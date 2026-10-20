What Is the Free Look Period in Health Insurance and How Does It Work?

A policy may look straightforward at the time of purchase, but the complete terms become clear only when you read the policy document carefully. This is why policyholders are given time to review the document after receiving it.

During this period, you can check the benefits, conditions, limits and other important details before deciding whether the policy suits your requirements.

Understanding the Free Look Period

The free look period is a specified review window available after you receive a new health insurance policy document. Under current IRDAI rules, eligible policies with a term of one year or more generally come with a 30-day free look period from the date the policy document is received.

During this period, you can examine the policy terms in detail and compare them with the cover you intended to buy. If you are not comfortable with the terms, you can request cancellation within the permitted period, subject to the applicable conditions and policy rules.

What Should You Check during the Free Look Period?

Go through the important sections of the policy document carefully first.

Check the following:

● Names and personal details of insured members.

● Sum insured and policy period.

● Listed benefits and their conditions.

● Applicable waiting periods.

● Co-payment, sub-limits or room rent conditions, where relevant.

● Claim procedure and contact details.

● Important exclusions and policy conditions.

This review can help you spot errors, unclear terms or differences between what you expected and what was issued.

How Does the Free Look Period Work?

The process is simple, although the exact method can vary by insurer. Your policy document should remain the main reference.

Step 1: Receive and Read the Policy Document

The free look period begins when you receive the policy document. Read it soon so that you have enough time to understand the terms and raise questions if needed.

Step 2: Compare the Policy with What You Selected

Check whether the issued cover matches the details chosen during purchase. Review the sum insured, insured members, benefits, waiting periods and important conditions.

Step 3: Contact the Insurance Company

If you do not agree with the policy terms, contact the insurer within the free look period. Use the service channel mentioned in the policy and state that you want to request cancellation.

Step 4: Submit the Required Request

You may need to provide policy details and a written or digital cancellation request. Follow the stated process and keep the acknowledgement for your records.

Step 5: Wait for Cancellation and Refund Processing

If the request meets the applicable conditions, the insurer processes the cancellation and eligible refund. IRDAI states that a free look cancellation request should be processed and the premium refunded within seven days of receiving the request.

Is the Full Premium Refunded?

A free look cancellation does not always mean the entire premium will be returned. If no claim has been made during the period, a refund is available subject to permitted deductions.

These may include proportionate premium for the time the cover remained active, expenses incurred for a medical examination and applicable duty charges or taxes. The final refund can therefore depend on the policy circumstances and the timing of the request.

Does the Free Look Period Apply to Every Policy?

The current provision applies to new eligible individual health policies with a term of one year or more. Therefore, when buying individual medical insurance , read the free look clause in the policy document rather than assuming that every policy follows the same process.

Renewals, migration or portability situations can be treated differently under applicable rules and policy terms.

Why Does This Period Matter?

The free look period gives you time to understand the complete contract after purchase. It can help you confirm what the policy covers, what conditions apply and what responsibilities you may have when using it.

You can also check whether the details match your expectations and raise concerns early. This gives you a clearer understanding of the policy before deciding whether to continue with it.

Final Thoughts

The free look period is an important review right. Read the document as soon as you receive it, check the major terms and contact the insurer promptly if something does not meet your requirements.

Since procedures can vary by product, rely on the latest policy wording and applicable regulatory guidance before requesting cancellation.