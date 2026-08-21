Blue Cloud Softech Signs Strategic MoU to Drive Telecom and Digital Infrastructure Push Across Africa

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BSE: 539607, NSE: BLUECLOUDS) has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Global Council for Investment and Business for Africa (GCIB) and Afro Mobile SARL, a Côte d’Ivoire-based telecommunications and digital infrastructure company, to jointly pursue telecom and digital infrastructure projects across the African continent.

The agreement, dated August 7, 2026, was formally executed on August 19, 2026, following signatures from all three parties. The company disclosed the development to stock exchanges on August 20, 2026, under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The MoA lays out a broad strategic framework spanning several segments of Africa’s telecom and digital economy, including:

National fibre-optic backbone networks

4G/5G mobile network infrastructure

International connectivity, including submarine cable landing stations, international gateways and internet exchange points

Telecom towers and passive infrastructure

Digital public infrastructure — digital identity systems, national interoperability platforms, e-governance and digital payments

Satellite connectivity, covering both VSAT and low-earth orbit (LEO) services

Under the arrangement, Blue Cloud Softech will function as the Lead Technology and Digital Transformation Partner, responsible for technology design, platform architecture, systems integration and coordinating the technical and financial structuring of projects. GCIB will act as the Strategic Development and Investment Partner, focused on government engagement and mobilising investors and financing, while Afro Mobile SARL will serve as the Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructure Partner, handling operator and regulator relationships and local capacity building on the ground.

The pact runs for an initial term of five years, renewable by mutual written consent, and will be overseen by a Joint Steering Committee. Importantly, the MoA itself does not create any specific project — actual ventures will be structured individually through SPVs, joint ventures or consortium arrangements, with ownership, financing and revenue-sharing terms negotiated separately for each.

In its Regulation 30 filing, Blue Cloud Softech was explicit that the MoA is a strategic cooperation framework and does not, by itself, involve any financial commitment, investment obligation, or assured revenue for the company. Any material project-specific agreements arising from this partnership will be disclosed separately as and when they are executed.

The company also confirmed that neither it nor its promoter group holds any shareholding in GCIB or Afro Mobile SARL, and that none of the parties are related to its promoter or promoter group, ruling out any related-party transaction angle.

Africa’s telecom and digital infrastructure sector has drawn growing interest from global players amid rising mobile penetration, government-led digital ID and e-governance pushes, and expanding satellite and subsea connectivity investments across the continent. For Blue Cloud Softech — which has positioned itself under an “AI-First” branding push — the tie-up signals an attempt to widen its footprint beyond its existing IT services base into large-scale infrastructure and government-facing digital transformation work in emerging markets.

That said, investors should note that MoUs of this nature are framework agreements rather than binding revenue contracts. The actual financial and business impact will depend on whether specific, fundable projects materialise under this umbrella in the coming months — something the company has committed to disclosing as it happens