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Home > Business > Aetram’s All-in-One Online Trading App Empowers Modern Investors and Active Traders

Aetram’s All-in-One Online Trading App Empowers Modern Investors and Active Traders

Aetram’s All-in-One Online Trading App Empowers Modern Investors and Active Traders

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-09-07 18:52 IST

Multi-asset platform brings equities, derivatives, mutual funds, IPOs, ETFs and bonds into a single account, with option chain analytics, stock SIPs, basket orders and free trading APIs.

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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 7: Aetram Trades Private Limited, a SEBI-registered stock broker and a member of NSE, BSE and MCX, has announced the launch of its updated App for online trading – Aetram Trades IN. This updated app has been introduced with keeping with the growing trend of mobile-first trading among both experienced market participants and first-time investors.

The app gives users a single account through which to invest and trade across equities, futures and options, commodities, mutual funds, IPOs, ETFs, bonds and Sovereign Gold Bonds. Currency derivatives are available on the platform for hedging purposes only, in line with the revised regulatory guidelines applicable to exchange-traded currency derivatives in India.

Pricing on the platform is a flat ₹15 per executed order for retail clients across applicable segments, with zero account maintenance charges for the first year and no platform fees on mutual fund investments or IPO applications. Statutory levies and taxes apply as per regulatory norms.

Platform features

  • Multi-asset access: Equities, derivatives, commodities and mutual funds from a single interface, with currency derivatives available for hedging purposes.
  • Option chain analytics: Strike-level data and key metrics to support the evaluation of derivative strategies.
  • Basket orders: Multiple orders placed together, so structured and multi-leg strategies can be managed in one action.
  • Interactive charting: Charts with customisable indicators and overlays for price and trend analysis.
  • Automated stock SIPs: Rule-based systematic investment plans for equities, for investors building positions over time.
  • Trading APIs: Free API access for users who want to build and test strategies or integrate third-party platforms, subject to applicable exchange approvals for algorithmic trading.
  • Cross-platform use: A consistent experience across mobile, web and desktop, with watchlists that can be created and managed across segments.

Transparency, risk controls and support

  • Transparent pricing: A flat, upfront brokerage structure with no hidden charges. Statutory levies such as STT, exchange transaction charges, SEBI turnover fees, stamp duty and GST apply as per regulatory norms.
  • Research inputs: Market reports and research prepared by SEBI-registered research analysts. Research is provided for information purposes and does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell.
  • Risk controls: Margin monitoring and pre-trade risk checks are built into the order flow.
  • Order handling: Systems are designed to process high trading volumes during market hours.
  • Customer support: Assistance is available by chat, email and phone on 044 48680008 and 044 49477777.

Availability and onboarding

The app is available for download on Android via the Google Play Store and on iOS via the App Store. Account opening is fully digital, with paperless KYC verification. Investing and trading can begin once verification and regulatory checks are complete; activation timelines may vary.

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.aetramtrades.analytics
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/aetram-trades-in/id6755430753

About Aetram Trades

Aetram Trades Private Limited is a Chennai-headquartered brokerage firm offering trading and investment services across Indian financial markets. The company is registered with SEBI (Registration No. INZ000309838) and is a member of NSE (90356), BSE (6832) and MCX (57110). It is registered with AMFI under ARN-281894. Aetram Trades is a member of MCX and is not a member of NCDEX.

Registered office: No. 113-134, Unit No. 308, 3rd Floor, Beta Wing, Raheja Towers, Anna Salai, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600002.

Website: www.aetramtrades.in

Disclaimer: Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Brokerage and charges are subject to change and are applicable as per the schedule published on the company website. Currency derivatives are permitted for hedging purposes only, as per prevailing regulatory guidelines.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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