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Home > Brand Desk > Why India’s Most Successful People Are Learning to Choose Calm Over Noise

Why India’s Most Successful People Are Learning to Choose Calm Over Noise

For years, ambition in India came with a soundtrack of horns, engines and gridlock. A growing body of research suggests that the noise and stress of the daily commute may be quietly working against the very people trying to get ahead.
For years, ambition in India came with a soundtrack of horns, engines and gridlock. A growing body of research suggests that the noise and stress of the daily commute may be quietly working against the very people trying to get ahead.

Published By: NewsX Brand Desk
Last updated: Wed 2026-08-26 19:19 IST

Success in urban India has long been measured by motion — more meetings, more travel, more hours on the road. But somewhere in that constant movement, a hidden cost has been accumulating, and it is only now being properly counted. The daily commute, for many high-performing professionals, is not neutral downtime. It is one of the most draining parts of the day, and researchers are increasingly clear about the toll it takes.

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The evidence is sobering. Public health experts and parliamentarians have begun describing India’s traffic congestion not merely as an economic drag but as an emerging public health concern, linking long hours on the road to rising stress, mental fatigue, and anxiety. One Delhi commuter profiled in a national analysis estimated he loses a full day to gridlock every eight days — the equivalent of nearly two years over fifteen years of commuting.

Noise makes it worse. Studies of road traffic noise in Indian cities have recorded levels well above World Health Organization thresholds, with Delhi measured around 83 decibels against a recommended residential limit of 55. In surveyed Delhi neighbourhoods, more than half of residents reported frequent irritation, nearly half reported hypertension, and close to half reported disturbed sleep — all linked to chronic noise exposure. A 2025 study of office workers found that longer, noisier, more unpredictable commutes directly increase stress and erode motivation.

So what does this mean for people trying to perform at their best?

The implication is uncomfortable but simple. The stress of the commute does not stay in the car. It follows a person into the meeting room, into the negotiation, into the evening at home. Constant noise fragments concentration; unpredictability drains the mental reserves that decision-making depends on. In other words, the very conditions many ambitious people accept as the “price of the hustle” may be quietly undermining the sharpness that made them successful in the first place.

This is why the most sophisticated professionals are beginning to treat calm not as a luxury but as a competitive advantage. Protecting your attention, arriving composed, and preserving your energy for the things that matter is no longer seen as soft. It is seen as strategic. The question shifts from “how much can I endure?” to “how well do I want to think when I arrive?”

“The commute used to be where I lost my focus before the day even started,” says Arjun Mehta, a founder based in Noida. “A quiet, predictable ride changed that. I make my most important calls in the car now, or I just sit and think. I get out of the vehicle sharper, not more depleted. That has genuinely changed how I show up.”

This is the space Green SM is built for. Its premium all-electric vehicles are engineered around quiet — no engine roar, no fuel fumes, no jarring vibration — and its trained, professional drivers make the journey predictable rather than a daily gamble. The point is not the silence of the motor as a technical feature. The point is what that silence protects: a passenger’s ability to think clearly, work calmly, or simply arrive with their composure intact.

“Successful people don’t have energy to waste on a stressful journey,” says Mr Bach Tuan Anh, CEO of Green SM India. “We designed the experience to give that energy back — a calm, quiet, reliable ride, so that our customers spend their best focus on their work and their families, not on surviving the traffic.”

As the research on stress and noise becomes harder to ignore, a new definition of success is taking shape in India’s cities — one that prizes clarity over chaos and calm over noise. The people who understand this first will have an edge that no amount of hustle can replicate. And increasingly, that edge begins with a simple, deliberate choice about how they travel.

This article discusses stress and mental wellbeing. If commuting stress or anxiety is affecting your daily life, speaking with a qualified mental health professional can help.

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Why India’s Most Successful People Are Learning to Choose Calm Over Noise

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Why India’s Most Successful People Are Learning to Choose Calm Over Noise

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Why India’s Most Successful People Are Learning to Choose Calm Over Noise
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