Why More Businesses Are Accepting Cryptocurrency Payments

Cryptocurrency has several benefits for business. While it seems that business owners are eager to advance this, it is consumers who are slow to adopt it.

Originally, the purpose of cryptocurrency was to pay for goods and services without the use of intermediary financial institutions. Over time, this has seemed less of an option as crypto has become more of a tool for investment. As treasury companies that adopted this face tough times ahead, cryptocurrency may finally be pivoting back to its original use, and it has many benefits for those who choose to adopt it.

The Benefits of Cryptocurrency to a Business

As of April 28th 2026, the BTC price INR stands at 7,230,874.96. This is up somewhat from its six-month low of 5,757,541.46, which it reached on February 24th. Recently, volatility has been in part due to issues in the Middle East, combined with domestic economic data in the United States. Feeding into the idea that cryptocurrency is inherently volatile, this is one of the main reasons many retailers and businesses have stayed away from its use.

One of the main benefits is that cryptocurrencies can lower transaction costs. As processors begin to increase their fees, cutting into both merchant profits and consumer wallets, this is a huge boost. Credit cards alone have prices between 2.35% to 5.0% in a transaction, and around $187.2 billion per year is paid in credit card fees in the US alone.

Added to this are currency conversion fees for sales across borders. In a world of increasing global business, even on a small scale, these can add up. Then there are the costs of chargebacks, in which around 0.47% are disputed using traditional systems. The math on this states that $4.61 for every $1 is lost to this type of fraud. Chargebacks don’t exist with crypto. Being able to nullify these costs is essential.

Lastly, banking across borders is slow and in some cases, not even possible. You may be doing business with areas that have poor banking infrastructure or no institutions at all. Cryptocurrency does not just bridge that gap; it totally ignores it in favour of direct transactions. All this saving is not just money back into a business; it is funds that can be reappropriated elsewhere, bringing down prices.

Merchant Attitudes to Cryptocurrency

According to the National Cryptocurrency Association (NCA), around 39% of merchants already accept cryptocurrency at checkout. This equates to around 4 in 10 merchants. Furthermore, 84% of merchants believe that in the next five years, crypto payments will become commonplace.

The survey was conducted by a non-profit organization dedicated to educating consumers on the use of cryptocurrency and the payment gateway PayPal. In the same study, around nine in ten merchants reported that they have had enquiries about payment in crypto. A further four in five merchants believe that accepting cryptocurrency could help them attract new business and customers.

PayPal is not the only other payment gateway looking into the use of cryptocurrency for business. Binance noted how two heavy hitters from the world of social media and Fintech payments are working together. They pointed out how Meta is planning a stablecoin payments reboot with Stripe under the post-GENIUS Act tailwinds. Meta is exploring stablecoin-backed payments across its social platforms via a partnership with Stripe, aiming to drive adoption across its roughly 3B-user ecosystem after abandoning its earlier Libra/Diem effort.

The Structure Behind Crypto Payments for Businesses

The strength of cryptocurrency is that transactions are recorded on a blockchain. Once verified and confirmed, this transaction is final, and the blockchain acts as the gateway. This does not mean a processor is not required, as they are needed to confirm the blockchain payment, settlement, and compliance.

All of this means you need to choose the right crypto gateway for your business. Just like a fiat option, each will have its own strengths and weaknesses. While most will accept Bitcoin as standard, you may also desire other currencies. Stablecoins like USDC and USDT are becoming more popular, especially after possible regulations were introduced through the CLARITY Act regarding taxation.

As with the volatility, you must decide how to settle using the crypto you have acquired. Some companies convert it to fiat immediately, cutting out fluctuations in the market. Others hold it in a treasury for long-term gain. If you have accepted stablecoins, they will be pegged to a real-world currency and can be held as they are.

It is not a question of if businesses will adopt cryptocurrency, but more a case of when. By being ahead of the curve, you can have all these benefits and place yourself as a cutting-edge business at the forefront of payment technology.

Pam Brown – Pam Brown is a journalist with exceptional analytical skills and a strong interest in modern financial systems. She specializes in translating complex topics like crypto, loans, and forex into clear, accessible content. Pam’s precise, research-driven writing has made her a trusted voice in the financial and fintech space.

Sources – Newsroom at PayPal