Ajeet Singh: From Rs. 5,500 Salary to Building a New-Age Wellness Brand

New Delhi [India], September 24: At 34, Ajeet Singh is building more than fitness clubs—he is building a vision for how India could experience fitness, wellness and longevity.

Ajeet Singh’s entrepreneurial journey is a story of ambition that began far away from the premium wellness spaces he operates today.

Born in 1992 in a small village in Alwar, Rajasthan, Ajeet grew up studying in government schools before pursuing a B.Tech in Computer Science. In 2012, he began his professional career as a software developer, earning a salary of ₹5,500 a month.

For many, that first job might have been the destination. For Ajeet, it was the starting point.

His entrepreneurial instincts soon led him beyond the technology sector. He ventured into business by starting a small IT company and later entered the hospitality and F&B space, operating Plattos Air Bar in Vasant Kunj, Delhi. Each chapter gave him a different perspective on business—technology taught him problem-solving, entrepreneurship taught him risk-taking, and hospitality taught him the importance of customer experience.

But one passion remained constant: fitness and wellness.

In 2022, Ajeet took another calculated leap and launched 7 Ocean: The Fitness Club, starting with a small fitness facility on MG Road.

What made the venture different was not simply Ajeet’s passion for fitness, but his observation of a fundamental gap in the industry.

He noticed that customers often received ambitious promises while purchasing a membership—premium experiences, personal attention, extensive facilities and a lifestyle upgrade—only to encounter a very different experience once they became members.

Ajeet saw an opportunity to bridge that gap.

7 Ocean was built around a simple entrepreneurial question: What if a fitness club actually delivered on the experience it promises?

Turning a Gap into an Opportunity

Instead of viewing fitness as merely a workout destination, Ajeet envisioned a more complete lifestyle proposition.

His philosophy is that fitness should not feel like a chore. In India, where fitness is still often considered less important than other daily priorities, he believes the industry needs to make wellness more engaging, aspirational and enjoyable.

That thinking became the foundation of 7 Ocean.

The brand aims to bring fitness, wellness and lifestyle under one roof, combined with a touch of luxury that makes members feel they are entering an experience rather than simply a gym.

For Ajeet, the luxury element is not about extravagance for its own sake. It is about creating an environment where people enjoy being present, feel valued as members and are motivated to make wellness part of their everyday lives.

From a Small Beginning to a Bigger Ambition

The first 7 Ocean facility became a testing ground for this philosophy. As Ajeet understood the market and consumer response better, he saw significant potential in the premium fitness and wellness segment.

That led to the next phase of his journey.

In 2026, 7 Ocean expanded with a new fitness and wellness club in Sector 61, Gurugram, marking another step towards Ajeet’s larger ambition of creating a strong Delhi-NCR wellness network.

The brand has already catered to 1,500+ members, a milestone that Ajeet sees not merely as a customer number, but as a reflection of the trust the brand has built by focusing on its core promise.

For an entrepreneur still in his 30s, the journey is significant—not because it follows a conventional path, but because it doesn’t.

What began in a small village in Rajasthan evolved into a journey across technology, hospitality, and premium wellness. Ajeet has consistently challenged himself to enter new industries, learn from the ground up, and turn each unfamiliar opportunity into a foundation for his next venture.

The Bigger Vision: Fitness. Wellness. Longevity.

Today, Ajeet’s ambitions extend well beyond building individual fitness clubs.

His long-term vision is to make 7 Ocean a one-stop destination for fitness, wellness and longevity.

The plan is to continue expanding across Delhi-NCR before exploring opportunities across the broader wellness ecosystem. The objective is to bring more wellness-focused services and experiences together, creating a comprehensive destination around the consumer’s long-term health and lifestyle.

Ajeet believes the next evolution of the fitness industry will not be about who has the most equipment or the largest gym floor. It will be about experience, community, consistency and the ability to become a meaningful part of a consumer’s lifestyle.

That belief is shaping the future of 7 Ocean.

An Entrepreneurial Journey Still in Its Early Chapters

Ajeet Singh’s story is particularly relevant to the 40 Under 40 generation because it represents a new definition of entrepreneurship—one that is not necessarily linear.

He did not begin with a fitness empire or a large investment behind him. He began with a ₹5,500 salary, built experience across multiple industries, identified a consumer gap and eventually turned his personal passion into a business opportunity.

At 34, his most interesting achievement may not be what he has built so far, but what he is attempting to build next.

His ambition is to move fitness from being something people “have to do” to something they genuinely want to experience every day—and to create a premium wellness ecosystem where fitness, wellness and longevity become part of a better lifestyle.

From a small village in Alwar to the entrepreneurial landscape of Delhi-NCR, Ajeet Singh’s journey is a reminder that successful entrepreneurship is rarely about where you start.

It is about how boldly you choose to build from there.