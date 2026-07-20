Manohar Chivukula, Founder of The Mencyclopedia, Content Creator and Influencer

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 20: In today’s creator economy, attention is abundant, but trust remains scarce. As brands increasingly rely on influencers to drive discovery and sales, a small group of creators has emerged whose recommendations carry disproportionate weight with consumers. Among them is Manohar Chivukula, better known as The Mencyclopedia.

Long before skincare and grooming entered mainstream conversations among Indian men, particularly in South India, Chivukula identified a largely underserved audience. At a time when discussions around skincare, haircare and self-care were still considered niche, he launched content with a clear mission: “To Make MEN Better.”

Over the years, that mission has evolved into one of India’s most trusted men’s lifestyle platforms.

Unlike much of today’s creator ecosystem, which is often driven by trends and virality, The Mencyclopedia built its audience through education-led content. Whether discussing skincare ingredients, hair concerns, personal hygiene, or fashion, Chivukula adopted a research-intensive approach focused on simplifying complex topics for everyday consumers.

His ability to contextualise global grooming trends for Indian audiences helped differentiate his content early on. Rather than replicating Western recommendations, he consistently focused on practical solutions suited to Indian weather, lifestyles, and consumer behaviour.

The result has been a highly engaged community and significant trust capital among young male audiences.

Industry observers note that several creators operating in the men’s grooming and skincare space today have, directly or indirectly, drawn inspiration from the content frameworks pioneered by The Mencyclopedia. Educational videos published years ago continue to circulate widely and remain reference points within the category.

Interestingly, despite his influence, Chivukula has remained one of the industry’s most low-profile creators. He rarely participates in podcasts, seldom gives interviews, and has largely stayed away from aggressive self-promotion. His growth has instead been driven by consistency, audience retention, and credibility.

That credibility has translated into tangible business outcomes.

As India’s beauty and personal care market has witnessed an explosion of direct-to-consumer brands, founders have increasingly recognised the importance of trust-led creator partnerships. Within startup circles, The Mencyclopedia has emerged as a preferred collaborator for several early-stage brands seeking authentic consumer adoption.

Campaigns featuring the creator have generated millions of views and substantial digital engagement for partner brands, reinforcing an important industry lesson: authentic recommendations often outperform conventional advertising in categories such as skincare and haircare, where consumer trust directly influences purchase decisions.

For emerging brands operating with limited marketing budgets, collaborations with trusted creators can significantly accelerate awareness, trial, and retention. The Mencyclopedia’s influence demonstrates how creator credibility can evolve into a meaningful business asset, both for founders and brands.

His cultural impact extends beyond commerce. During his TEDx appearance, audiences welcomed him with an enthusiasm typically associated with mainstream celebrities, underscoring the growing mainstream acceptance of self-care conversations among Indian men.

Ultimately, the story of The Mencyclopedia is larger than grooming or skincare. It reflects a broader shift in consumer behaviour and cultural attitudes.

Millions of men today approach personal care with greater awareness and confidence because creators such as Chivukula normalised conversations that were once considered unconventional.

In an ecosystem increasingly shaped by algorithms and fleeting trends, The Mencyclopedia’s journey offers a compelling reminder that trust, consistency, and education remain among digital media’s most valuable currencies.