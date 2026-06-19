Ajay’s Cafe Enters Kutch with First Outlet in Bhuj; Plans 8-10 Cafes Across the Region in the forthcoming Days

With 272 outlets across Gujarat, the expansion into Kutch reinforces the brand’s commitment to regional growth, employment generation, and strengthening its footprint across Gujarat

Bhuj (Gujarat) [India], June 18: Ajay’s Cafe, one of Gujarat’s largest and fastest-growing cafe chains, has officially entered the Kutch region with the launch of its first outlet in Bhuj on 18 June 2026. The opening marks a significant milestone in the brand’s growth journey and reinforces its commitment to expanding its presence across Gujarat.

Having built a network of 272 outlets, Ajay’s Cafe has emerged as one of the state’s most widely present organised cafe brands. The company’s entry into Kutch is part of its long-term growth strategy aimed at serving emerging consumer markets and supporting regional economic development.

The Bhuj outlet marks the beginning of Ajay’s Cafe’s journey in Kutch. Building on the region’s growing economic significance and evolving consumer landscape, the company has outlined plans to establish 8 to 10 outlets across Kutch in the upcoming days, creating greater accessibility for customers while generating local employment and business opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Solanki, Founder Director, Ajay’s Cafe, said, “The launch of our first outlet in Bhuj is a proud milestone for Ajay’s Cafe and a significant step in our Gujarat growth story. Kutch is one of the state’s most promising regions, witnessing rapid economic development and increasing consumer demand. We see tremendous potential here and are committed to building a strong presence across the region. Our vision is to establish 8 to 10 cafes in Kutch in the forthcoming days, making our brand more accessible while contributing to local employment and economic growth.”

The expansion into Kutch comes as Ajay’s Cafe continues to strengthen its position as one of Gujarat’s leading organised cafe chains. From its origins in Navsari, the brand has steadily expanded across the state, building a network of over 270 outlets and serving customers across urban and emerging markets alike.

The company believes Kutch represents a natural next phase of growth, given the region’s increasing economic activity, infrastructure development, tourism potential, and expanding consumer base. By establishing a presence in Bhuj and planning further expansion across the district, Ajay’s Cafe aims to become an integral part of the region’s evolving retail and lifestyle ecosystem.

The expansion comes at a time when Ajay’s Cafe continues to gain recognition for its contribution to Gujarat’s organised café industry. Recently, the brand was honoured with the “Leading Café Chain of the Year” award at the prestigious Pride of Gujarat Awards, presented by the Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel Ji. The recognition acknowledged the brand’s entrepreneurial journey, contribution to employment generation, and role in strengthening the organised café ecosystem in the state.

Further strengthening its industry credentials, Ajay’s Cafe was also recognised as the “Most Popular Café Chain of the Year” award by ET Now, conferred in the presence of Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi. The brand has additionally received recognition at the Food Connoisseurs India Awards for Best Quick Service Restaurant Chain – West India 2026, reflecting its growing popularity among consumers and industry stakeholders alike.

The launch also reflects the brand’s broader vision of taking organised cafe experiences beyond major metropolitan centres and into high-potential regional markets. As Ajay’s Cafe continues its expansion journey, it remains focused on creating employment opportunities, supporting local economies, and strengthening its footprint across Gujarat and Western India.

About Ajay’s Cafe

Founded in 2014, Ajay’s Cafe is one of India’s fastest-growing vegetarian Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chains, committed to making quality food affordable and accessible to all. Operated by Ajay’s Good Food Private Limited, the brand has grown from its first outlet in Navsari, Gujarat, into a rapidly expanding café network across multiple cities, serving millions of customers with its signature cold coffee, burgers, pizzas, and other popular café offerings.

Built on the philosophy of delivering the “Happy Wali Feeling,” Ajay’s Cafe was established by brothers Ajay Solanki and Jaideep Solanki, who envisioned creating a people-centric food brand that combines affordability, consistency, and quality. Backed by a state-of-the-art 45,000 sq. ft. production facility and an in-house testing laboratory, the company maintains stringent quality standards and consistency across its product offerings. Its robust supply chain ecosystem ensures timely deliveries to every outlet, enabling customers to enjoy fresh and high-quality food with every visit.

Ajay’s Cafe’s mission is to serve food that is good, delicious, and accessible to all, while its vision is to become India’s largest QSR chain by 2030. Guided by strong values of customer-centricity, operational excellence, ethical business practices, continuous improvement, and commitment to its people, the brand continues to expand its footprint while remaining focused on delivering value-driven dining experiences.

Beyond building a successful food brand, Ajay’s Cafe has created a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem, empowering more than 200 entrepreneurs through its franchise network and generating employment opportunities for nearly 1,000 individuals across its operations and partner outlets.

For more information, visit https://ajays.co.in/

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