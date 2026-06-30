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Home > Brand Desk > Why the Next Growth Story for Induction Cooking Could Come from Hotels, Cafeterias and Institutions

Why the Next Growth Story for Induction Cooking Could Come from Hotels, Cafeterias and Institutions

Caption: Mr. Rajendra Gandhi
Caption: Mr. Rajendra Gandhi

Published By: NewsX Brand Desk
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-30 18:08 IST

For years, induction cooking has been viewed as a household convenience. Today, however, some of the strongest growth opportunities are beginning to emerge from hotels, cafeterias, cloud kitchens and institutional dining facilities.

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As India’s food service industry expands rapidly, commercial kitchens are being reimagined around efficiency, consistency and productivity. Whether it is a quick-service restaurant serving hundreds of customers during peak hours, a corporate cafeteria catering to a large workforce, or a cloud kitchen fulfilling online orders, operators are increasingly looking for cooking solutions that can help them deliver more while optimizing costs and operations.

This shift is creating a new opportunity for induction and electric cooking technologies. While households have traditionally driven adoption, the evolving requirements of commercial kitchens are opening the door for the next phase of growth.

As Mr. Rajendra Gandhi, Managing Director, StoveKraft Limited, notes: “However, at StoveKraft, we believe the next phase of growth will increasingly come from commercial and institutional kitchens. The food service industry is expanding rapidly, driven by cloud kitchens, quick-service restaurants, corporate cafeterias and large institutional kitchens that require speed, consistency and operational efficiency at scale.”

One of the most significant changes in the food service sector is the way kitchen infrastructure is being evaluated. Commercial operators are no longer looking solely at cooking equipment as a utility purchase; they are assessing it based on its ability to improve business outcomes. Speed of cooking, consistency of results, ease of operation and durability have become critical considerations.

Small restaurants and cloud kitchens, in particular, require high-powered equipment capable of handling larger cooking volumes within shorter periods. During peak meal hours, every minute saved can directly impact service quality and customer satisfaction. Equally important is the ability of equipment to withstand the rigours of continuous commercial usage.

Another emerging trend is the convergence of commercial and consumer expectations. Professional kitchen operators are increasingly seeking features that have traditionally been associated with household appliances—easy-to-use controls, intuitive temperature adjustments, easy-to-clean surfaces and compatibility with different types of cookware. These features help reduce operational complexity while improving overall kitchen efficiency.

Recent disruptions in global energy markets have also encouraged businesses to explore alternative cooking technologies. As food service operators look to build greater resilience into their operations, electric cooking solutions are becoming an attractive complement to conventional fuel-based systems.

Recognising these evolving needs, manufacturers are beginning to develop solutions specifically tailored for commercial environments. These products are designed to deliver higher power output, support intensive usage and accommodate the diverse cooking styles commonly found in professional kitchens.

According to Mr. Gandhi: “We see this as a natural evolution of the category, where commercial users are increasingly embracing solutions that support productivity and high-volume operations.”

The transition is still in its early stages, but the momentum is becoming increasingly visible. As India’s hospitality, food service and institutional sectors continue to grow, demand for modern, efficient and adaptable cooking infrastructure will only increase. Induction cooking, once seen primarily as a household appliance category, is now positioned to play a much larger role in powering the kitchens that feed millions every day.

 

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Why the Next Growth Story for Induction Cooking Could Come from Hotels, Cafeterias and Institutions

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Why the Next Growth Story for Induction Cooking Could Come from Hotels, Cafeterias and Institutions

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Why the Next Growth Story for Induction Cooking Could Come from Hotels, Cafeterias and Institutions

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Why the Next Growth Story for Induction Cooking Could Come from Hotels, Cafeterias and Institutions
Why the Next Growth Story for Induction Cooking Could Come from Hotels, Cafeterias and Institutions
Why the Next Growth Story for Induction Cooking Could Come from Hotels, Cafeterias and Institutions
Why the Next Growth Story for Induction Cooking Could Come from Hotels, Cafeterias and Institutions

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