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Home > Business > Baazar Style Retail Limited Business Update – Q2 & H1 FY27

Baazar Style Retail Limited Business Update – Q2 & H1 FY27

Baazar Style Retail Limited Business Update – Q2 & H1 FY27

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-10-08 19:11 IST

Baazar Style Retail Limited Continued To Strengthen Its Retail Platform During Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30, 2026

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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 8: Baazar Style Retail Limited (BSRL), one of the leading value fashion retailers in Eastern India, continued to strengthen its retail platform during Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2026, with sustained expansion across key markets, increasing consumer reach and continued investments in brand visibility and operating capabilities.

Key Highlights:

  • H1 FY27 Revenue from Operations grew 6% YoY to ₹9,645 Mn, reflecting continued growth in the business despite the shift in festive demand (Durga Puja) from Q2 FY26 to Q3 FY27.
  • The Company’s retail network expanded to 283 stores as of September 30, 2026, up 13% YoY, while total rental area increased 16% YoY to 26.69 lakh sq. ft. During Q2 FY27, the Company added 14 new stores and closed 7 stores, reflecting continued network expansion alongside ongoing portfolio optimisation.
  • Revenue from Operations stood at ₹4,781 Mn in Q2 FY27. The 10% YoY decline in Q2 was primarily attributable to the shift in the festive calendar, with the major festive period falling in Q2 FY26 compared with Q3 FY27.
  • Reported Same Store Sales Growth (SSSG) stood at -25% in Q2 FY27 and -11% in H1 FY27, with the reported performance impacted by the change in the festive calendar.
  • Sales Per Square Feet (PSF) stood at Rs 642 per month in Q2 FY27 and Rs 660 per month in H1FY27.

Q2 FY27 – Key Performance Highlights

  • Revenue from Operations stood at ₹4,781 Mn, registering a 10% YoY decline.
  • Sales per Square Feet stood at ₹642/month, compared with ₹865/month in Q2 FY26.
  • Store Network increased to 283 stores, registering 13% YoY growth.
  • Total Rental Area expanded to 26.69 lakh sq. ft., up 16% YoY.

H1 FY27 – Key Performance Highlights

  • Revenue from Operations stood at ₹9,645 Mn, registering 6% YoY growth.
  • Sales per Square Feet stood at ₹660/month, compared with ₹768/month in H1 FY26.
  • Store Network increased to 283 stores, registering 13% YoY growth.
  • Total Rental Area expanded to 26.69 lakh sq. ft., up 16% YoY.

Note: The Revenue from Operations for Q2 FY27 given above is subject to limited review / audited by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

Strengthening Consumer Connect and Brand Visibility

During the festive period, Style Baazar continued to enhance consumer engagement through differentiated brand initiatives. As part of its festive campaign, Style Baazar created the World’s Largest Fashion Wardrobe, a 50 ft. × 25 ft. installation at City Centre, Salt Lake, Bidhannagar. The installation received a Guinness World RecordBaazar Style Retail Limited Business Update – Q2 & H1 FY27 title and provided a high-visibility platform to showcase the Company’s festive collection and brand proposition.

The initiative was aimed at creating a larger consumer experience around fashion, celebration and the Style Baazar brand, while strengthening visibility during the festive season.

Building Wider Consumer Association

The Company also expanded its consumer engagement through sports-led brand association, becoming the Principal Partner for India’s international football matches against Brazil, a five-time FIFA World Cup champion, and Uruguay, a two-time FIFA World Cup champion, to be held in Kolkata.

The association provides Style Baazar with an opportunity to engage with a broader audience through a platform centred around youth, culture and shared experiences, complementing its broader efforts to build brand visibility across Bharat.

With an expanding retail network, increasing market reach and continued investments in consumer engagement and operating capabilities, Baazar Style Retail remains focused on building a scalable and sustainable value-fashion platform, while balancing growth with store productivity and operational efficiency.

About Baazar Style Retail Limited (CIN No. L18109WB2013PLC194160)

Baazar Style Retail Limited is a value fashion retailer established in 2013 and based in Kolkata. We are a one-stop shop catering to the requirements of the entire family by focusing on providing a family-oriented shopping experience, offering quality products and strive to offer every Indian stylish merchandise at an affordable price.

Disclaimer
Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Baazar Style Retail Limited Business Update – Q2 & H1 FY27
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Baazar Style Retail Limited Business Update – Q2 & H1 FY27

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Baazar Style Retail Limited Business Update – Q2 & H1 FY27
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