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Home > Business > Beyond Airport Bookstores: How TNS Is Changing the Face of Travel Retail in India

Beyond Airport Bookstores: How TNS Is Changing the Face of Travel Retail in India

Beyond Airport Bookstores: How TNS Is Changing the Face of Travel Retail in India

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-07-21 15:53 IST

By taking the shopping experience beyond airport bookstores, Travel News Services (India) Pvt. Ltd. (TNS) is changing the face of travel retail in India with the opening of its 50th retail store at Shivaji Stadium. The company has established itself as a multi-brand retailer providing convenience, innovation and superior customer experiences in modern travel and lifestyle destinations.

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With increasing transportation infrastructure in India, there is an increased need for more than just books and magazines. Catering to this demand, TNS has created a diverse retail portfolio consisting of Globiq, Teddy & Tales, Coco Avenue, Book Nest Authentic India and Globiq Digital. The company’s stores cater to customers at airports, metro stations, universities, fuel stations, corporate parks and various other high footfall destinations with products relevant to the needs of modern consumers.

The company has transformed itself from a traditional airport bookstore retailer through customer-centric strategies of offering carefully curated products and innovative shopping experiences. While Book Nest Authentic India is an ode to books and authentic Indian products, Globiq Digital represents the technology-led retail solutions of the company. Together with other brands, TNS strives to establish travel and lifestyle destinations that offer convenience and quality products under one roof.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Atul Jain, Managing Director, Travel News Services (India) Pvt. Ltd. said:

“The opening of our 50th store is not merely a milestone but a true reflection of our vision and values. Behind every store is the trust of our customers, the confidence of our partners, and the dedication of our team members. I would like to thank each and everyone of you from my heart for your contributions that have led us to this magnificent moment.”

In future, TNS plans to double its retail footprint from 50 to 100 stores during FY 2026-27 by expanding in travel and lifestyle destinations across India. For the company, each new store is an opportunity to deliver superior customer experiences while growing its presence in the ever-evolving travel retail industry of India.

Elaborating on the company’s long-term vision, Mr. Jain added:

“Our ambition is not only limited to expanding the number of stores but building one of the most trusted travel retail companies in India. Every new store offers us the opportunity to create great customer experiences, strengthen our partnerships, develop our people, and create sustainable value. As we head towards our century of 100 stores, we are committed to our principles of responsible growth, innovation, and operational excellence.”

About Travel News Services (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Travel News Services (India) Pvt. Ltd. offers customer-focused retail experiences in airports, metro rail networks, universities, fuel stations, corporate hubs and other strategically located destinations in India through Globiq, Teddy & Tales, Coco Avenue, Book Nest Authentic India, and Globiq Digital.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Beyond Airport Bookstores: How TNS Is Changing the Face of Travel Retail in India
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Beyond Airport Bookstores: How TNS Is Changing the Face of Travel Retail in India
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