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Home > Business > ACCE GLOBAL SOFTWARE PRIVATE LIMITED proudly announces the grand launch of KAVACH in Karnataka

ACCE GLOBAL SOFTWARE PRIVATE LIMITED proudly announces the grand launch of KAVACH in Karnataka

ACCE GLOBAL SOFTWARE PRIVATE LIMITED proudly announces the grand launch of KAVACH in Karnataka

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-09-16 14:44 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 14: On 8th August 2026, Bengaluru witnessed the launch of KAVACH, our next-generation family protection platform designed to bring technology, safety and peace of mind closer to every family.

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With the Karnataka launch, KAVACH takes another significant step towards building a safer and more connected digital ecosystem for families across India.

ONE PLATFORM. ONE FAMILY. COMPLETE PROTECTION.

KAVACH is built with a simple vision — to protect what matters most.

ACCE GLOBAL SOFTWARE PRIVATE LIMITED proudly announces the grand launch of KAVACH in Karnataka

From family connectivity and digital safety to smart protection features, KAVACH brings powerful technology together in one seamless platform, helping families stay connected, protected and informed.

KARNATAKA — WE ARE HERE!

The Bengaluru launch marks the beginning of an ambitious Karnataka journey, supported by our strong network of distributors, retailers and technology partners across the state.

Our mission is to make KAVACH accessible to families across Karnataka and establish a trusted technology ecosystem through our extensive partner network.

THE JOURNEY HAS JUST BEGUN

From Bengaluru to every corner of Karnataka,
KAVACH is ready to build a safer digital future — together.

Launched in Bengaluru on 8 August 2026

KAVACH

Protect. Connect. Care.

A Product of ACCE GLOBAL SOFTWARE PRIVATE LIMITED

Technology that protects the people who matter most.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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ACCE GLOBAL SOFTWARE PRIVATE LIMITED proudly announces the grand launch of KAVACH in Karnataka
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ACCE GLOBAL SOFTWARE PRIVATE LIMITED proudly announces the grand launch of KAVACH in Karnataka

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ACCE GLOBAL SOFTWARE PRIVATE LIMITED proudly announces the grand launch of KAVACH in Karnataka

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ACCE GLOBAL SOFTWARE PRIVATE LIMITED proudly announces the grand launch of KAVACH in Karnataka
ACCE GLOBAL SOFTWARE PRIVATE LIMITED proudly announces the grand launch of KAVACH in Karnataka
ACCE GLOBAL SOFTWARE PRIVATE LIMITED proudly announces the grand launch of KAVACH in Karnataka
ACCE GLOBAL SOFTWARE PRIVATE LIMITED proudly announces the grand launch of KAVACH in Karnataka
ACCE GLOBAL SOFTWARE PRIVATE LIMITED proudly announces the grand launch of KAVACH in Karnataka

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