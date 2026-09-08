BoroPlus Enters India’s Baby Care Market with ‘FromMaa’

A Range Built on a Mother’s Wisdom, Paediatrician Approval and Nature’s Finest Ingredients

Emami Limited’s flagship skincare brand launches BoroPlusFromMaa, a paediatrician-approved, dermatologist-tested baby care range formulated with Mamra Almonds, Kashmiri Kesar and Milk Protein, available across leading e-commerce platforms and modern trade.

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 8: Emami Limited, one of India’s leading FMCG companies, today announced the entry of its flagship skincare brand BoroPlus into the baby care category with the launch of BoroPlus FromMaa, a seven-product range built around the brand thought “With Love, From Maa.” The range (baby lotion, cream, soap, shampoo, massage oil, powder and diaper rash cream) is enriched with premium natural ingredients including Mamra Almonds, Kashmiri Kesar and Milk Protein, and every product is Paediatrician Approved and Dermatologist Tested, formulated without parabens or phthalates.

“The name ‘FromMaa’ captures a sentiment that transcends generations. Through BoroPlus FromMaa, we wanted to create a range that reflects what mothers have always stood for: care, protection and nurturing, while meeting the expectations of today’s parents for quality contemporary formulations, premium natural ingredients and trusted credentials. BoroPlus has earned the trust of Indian families over decades, and with FromMaa, we are delighted to extend that legacy to the baby-care category.” Ms. Priti A. Sureka, Director, Emami Limited

BoroPlus is India’s No. 1 antiseptic cream brand, with an established consumer association with protection, moisturisation and Ayurvedic credentials. Brand research identified a strong natural fit between these master-brand codes and the core needs of baby care, particularly protect-and-heal and prevent-dryness, making baby skincare a logical extension rather than an opportunistic one.

A Market Ready for a Trusted Name

India’s baby care category is among the fastest-growing segments in personal care, with the overall market estimated at over ₹40,000 crore (Source: Mordor Intelligence, India Baby Care Products Market). BoroPlus is entering the mass and mass-prestige baby personal care segment, valued at approximately ₹4,000 crore and growing 13–15% annually (Source: Nielsen; category expert inputs). Two shifts make the timing significant: India adds roughly 2.5 crore newborns every year, and with a typical baby care user active from birth to age three, the live consumer base is close to 7.5 crore households. At the same time, today’s parents are more investigative than ever, researching ingredient lists, seeking dermatologically tested labels and cross-checking with paediatricians before they buy.

“Baby care is one of the few categories where the consumer does forensic research before she buys: she reads the ingredient list, she searches for what’s not in the product, and she asks her paediatrician, her mother, relatives and her friends. That is precisely the kind of scrutiny BoroPlus has thrived on. We have spent decades earning trust in Indian skincare on the back of protection and moisturisation, and gentle, herbal/Ayurvedic, do-good products with no-nasties. With FromMaa, we have gone product by product and asked a harder question: what is the single formulation gap in this format, and can we close it measurably? That is why the range leads with credentials rather than claims.”

Vikas Srivastava, AVP – Marketing, Skin Care, Emami Limited

Where a Mother’s Care Meets Modern Science

BoroPlus FromMaa is built on the intersection of three pillars: care inspired by Maa, premium natural ingredients, and modern baby care formulation. Consumer research conducted ahead of launch found that mothers strongly related to what the brand internally calls the dichotomy of modern motherhood: the wish to care for a baby using time-honoured Indian ingredients and rituals, while demanding the convenience, safety validation and doctor approval expected of a contemporary product.

Behind that promise sits a formulation programme grounded in the science of infant skin. A baby’s epidermis is approximately 20% thinner than an adult’s, and the stratum corneum up to 30% thinner, meaning a less robust barrier, higher absorption and lower water retention, with lipids, natural moisturising factors and acidic pH all still developing. India’s varied climate, heat and humidity add to the challenge. BoroPlus FromMaa’s seven products were engineered against this backdrop, each with a distinct functional role, and the entire range has been certified by a panel of doctors including dermatologists, paediatricians and an ophthalmologist.

The lotion and cream are built on BoroPlus’s proprietary Dermacushion Complex, a system combining glycerin and propylene glycol for hydration, lightweight emollients such as caprylic/capric triglyceride and olive oil for a non-greasy finish, and kokum butter, shea butter and protective waxes that form a breathable, cushioning barrier to reduce moisture loss. The massage oil uses a scientifically balanced hybrid of vegetable oils and highly purified mineral oil for smooth glide with minimal drag on delicate skin. The soap is formulated to a high 78% TFM (the top quality grade under Indian Standards) for a creamier lather and gentler cleanse, while the shampoo relies on a mild surfactant system of Lauryl Glucoside, Decyl Glucoside and Cocamidopropyl Betaine, clinically tested under a dermatologist, paediatrician and ophthalmologist for everyday, tear-free use. The diaper rash cream carries 6% natural rash guard (zinc oxide), shown to help inhibit inflammatory mediators and support the skin’s moisture balance, and the powder uses fine, uniform, asbestos- and BTEX-free talc for a soft, silky feel.

“BoroPlus FromMaa is founded on a simple yet powerful belief that baby care should bring together the instinctive care of a mother with the rigour of modern science. Baby skin is structurally and functionally different from adult skin, with a developing barrier that requires formulations designed with greater sensitivity, precision and care. Across the range, we have carefully balanced humectants, emollients and occlusive ingredients to support hydration, nourishment and moisture retention, while ensuring a gentle sensory experience, and incorporated ingredients inspired by traditional Ayurvedic care, including Kashmiri Saffron, Mamra Almond and Milk Protein, bringing together heritage and contemporary formulation science.” Ms. Punita Kalra, CEO, Emami R&D

A Launch Timed to a Mother’s Festival

The launch is anchored around the Janmashtami period, drawing on the festival’s cultural association with the celebration of a divine child and a mother’s affection. Communication is focused on key urban markets, supported by paediatrician and mother-creator engagement, digital video, and conversations within parenting communities.

Availability and Pricing

BoroPlus FromMaa is priced at parity with leading natural mass-market players, keeping premium formulation within reach of the value tier where most of the category shops. MRPs range from ₹70 for a 75 g baby soap to ₹580 for a 500 ml baby massage oil, and larger packs across lotion, shampoo and massage oil come with pump dispensers for one-handed use during a bath or massage routine. The range is available across leading e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Swiggy Instamart and FirstCry, and through select modern trade outlets.

About BoroPlus

BoroPlus is the skincare brand from Emami Limited and India’s No. 1 antiseptic cream brand, with a decades-long association with protection, moisturisation and Ayurvedic skincare. The portfolio spans antiseptic cream, body lotions, moisturising creams and, with FromMaa, baby care.

About Emami Limited

Emami Limited is one of India’s leading FMCG companies, headquartered in Kolkata, with a portfolio of household brands across personal care and healthcare.

Connect Us At

Website: https://www.boroplusfrommaa.co.in/

Instagram ID: https://www.instagram.com/boroplus_frommaa/