Zell Education Announces Student’s Excellent ACCA July 2026 Results

Zell Education is delighted to share the great results of its students in the ACCA July 2026 exam results with excellent performances in Applied Skills, Strategic Professional and Optional papers. The recent results indicate a steady performance by the students across various ACCA papers and are result of their dedicated efforts, systematic preparation and understanding of concepts.

These results show that for students exploring ‘ What is ACCA ?‘ and preparing for the ACCA qualification, a structured preparation and continuous practice can help candidates excel in one of the world’s leading accounting qualifications. The achievements also support the growing recognition of the ACCA certification by employers in the finance, accounting, auditing, taxation and consulting professions.

What Is ACCA Certification?

What is ACCA? Many aspiring finance professionals often ask. ACCA stands for the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. It is a globally recognised professional accounting qualification. With over 257,000 members across 180+ countries, the ACCA body trains finance professionals in audit, taxation and strategic business skills.

Highlights of Zell Education’s ACCA July 2026 Results

Several outstanding individual performances were recorded across the different papers at the July 2026 examination session.

● Royaline Lasrado – 77 marks in PM (Performance Management)

● Abhinandan Goyal – 74 marks in TX (Taxation)

● Harsh Punia – 74 marks in FR (Financial Reporting)

● Aarya Mulik – 74 marks in FR (Financial Reporting)

● Yuvraj Shaw – 87 marks in AA (Audit and Assurance)

● Dhanwanth B – 78 marks in FM (Financial Management)

● Raj Mehta – 58 marks in SBL (Strategic Business Leader)

● Jhalak Bhatia – 75 marks in SBR (Strategic Business Reporting)

● Diya Bajaj – 53 marks in AFM (Advanced Financial Management)

● Abel Mathew – 58 marks in AAA (Advanced Audit and Assurance)

Key Highlights

● Strong scores across Applied Skills papers.

● Excellent performances in Strategic Professional examinations.

● High marks secured in Optional papers.

● Multiple students scored above 70%

Consistent performance across accounting, taxation, audit, finance, and performance management.

Performance Across Different ACCA Papers

Students delivered excellent results across multiple examination levels.

● Applied Skills – Multiple students secured 70+ marks.

● Strategic Professional – Strong results in SBL and SBR.

● Optional Papers – Positive performance across advanced subjects.

These results have shown the students’ ability to relate theoretical knowledge to practical business scenarios which is a significant part of achieving an ACCA certification.

What These Results Mean

Outstanding examination results represent more than just high scores. They show a strong conceptual understanding, disciplined preparation and the ability to approach practical accounting and finance problems.

Students successfully working their way through different ACCA papers often develop many useful skills such as:

Financial reporting and analysis. Taxation and regulatory knowledge. Audit and assurance principles. Business strategy and decision-making. Financial management capabilities.

These competencies are among the reasons why the ACCA certification continues to be valued by employers worldwide.

Supporting Student Success

According to Zell Education, “Structured learning, regular assessments, experienced faculty, and ongoing academic support are the building blocks to student success.” Apart from the classroom sessions, the students also get to practise questions, strategies for revision, mock exams and doubt-solving sessions to enhance the exam preparedness.

The institution believes that every examination session provides valuable learning opportunities while encouraging students to improve their performance with every attempt.

Why These Results Matter

The good exam results not only demonstrate academic excellence but also the practical skills expected in today’s finance industry. Increasingly employers are looking for professionals who can think analytically, make ethical decisions and solve problems.

The students who get the ACCA certification are exposed to topics that prepare them to handle real-world business issues. The certification, therefore, applies to all industries and international markets.

Some of the long-term benefits are:

● Good career opportunities.

● International professional recognition.

● Financial knowledge related to industry.

● Career versatility in various sectors.

● Good foundation for management positions.

Conclusion

Zell Education congratulates all successful students on their hard work and dedication throughout the examination cycle following the July 2026 results. The institution also urges prospective candidates to begin their preparations early, be consistent with their study plans and make good use of updated learning resources.

As the demand for skilled finance professionals is growing, ACCA certification is one of the most respected qualifications for a career in accounting and finance at an international level. The results are the latest evidence of students’ commitment to academic excellence and preparation for long-term professional success.