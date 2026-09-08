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Home > Business > Ajay’s Café makes strong Mumbai Debut as 2,500 Customers turn up on Opening Day

Ajay’s Café makes strong Mumbai Debut as 2,500 Customers turn up on Opening Day

Ajay’s Café makes strong Mumbai Debut as 2,500 Customers turn up on Opening Day

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-08 16:32 IST

Gujarat-born QSR brand expands to 282 stores with its first outlet in Maharashtra, witnessing strong consumer response and queues at Nalasopara

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8: Ajay’s Café, one of Gujarat’s leading homegrown café and quick-service restaurant (QSR) brands, has made its entry into the Mumbai market with the launch of its first-ever outlet in Maharashtra at Nalasopara. The brand witnessed an encouraging response from consumers right from Day 1, with approximately 2,500 people visiting the outlet on its opening day and customers queuing up to place their orders.

The strong opening response marks an important milestone in Ajay’s growth journey as the brand expands beyond its Gujarat stronghold and enters one of India’s most competitive and dynamic QSR markets. With the Mumbai launch, Ajay’s Café has increased its overall store count to 282 outlets.

The packed outlet and sustained customer footfall during the launch underline the growing acceptance of Ajay’s proposition of great taste, a vibrant café experience and pocket-friendly pricing. The response in Mumbai also reflects the brand’s ability to take a familiar, accessible café experience from Gujarat to newer consumer markets.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Ajay Solanki, Founder, Ajay’s Café, said, “Mumbai is a very important market for us, and entering it has been a significant milestone in Ajay’s journey. What made the first day particularly encouraging was the response from consumers; seeing approximately 2,500 people visit our first outlet and customers queue up for our products was a strong validation of the proposition we have built over the years. We have always believed that great taste, a good café experience and affordability should go hand in hand, and we are excited to bring this philosophy to Mumbai. Gujarat will always be an important part of our story, but our ambition is to take the Ajay’s experience to consumers across markets, and Mumbai is an important step in that journey.”

The Mumbai entry comes at a time when Ajay’s Café is strengthening its expansion roadmap and taking its Gujarat-born brand to newer geographies. The brand has built a strong presence in Gujarat through its café-led QSR format, with its proposition centred around popular offerings such as burgers and cold coffee.

The opening-day response in Nalasopara provides an early indication of the opportunity Ajay’s sees in Maharashtra. With Mumbai being a highly competitive market characterised by diverse consumer preferences and established QSR players, the brand’s initial consumer traction offers an encouraging start to its expansion journey in the state.

For Ajay’s Café, the Mumbai launch is therefore not merely the addition of another outlet, but a strategic step towards building a larger national footprint. The brand intends to leverage its established operating experience, consumer proposition and franchise-led growth model as it explores opportunities across new markets.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Ajay’s Café makes strong Mumbai Debut as 2,500 Customers turn up on Opening Day
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Ajay’s Café makes strong Mumbai Debut as 2,500 Customers turn up on Opening Day
Ajay’s Café makes strong Mumbai Debut as 2,500 Customers turn up on Opening Day
Ajay’s Café makes strong Mumbai Debut as 2,500 Customers turn up on Opening Day
Ajay’s Café makes strong Mumbai Debut as 2,500 Customers turn up on Opening Day

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