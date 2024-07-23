Union Budget 2024: These Two Bihar Temples Will Be Transformed Into World-Class Pilgrimage And Tourist Destinations 

On Tuesday, July 23, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government will support the comprehensive development of the Vishnupad Temple corridor in Gaya and the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, with the aim of transforming these sites into world-class pilgrimage and tourist destinations.

The development of these corridors will be modeled after the successful Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor, she noted. The Vishnupad Temple, one of the oldest Hindu shrines, is situated next to the Falgu River, while the Mahabodhi Temple is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

“Tourism has always been integral to our civilization. Our efforts to position India as a global tourist destination will also generate jobs, attract investments, and open economic opportunities for other sectors,” Sitharaman said during her Union Budget 2024-25 speech.

In addition to the initiatives mentioned in the Interim Budget, she also proposed several measures to boost the tourism sector.

For FY25, the government has allocated ₹2,479 crore to the tourism sector, according to the budget estimate. This is an increase compared to the ₹2,400 crore allocated in FY24. The revised estimates for FY24 show a reduced allocation of ₹1,692.10 crore for the tourism sector.

“Vishnupad Temple at Gaya and Mahabodhi Temple at Bodh Gaya in Bihar are of immense spiritual significance. Comprehensive development of Vishnupad temple corridor and Mahabodhi Temple corridor will be supported, modelled on the successful Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor to transform them into world-class pilgrim and tourist destinations,” she said.

In her address, she also made announcements for development of Rajgir and Nalanda in Bihar. “Rajgir holds immense religious significance for Hindus, Buddhists and Jains. The 20th Tirthankara Munisuvrat temple in the Jain temple complex is ancient. The Saptarishi or the seven hot springs form a warm water Brahm Kund that is sacred. A comprehensive development initiative for Rajgir will be undertaken.

She added, “Our government will support the development of Nalanda as a tourist centre, besides reviving Nalanda university to its glorious stature.

Nalanda is also home to the ruins of the ancient Nalanda University, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

“Odisha’s stunning scenery, temples, monuments, craftsmanship, wildlife sanctuaries, natural landscapes, and pristine beaches make it an exceptional tourism destination. Our government will also provide support for the development of these attractions in Odisha,” Sitharaman stated.

These announcements come as the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee is being held in New Delhi. The session, which runs from July 21 to 31, was inaugurated on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Director General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, among the attendees.

