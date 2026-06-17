ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India launches Zagnelis® Protect – world class, patented steel for next generation automotive manufacturing, supporting

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 17: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) today announced the launch of Zagnelis® Protect, a premium Zinc–Aluminium–Magnesium coated steel brand designed for high-performance automotive applications.

Proven across European markets, ArcelorMittal’s patented Zagnelis® Protect coatings mark a first of its-kind manufacturing capability in India, which is the world’s third largest automotive producer. Until now, steel products of comparable technological capability and quality were entirely imported. With this launch from Chennai in the presence of a group of key customers, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India has become the first company to introduce a high-quality, premium Zinc–Aluminium–Magnesium coated steel brand for automotive applications, strengthening its technology leadership.

With automotive manufacturers increasingly focused on durability, performance, safety, and manufacturing consistency to become more competitive in both domestic and global markets, the world class, high performance automotive steel brand Zagnelis® Protect will enable them benefit from shorter lead times, consistent quality, and improved supply assurance.

The initial application of Zagnelis® Protect will be in motor cups – critical enclosures for direct-current motors used in windows, mirrors, wipers, and seats. With each car deploying 20 – 30 such motors, this product delivers immediate value through improved performance.

Currently, an estimated 8–10% of critical automotive steel grades used in India are imported, largely due to coating and metallurgical complexity. With India producing over 30 million vehicles annually across segments and automotive demand shifting towards higher-quality, corrosion-resistant and lightweight materials, the localisation of advanced coated steels will play a critical role in the sector’s next phase of growth.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ranjan Dhar, Director & Vice President – Sales & Marketing, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), said,

“The launch of Zagnelis® Protect reflects our commitment to advancing the nation’s automotive manufacturing capabilities through high-quality and high-performance steel solutions. This marks a significant step towards supporting a globally competitive automotive ecosystem. We are expanding our portfolio of value-added steel solutions in line with our brand promise, ‘Smarter Steels, Brighter Futures’. As India focuses on technology-led automotive manufacturing, access to advanced steel becomes critical. Supported by the unparalleled technology and expertise of our parent companies, ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, we are making this world-class, import-substitute product available domestically. This will enable automotive companies to meet global standards while contributing meaningfully to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.”

Globally, Zagnelis® Protect coatings are recognised for delivering significantly higher corrosion resistance than conventional galvanised (GI) coatings, particularly at cut edges, hem flanges, and formed areas, where automotive components typically corrode first. The new brand offers exceptional corrosion resistance, self-healing protection, outstanding drawability, and reliable weldability. Domestic production will improve supply chain efficiency and quality consistency, helping customers strengthen both operational performance and competitive advantage.

While the launch began with an initial focus on motor cups, Zagnelis® Protect is engineered for a broad spectrum of automotive applications as well, including chassis parts, door inner panels, hood/bonnet inner panels, and decklid/tailgate inner panels.

The unveiling of the patented product brand comes at a time when India’s automotive industry has reached a historic scale, with passenger vehicle sales exceeding about 4.7 million units in FY2025–26, making India one of the world’s largest automotive markets and a growing export hub.

The launch builds on ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India’s strategy of indigenising advanced steel solutions, following the introduction of ArcelorMittal’s two patented products – Magnelis® for renewable energy and infrastructure; and Optigal®, a high quality colour coated steel for roofing, cladding, pre engineered buildings, and architectural applications.

These indigenisation efforts are part of AM/NS India’s broader ₹60,000-crore expansion project at Hazira, which includes the development of upstream, downstream, and enabling infrastructure to support next-generation automotive and value-added steel manufacturing in India.