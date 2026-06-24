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Home > Business > AI Could Power 70% of Mumbai Home Searches by 2030; Broker Productivity May Double, Reports Palladian Partners Advisory Ltd.

AI Could Power 70% of Mumbai Home Searches by 2030; Broker Productivity May Double, Reports Palladian Partners Advisory Ltd.

AI Could Power 70% of Mumbai Home Searches by 2030; Broker Productivity May Double, Reports Palladian Partners Advisory Ltd.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-24 19:12 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24: Artificial Intelligence is expected to become one of the biggest drivers of change in Mumbai’s real estate sector over the next five years, according to a new market intelligence report released by Palladian Partners Advisory Limited. Titled “AI & Mumbai Real Estate 2030: Intelligence Becomes the New Location,” the report outlines how AI is set to reshape research, pricing, marketing, sales and land acquisition across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

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Key Highlights

  • 60–70% of Mumbai home searches could begin through AI interfaces by 2030.
  • Broker productivity is expected to improve by 2–3 times.
  • Sales productivity could rise by 35–40%.
  • Campaign development time may decline by 70%.
  • Customer acquisition costs could fall by 20–25%.
  • Land acquisition and due diligence cycles may become 30–35% faster.

The study estimates that by 2030, nearly 60–70% of home searches could originate through AI-powered interfaces, while broker productivity could improve two to three times through AI-assisted workflows. Sales productivity is projected to increase by 35–40%, and customer acquisition costs could decline by up to 25%.

The report further highlights that AI is compressing decision cycles across the industry, enabling developers and brokers to move faster, optimize pricing, shorten campaign turnaround times and improve customer engagement.

Mr. Chandresh Vithalani, Partner, Palladian Partners Advisory Limited, said, “For decades, location determined value. Going forward, intelligence will become equally important. The winners in real estate will be those who can turn data into decisions faster and serve customers with greater speed and accuracy.”

Mr. Kamal Shah, Partner, Palladian Partners Advisory Limited, said, “AI is not replacing brokers or advisors. It is making them more productive. Technology will help professionals spend less time on repetitive tasks and more time advising customers and closing transactions.”

Mr. Piyush Rambhia, Partner, Palladian Partners Advisory Limited, said, “Mumbai’s micro-markets will adopt AI differently. Markets driven by launches will benefit from faster go-to-market cycles, while growth corridors with strong land activity will gain from quicker due diligence and better decision-making.”

According to the report, campaign creation timelines could shrink by 70%, lead qualification cycles by 80%, and land acquisition processes by as much as 35%. The study also points to the emergence of data centres and computing infrastructure as a new institutional asset class supporting the AI economy.

The report concludes that as buyer journeys increasingly begin through AI interfaces, intelligence may become as important as location in determining competitiveness and value creation in Mumbai real estate.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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AI Could Power 70% of Mumbai Home Searches by 2030; Broker Productivity May Double, Reports Palladian Partners Advisory Ltd.
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AI Could Power 70% of Mumbai Home Searches by 2030; Broker Productivity May Double, Reports Palladian Partners Advisory Ltd.

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AI Could Power 70% of Mumbai Home Searches by 2030; Broker Productivity May Double, Reports Palladian Partners Advisory Ltd.
AI Could Power 70% of Mumbai Home Searches by 2030; Broker Productivity May Double, Reports Palladian Partners Advisory Ltd.
AI Could Power 70% of Mumbai Home Searches by 2030; Broker Productivity May Double, Reports Palladian Partners Advisory Ltd.
AI Could Power 70% of Mumbai Home Searches by 2030; Broker Productivity May Double, Reports Palladian Partners Advisory Ltd.

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