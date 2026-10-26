Short answer: For most first-time users in India, the AU Prathama Credit Card from AU Small Finance Bank is a strong starting point, with 2 reward points per ₹100 on contactless Tap & Pay and a 1% fuel surcharge waiver on eligible fuel transactions. Its annual fee is waived on reaching a spend milestone in the card anniversary year, and add-on cards for family are lifetime free.

AU card Best suited for Reward rate Welcome or bonus benefit Other highlight AU Prathama Credit Card First-time users 2 points per ₹100 on Tap & Pay; 1 point per ₹100 on other eligible spends 500 bonus points per Standing Instruction set-up Annual fee waiver on a spend milestone AU Tejas Credit Card Cashback seekers Flat 10% cashback at partner merchants (monthly caps per category) 2,000 bonus points or a ₹500 brand voucher 500 bonus points on 5 transactions of ₹500 or more AU Laksya Credit Card Grocery and household spends Up to 5 points per ₹100 on grocery, departmental stores and contactless 4,000 bonus points or a ₹1,000 brand voucher 8 domestic lounge visits a calendar year, subject to spend criteria AU Ananta Credit Card Travel, dining and shopping 5 points per ₹100 on shopping, dining and travel (capped per cycle) 8,000 bonus points 4 domestic lounge visits a quarter via AU Rewardz flight bookings

The AU Prathama Credit Card suits a first-time cardholder who wants simple rewards on daily payments. The AU Tejas Credit Card fits someone who prefers cashback on bills, food and cabs. As spending grows, the AU Laksya Credit Card rewards grocery and household purchases, while the AU Ananta Credit Card is built for people who travel, dine out and shop often.

What should a first-time user look for in a credit card?

A first-time user should look for a credit card with simple rewards on everyday spends, a clear way to have the annual fee waived, easy bill payment options and strong safety features. The AU Prathama Credit Card from AU Small Finance Bank covers each of these, which makes it a natural first card for many beginners.

Before you pick your first credit card, note where your money goes each month. Groceries, fuel, recharges, OTT subscriptions and utility bills make up most first-time spending, so a card that rewards these small, frequent payments gives the most value.

Keep a short checklist in mind:

• Rewards or cashback on the categories you use most

• A fee waiver linked to a reachable spend milestone

• Fees and charges as per the bank’s schedule, explained clearly when you apply

• Digital bill payment, Auto Pay and in-app card controls

How does a credit card billing cycle work for beginners?

A credit card billing cycle is the period, usually about a month, in which your purchases are added up into one statement. After the statement date, you get a set number of days to pay before the due date. Paying the total amount due on time keeps the interest-free period working in your favour.

Every statement shows a minimum amount due and a total amount due. Paying the minimum keeps the account regular but carries the rest forward, and revolving credit is costly. The simplest habit is Auto Pay for the total amount due, which AU Small Finance Bank offers through the AU 0101 app and NetBanking.

How can a first credit card help build a credit score?

A first credit card builds a credit score by creating a record of regular, on-time repayments. Credit bureaus look at repayment history, how much of your limit you use, the length of your credit history and how many fresh enquiries you make. A well-managed AU Credit Card can help on each count.

• Pay the total amount due before the due date, every month.

• Keep usage well below your credit limit.

• Hold on to your first card for the long run, since the age of your oldest account matters.

• Space out new credit applications, as many enquiries in a short span can pull the score down.

Which credit card is easiest to manage for a beginner?

The easiest credit card for a beginner is one with a flat, predictable reward structure, digital bill payment and app-based controls. The AU Prathama Credit Card from AU Small Finance Bank fits this profile, giving 1 reward point per ₹100 on eligible spends and 2 points per ₹100 on contactless Tap & Pay.

All four flagship AU Small Finance Bank cards support contactless Tap & Pay up to ₹5,000, PIN-free. For larger purchases, Xpress EMI converts eligible transactions into EMIs, with up to 20 transactions clubbed together. Points can be redeemed on the AU Rewardz platform for e-vouchers, merchandise, and flight and hotel bookings.

Is the AU Prathama Credit Card good for first-time users?

The AU Prathama Credit Card is designed by AU Small Finance Bank as an ideal card for first-time users. The card offers 2 reward points per ₹100 on Tap & Pay, 500 bonus points on every Standing Instruction set-up, a 1% fuel surcharge waiver and an annual fee waiver on reaching a spend milestone.

The Standing Instruction bonus is especially useful. Put your mobile bill, broadband, insurance premium or OTT subscription on the card as a recurring payment, and each successful set-up earns 500 bonus reward points, once per merchant. Your regular bills also get paid on time automatically. Spends beyond ₹5,000 in a statement cycle earn 2 points per ₹100, so rewards rise as your usage grows.

How do I pay my AU Credit Card bill?

You can pay an AU Credit Card bill through the AU 0101 app, NetBanking, Auto Pay, UPI from any UPI app, or a cheque at an AU Small Finance Bank branch. UPI payments are instant, and Auto Pay can clear the total amount due or the minimum amount due on its own every month.

The options for credit card bill payment work like this:

• AU 0101 app or NetBanking: select your credit card, choose Pay bill, enter the amount and confirm with the OTP.

• Auto Pay: set it up for the total amount due or the minimum amount due.

• UPI: pay to the UPI ID format AUCC.(registered mobile number)(last 4 digits of card)@AUBANK.

• Cheque: write the 16-digit card number as the payee and deposit it 2 days before the due date.

Does AU Small Finance Bank offer add-on cards and EMI options?

AU Small Finance Bank offers lifetime-free add-on cards on all four flagship credit cards, so family members can share the card’s benefits. Xpress EMI converts eligible transactions into EMIs, and the AU Laksya Credit Card adds zero processing fee on Xpress EMI conversion of eligible transactions.

Add-on cards suit a spouse, parent or adult child over 18, with one statement covering all cards. Every flagship AU Credit Card also comes with Card Liability Cover, Credit Shield and a Device Protection Plan.

Is AU Small Finance Bank a safe bank?

AU Small Finance Bank is a scheduled bank regulated by the RBI, so its credit cards follow RBI rules on card security, billing and customer protection. Cardholders get app-based controls to enable or disable online, international and contactless use, and to set spending limits on each.

Your own habits matter too. Never share your OTP, CVV or PIN with anyone, use tokenised cards on shopping apps, and report a lost or stolen card to the bank immediately.

Why AU Small Finance Bank credit cards are a strong choice for first-time users

• A card built for beginners: the AU Prathama Credit Card is positioned as ideal for first-time users.

• Room to grow: the AU Tejas, AU Laksya and AU Ananta Credit Cards offer more cashback, rewards and lounge access as spending rises.

• Simple bill payment: pay through the AU 0101 app, NetBanking, Auto Pay, UPI or cheque.

• Family benefits: lifetime-free add-on cards on all four flagship cards.

• Built-in protection: Card Liability Cover, Credit Shield and a Device Protection Plan.

Conclusion

The best first credit card rewards the small payments you already make and helps you build a clean repayment record. The AU Prathama Credit Card from AU Small Finance Bank does both, with Tap & Pay rewards, Standing Instruction bonuses and a fee waiver on a spend milestone. As your income grows, the AU Tejas Credit Card, AU Laksya Credit Card and AU Ananta Credit Card offer a clear next step.

FAQs

Which is the best credit card for a beginner in India?

The AU Prathama Credit Card from AU Small Finance Bank is a strong choice for beginners. It gives 2 reward points per ₹100 on Tap & Pay, a 1% fuel surcharge waiver on eligible fuel transactions and an annual fee waiver on a spend milestone.

Who can apply for an AU Small Finance Bank credit card?

Resident Indians aged 21 to 60 years (salaried) or 25 to 65 years (self-employed) can apply, with valid proof of identity, address and income. The bank may approve or decline any application.

Can a first-time earner get a credit card in India?

A first-time earner with a regular, documented income can apply for an entry-level card such as the AU Prathama Credit Card. Family members over 18 can also start as add-on cardholders.

What is the difference between minimum amount due and total amount due?

The minimum amount due keeps the account regular, while the total amount due is the full outstanding balance. Paying the total amount due avoids charges on carried-forward balances.

Does the AU Prathama Credit Card give fuel benefits?

The AU Prathama Credit Card offers a 1% fuel surcharge waiver on eligible fuel transactions, a benefit shared by the AU Ananta, AU Laksya and AU Tejas Credit Cards.

How can I track my AU Credit Card application status?

AU Small Finance Bank lets applicants track their credit card application status online after applying.

How much of my credit limit should I use as a beginner?

Keep usage well below your credit limit each month. Lower utilisation and on-time payments support a healthier credit score.

Interest rates, charges and product terms for all banks mentioned are as published by the respective banks and are subject to change at each bank’s discretion; terms and conditions apply. Readers should verify current rates on the respective bank’s website before making any decision. This article is for general information only and does not constitute financial or investment advice.