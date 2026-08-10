LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Brand Desk > Why India’s Fastest Builders Are Walking Away from Brick

Why India’s Fastest Builders Are Walking Away from Brick

Why India’s Fastest Builders Are Walking Away from Brick

Published By: NewsX Brand Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-08-10 17:33 IST

A few years ago, no client ever asked how fast a wall could go up. They asked how strong it was, how long it would last, what it would cost. Today, on almost every project review, speed is the first question on the table. That single shift, more than any statistic, tells you where Indian construction is headed.

You Might Be Interested In

The numbers back up what is seen on the ground. In 2025, warehousing space crossed 610 million sq. ft, with the sector racing toward 850 million sq. ft by 2030. Data-centre capacity nearly doubled in a single year, growing 103%. Airports, metros, hospitals, factories, all rising simultaneously, all governed by the same unforgiving mandate: open in months, not years.

It is also putting pressure on a habit the industry rarely questioned before: the brick wall. Brick construction, for all its long service to Indian building, is a process that resists measurement, standardisation and improvement. It is built step by step, depends heavily on wet work like curing and plastering, and relies on skilled masons who are increasingly hard to find, particularly in the large metros where the biggest projects now sit.

This is precisely the gap that factory-made walling systems are closing.Magicrete’s steel-reinforced AAC wall panels are manufactured to precision under factory conditions rather than assembled brick by brick on site. The result is construction that moves up to 10 times faster than conventional brick walling, while remaining lightweight, fire-safe, thermally efficient and effective at sound insulation.

The economic logic behind this shift is straightforward. On a modern project, a delay is never just a scheduling problem, it is a cost. A warehouse that opens late loses revenue for every idle week. A hospital wing that slips means patients wait longer for treatment. A data centre that misses its commissioning date can trigger financial penalties written directly into its contracts. Time, in other words, has become a hard commercial input, not a soft target.

Performance data matters just as much as speed. A 100 mm AAC panel delivers thermal conductivity of approximately 0.16 W/m·K, blocks around 43 dB of sound, and carries a four-hour fire rating. Because panels are manufactured to precise dimensions, there is minimal patch-up work required on site, and because they are lightweight, they reduce the structural load the building has to carry, a detail that compounds in savings across a project’s foundation and framing.

This shift is playing out most clearly in the sectors where speed and reliability carry the highest stakes. Warehouses, with their large wall areas and compressed deadlines, benefit enormously from rapid panel installation. Data centres prioritise fire safety and zero surprises. Factories need to be closed in quickly to begin production. Hospitals need minimal on-site disruption and faster handover. Airports, operating under some of the tightest labour constraints in the country, benefit from reduced dependence on scarce skilled manpower.

Sustainability has also entered the conversation in a way it had not a few years ago. Developers now evaluate a building’s carbon footprint, material efficiency and lifetime energy use as seriously as they evaluate cost and speed. Lightweight AAC construction uses less raw material and, through superior insulation, lowers cooling costs over a building’s operating life, contributing meaningfully to GRIHA and IGBC green certifications.

India is asking its construction industry for speed, quality and long-term performance, all at once, and it is asking for all three simultaneously rather than as trade-offs against each other. The scale and pace of what we are building today has moved past what conventional methods can sustainably deliver. The future of Indian construction will not be defined only by the size of what we build. It will be defined by how intelligently we choose to build it.

 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why India’s Fastest Builders Are Walking Away from Brick

RELATED News

Key Innovations Behind the Best Stock Market App

AI in Data Analytics: A Complete Beginner’s Guide

Bihar and Uttar Pradesh Report Some of India’s Most Peaceful Sleep, Finds Traya Report

Emirates Film Festival honours Gaganpreet Singh for advancing international cinema across the Gulf

How Dotline Web Media Has Helped Businesses Grow Organically and Through Paid Marketing for 22 Years

LATEST NEWS

Premier League Managers’ Salaries: From Mikel Arteta to Xabi Alonso — Top 5 Highest-Paid Managers Ranked

Who is Manav Sardana? Entrepreneur Who Purchased India’s Costliest Gurugram Penthouse For Rs 271 Crore

Pawan Singh Stops Security From Removing Fan At UP Event, Calls Him Back On Stage For A Photo – WATCH

Mohun Bagan Thrash CISF Protectors 6-0 To Finish Durand Cup 2026 Group Stage With Perfect Record

Rs 271 Crore For A Penthouse! One Of Gurugram’s Costliest Luxury Homes Sold: What’s In It?

Pakistan National Champions Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Squads, Captains, Venues And Match Timings

Priyanka Chopra Visits Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple, Greets Fans In Traditional Look – WATCH

Oshea Herbals Partners with Mrs. India 2026 as the Official Skincare Partner

RGIPT Welcomes New Batch at Orientation Programme 2026

Delhi Kanwar Yatra: Peak Movement Brings Traffic Jams, Noise And Unease For Residents

Why India’s Fastest Builders Are Walking Away from Brick

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why India’s Fastest Builders Are Walking Away from Brick

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why India’s Fastest Builders Are Walking Away from Brick
Why India’s Fastest Builders Are Walking Away from Brick
Why India’s Fastest Builders Are Walking Away from Brick
Why India’s Fastest Builders Are Walking Away from Brick

QUICK LINKS