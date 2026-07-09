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Home > Business > Axis Direct Issues Investor Advisory Against Fake Trading Groups and Impersonation Fraud

Axis Direct Issues Investor Advisory Against Fake Trading Groups and Impersonation Fraud

Axis Direct Issues Investor Advisory Against Fake Trading Groups and Impersonation Fraud

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-09 14:31 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7: Axis Direct, the retail broking brand of Axis Securities Limited, a subsidiary of Axis Bank, one of India’s leading private sector banks, has issued an investor advisory cautioning investors against fraudulent entities and individuals misusing the name, logo, and brand identity of Axis Securities and Axis Direct to promote fake investment opportunities and deceive investors.  

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The advisory comes amid a rise in digital financial fraud where scammers impersonate financial institutions and their representatives through social media platforms, messaging applications, and other online channels. These fraudsters often create a false sense of legitimacy to gain investor trust and induce them to transfer funds under the guise of investment opportunities.

Axis Direct has observed instances where fraudsters have used sophisticated methods, including fake websites, forged documents, counterfeit social media profiles, fabricated regulatory certificates, and impersonation accounts posing as company representatives and senior officials. In some cases, emerging technologies such as deepfake videos have also been used to mislead investors and lend credibility to fraudulent schemes.

Investors are advised to exercise caution and independently verify any investment-related communication, payment request, or offer claiming association with Axis Direct/Axis Securities through the company’s official channels before taking any action.

Investor Advisory

Axis Direct urges investors to exercise caution and remain vigilant against:

  • WhatsApp, Telegram, or social media groups claiming affiliation with Axis Direct or Axis Securities without independent verification
  • Individuals posing as company representatives and offering stock tips, trading recommendations, exclusive investment opportunities, or assured returns
  • Requests to transfer funds to personal or unverified bank accounts
  • Communications originating from unofficial websites, email addresses, social media profiles or mobile numbers
  • Screenshots, testimonials, or statements promising unrealistic profits or guaranteed returns
  • Requests to download unfamiliar applications, share confidential information, or access unverified websites
  • Documents, certificates, or regulatory approvals that cannot be independently verified

How to Verify Authentic Communications  

To verify any offers or communications in the name of Axis Securities/ Axis Direct, please visit our official website here, our social media handles – FacebookXInstagramYouTube, and LinkedIn  or write to our customer care mail ID –  helpdesk@axisdirect.in

Reporting Fraud

If you suspect fraudulent activity or believe you may have been targeted by an investment scam, immediately:

  • Call the National Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930
  • File a complaint through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal at www.cybercrime.gov.in
  • Report the incident to Axis Direct through its official customer support channels or by writing to helpdesk@axisdirect.in

Axis Securities Ltd./Axis Direct shall not be responsible for any losses incurred by individuals engaging with fraudulent schemes. Investors are strongly advised to rely only on verified communication channels and conduct adequate due diligence before acting on any investment-related communication or opportunity.

Statutory Details
Axis Securities Limited is a SEBI-registered entity that offers Demat & Trading, Advisory, and Investment Services, having its Registered Office at Axis Securities Ltd., Unit No.002 A, Ground Floor, Agastya Corporate Park- Piramal Realty, Near Phoenix Market City Mall, Kurla (W), Mumbai – 400070. In case of any queries, please write to: helpdesk@axisdirect.in

Axis Securities Limited, CIN No. U74992MH2006PLC163204 | SEBI Single Reg. No.- NSE, BSE, MSEI, MCX & NCDEX – INZ000161633 | SEBI-Research Analyst Reg. No. INH000000297 | POP Registration No: POP387122023 | APMI- APRN01856 (PMS distribution) | Portfolio Manager Reg. No.- INP000000654 | SEBI Depository Participant Reg. No. IN-DP-403-2019 |Investment Advisor Reg No. INA000000615 | AMFI – registered Mutual Fund Distributor ARN- 64610 | IRDA Corporate Agent (Composite) Reg. No. CA0073.

Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

About Axis Securities
Axis Securities Limited (ASL) is a proud subsidiary of Axis Bank – India’s 3rd largest private sector bank. With a robust branch network across India, ASL offers retail broking services under its flagship brand Axis Direct. Axis Direct engages in offering simplified investment solutions to customers. It offers a bouquet of investment products to its customers e.g., Equities, Mutual Funds, SIPs, IPOs, Derivatives, Bonds, NCDs, ETFs, and Company Fixed Deposits. With over 5 million customers, Axis Direct is one of the fastest-growing players in the industry.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Axis Direct Issues Investor Advisory Against Fake Trading Groups and Impersonation Fraud
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