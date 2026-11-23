A job loss, a medical bill or a slow business year can make a child policy premium hard to meet. Letting the policy lapse and hoping to restart later may seem like the simplest response, but it can cost you both the life cover and part of what you’ve paid. Most policies offer other routes, and the right one depends on how long the cash squeeze is likely to last.

What Happens When a Child Policy Lapses

A child policy is a life insurance policy taken by a parent to fund goals such as school or college. Many include a premium waiver benefit, or offer it as a rider: if the parent dies during the term, the insurer pays the remaining premiums and the policy continues for the child. Once the policy lapses, that protection generally ends.

What happens to the money depends on the type of child policy you hold. A traditional policy that lapses before it has acquired a surrender value can lose most of the premiums paid. A ULIP stopped within the first five years moves into a discontinued policy fund. The rules below come largely from the IRDAI Master Circular on Life Insurance Products, which took effect on 1 October 2024.

Start With the Grace Period

Missing the due date doesn’t end the policy straight away. Life insurance policies give a grace period, generally 30 days for yearly, half-yearly or quarterly premiums and 15 days for monthly ones. Cover usually continues during this window, so a short delay may need no further action.

Ask About Changing the Payment Frequency

A ₹60,000 yearly premium can feel heavy as a single payment. Some policies let you switch to half-yearly, quarterly or monthly instalments, usually at a policy anniversary. The total paid in a year may be slightly higher because of modal loading, but smaller instalments can ease a temporary crunch. Ask the insurer whether your policy allows this and from which date.

Consider a Loan Against the Policy

Under the 2024 circular, non-linked savings policies that have a surrender value must offer a loan against it. ULIPs don’t carry this facility. The maximum loan is a share of the surrender value set out in your policy terms, and the policy stays in force while the loan runs.

Interest is charged, and any unpaid loan plus interest is deducted from the final payout. If the dues exceed the surrender value, the insurer can foreclose the policy after giving notice. A loan suits a gap of a few months, not a long-term shortfall.

Paid-Up Status or Surrender

These are two different exits. Under the 2024 rules, a traditional policy can acquire a surrender value once one full year’s premium has been paid. From that point, if you stop paying, the policy generally becomes reduced paid-up rather than ending. Cover continues, but the sum assured is cut in proportion to the premiums paid against those originally due. A waiver rider may no longer apply.

Surrender ends the policy and pays you a lump sum. The insurer pays the higher of two figures: the guaranteed surrender value, a contractual minimum set out in your policy, and the special surrender value, which reflects the policy’s accrued value and is not guaranteed. Early exits often still return less than you’ve paid, so compare both options in writing before deciding.

If Your Child Policy Is a ULIP

If you stop paying in the first five years, the fund value, after any discontinuance charge, moves to the discontinued policy fund and life cover ends. That fund earns a minimum guaranteed interest of 4% a year, and the money is paid out once the five-year lock-in ends, unless you revive the policy first.

After the lock-in, you can surrender and receive the fund value, which ends the policy. Depending on the product, stopping premiums may instead make it reduced paid-up. Returns throughout depend on market performance and charges, so the payout isn’t fixed.

How Revival Works

A lapsed traditional policy can generally be revived within five years of the first unpaid premium, and a ULIP within three. You’ll pay the overdue premiums, usually with interest, and the insurer may ask for a fresh health declaration or medical tests. It can accept revival on revised terms or decline it on health grounds. The sooner you apply, the smaller the arrears.

Practical Next Steps

Ask your insurer, in writing, for the current surrender value, paid-up value, loan eligibility and revival terms. If the response is unclear or delayed, use the insurer’s grievance channel first, then IRDAI’s Bima Bharosa portal or the Insurance Ombudsman.

If you have to reduce or exit the policy, a separate term plan on the earning parent can still protect your child’s future at a lower premium. When you next review your cover, the best child education plan for your family is one whose premium you could keep paying through a lean year.

Before you stop paying, put the paid-up value and surrender value side by side. In most cases, keeping some cover in force serves your child better than taking an early payout.