or paying their electricity bill is a two-minute task from any phone.

Checking your UPPCL electricity bill does not require a trip to the local sub-division office, and it does not require standing in any queue. Three methods are available to every registered consumer: the official web portal, the UPPCL Consumer App, and an SMS service that delivers bill details directly to your mobile number. Each works differently and knowing which suits your situation best saves time every month. You Might Be Interested In Comprehensive Insurance for EVs: Coverage Insights

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For consumers who want to pay their UPPCL bill after checking it, Bajaj Pay, the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) platform on Bajaj Finance, processes UPPCL electricity bill payments instantly on an RBI-regulated framework, with a digital receipt and transaction ID delivered via SMS and email the moment the payment clears.

Your UPPCL account number: Where to find it

Before using any bill-check method, you need your UPPCL account number, also called the consumer number. Urban consumers have a 10-digit account number. Rural consumers currently use a 12-digit number, though UPPCL is progressively migrating these to the 10-digit format.

Your account number is printed prominently at the top section of any previous electricity bill, whether physical or digital. If you do not have a copy, log in to the official consumer portal at consumer.uppcl.org using your registered mobile number to retrieve it. This number does not change unless your connection type or address is officially modified with UPPCL.

Method 1: The UPPCL web portal

The official UPPCL consumer self-service portal is at consumer.uppcl.org. It allows registered consumers to view their outstanding bill, check their payment history, download receipts, and pay online.

To check your bill:

Visit consumer.uppcl.org and select Know Your Bill. Enter your 10-digit account number and the relevant DISCOM (DVVNL, KESCO, MVVNL, PuVVNL, or PVVNL). Your current outstanding amount, units consumed, and due date are displayed immediately.

For bill payment through the portal, consumers can pay via UPI, net banking, or debit and credit cards directly on the UPPCL platform.

Method 2: The UPPCL Consumer App

UPPCL operates two mobile apps: the UPPCL Consumer App for standard meter connections, and UPPCL SMART specifically for smart meter users.

To check your bill on the app:

Download the UPPCL Consumer App from Google Play or the Apple App Store. Register using your account number and registered mobile number. An OTP verifies the setup. Log in and select Quick Pay Bills or View Bill from the dashboard. Enter your account number and DISCOM to view your current outstanding amount instantly.

The app also sends push notifications for upcoming due dates and planned outages in your area, which is worth enabling if you tend to lose track of monthly billing dates.

Method 3: SMS Bill Check

For consumers who do not have reliable internet access, UPPCL operates a simple SMS-based bill retrieval service. Send the following message from your registered mobile number:

BILL [space] [Your Account Number] Send to 5616195

You will receive a return SMS containing your current bill amount, due date, and units consumed in the billing period. No internet connection is required. The service is available around the clock and returns results within minutes.

What your UPPCL bill contains

Every UPPCL bill includes the account number and DISCOM details, units consumed in the current cycle, a slab-wise energy charge breakdown, fixed charges, applicable taxes, any outstanding arrears from previous cycles, and the due date by which payment must be cleared to avoid a late payment surcharge.

Understanding the slab breakdown matters. UPPCL applies tiered tariff slabs, with lower per-unit rates for consumption up to 100 units and progressively higher rates applied beyond that consumption threshold, as approved by the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC).

How to pay your UPPCL bill through Bajaj Finance

After checking your bill via any of the methods above, paying through Bajaj Pay on Bajaj Finance is the fastest way to settle and receive proof of payment:

Open the Bajaj Finance app or visit the website and log in Go to Bajaj Pay and select Bills and Recharges Choose Electricity and select UPPCL as your provider Enter your 10-digit account number and your DISCOM Fetch your bill and verify the outstanding amount Select your preferred payment method: UPI, net banking, debit card, credit card, or Bajaj Pay Wallet Tap Pay Now. A digital receipt and transaction ID arrive instantly via SMS and email

For more details on the UPPCL online bill check and payment process, Bajaj Finance provides a consolidated view of your transaction history alongside the payment option. For the full UPPCL bill payment experience on the BBPS platform, every payment is automatically documented and retrievable from your account.

Three methods, one account number, and a couple of minutes is genuinely all it takes. UPPCL’s web portal, Consumer App, and SMS service each give registered consumers full visibility of their electricity bill without leaving home. Once you know the amount due, Bajaj Pay on Bajaj Finance clears it instantly, with a verified digital receipt for every transaction on record.