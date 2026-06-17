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Home > Business > Bliss IVF Highlights Fertility Success Through Twin Birth in Advanced Endometriosis Case

Bliss IVF Highlights Fertility Success Through Twin Birth in Advanced Endometriosis Case

Bliss IVF Highlights Fertility Success Through Twin Birth in Advanced Endometriosis Case

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-17 18:36 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 17: Bliss IVF Centre, Surat, has shared a successful fertility treatment case involving Bijal Umang Zaveri, who conceived twin boys after years of fertility challenges, including irregular menstrual cycles, low AMH levels, failed follicular studies, four unsuccessful IUI cycles, and advanced-stage endometriosis.

After detailed evaluation at Bliss IVF, Bijal was placed under the care of Dr. Bhavesh Hirpara and was advised three months of preparatory medication before undergoing IVF treatment. The IVF procedure was performed on December 9, 2016, and pregnancy was confirmed on December 23, 2016.

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Bliss IVF Highlights Fertility Success Through Twin Birth in Advanced Endometriosis Case

On July 18, 2017, Bijal delivered healthy twin boys, Aarav and Ayaan, marking a significant milestone in her fertility journey and bringing immense happiness to her family.

Following her successful treatment experience, Bijal continued her association with Bliss IVF and now works as a Coordinator at the centre, supporting couples undergoing fertility treatment.

“I am grateful to Dr. Bhavesh Hirpara and Dr. Pankaj Chaklasiya, who gave me the opportunity to work as a coordinator. I feel immense satisfaction helping other patients fill their empty spaces with miracles,” said Bijal Umang Zaveri.

She also expressed gratitude to Dr. Bhavesh Hirpara, Dr. Pankaj Chaklasiya, and Team Bliss for their support throughout her treatment journey.

About Bliss IVF

Bliss IVF Centre is a leading fertility clinic in Gujarat, headquartered in Surat. The centre provides advanced reproductive treatments with a focus on personalised care, patient support, and fertility solutions for couples aspiring to become parents.

For more information, visit: www.blissivf.com

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Bliss IVF Highlights Fertility Success Through Twin Birth in Advanced Endometriosis Case
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Bliss IVF Highlights Fertility Success Through Twin Birth in Advanced Endometriosis Case

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Bliss IVF Highlights Fertility Success Through Twin Birth in Advanced Endometriosis Case
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Bliss IVF Highlights Fertility Success Through Twin Birth in Advanced Endometriosis Case
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