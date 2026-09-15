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Home > Business > Can Fin Homes Showcases ‘Project Tejas’, its Rs 296.95-Crore Enterprise Digital Transformation Programme

Can Fin Homes Showcases ‘Project Tejas’, its Rs 296.95-Crore Enterprise Digital Transformation Programme

Can Fin Homes Showcases ‘Project Tejas’, its Rs 296.95-Crore Enterprise Digital Transformation Programme

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-15 20:05 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 15: Can Fin Homes Ltd. unveiled Project Tejas, its enterprise-wide digital transformation programme aimed at further advancing the Company’s technology and business capabilities. Project Tejas symbolises a paradigm shift towards a digital future for Can Fin Homes. The acronym ‘TEJAS’ stands for Tech Enhanced Journey for Agility & Scalability.

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Project Tejas advances Can Fin Homes’ technology architecture through a modern, API-led and scalable framework, bringing together core applications and enterprise systems on a connected digital platform. The seven-year transformation programme, valued at ₹296.95 crore, reflects the scale and strategic importance of the initiative in strengthening the Company’s technology capabilities and supporting its future growth.

The transformation spans critical business functions including loan origination and management, collections, deposits, finance and accounts, document management, risk and asset-liability management, HRMS and enterprise reporting. These are supported by cloud infrastructure, SD-WAN connectivity, Network and Security Operations Centres, API management and disaster recovery capabilities.

“Project Tejas represents a fundamental transformation in the way Can Fin Homes operates, serves customers and prepares for future growth. By integrating our core applications, cloud infrastructure, data, cybersecurity and digital processes, we are creating a more agile, resilient and scalable organisation. Our focus is to use technology responsibly to simplify customer journeys, strengthen risk management and enable faster, data-led decision-making across the business,” said Shri Suresh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Can Fin Homes Ltd.

Can Fin Homes Showcases ‘Project Tejas’, its Rs 296.95-Crore Enterprise Digital Transformation Programme

At the business level, Project Tejas transforms the end-to-end home-loan journey through digitised workflows, faster processing, reduced manual intervention and real-time visibility across operations. The platform integrates ~25+ fintech partners, enabling instant bureau checks, account aggregator-based financial data, rule-based credit assessment, digital collections, customer self-service, real-time status updates and dashboards across risk, operations and sales. Together, these capabilities create a connected lending ecosystem that improves speed, security and scalability.

The programme has been delivered through a strong consulting, implementation and technology ecosystem. PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), as consulting partner, has supported transformation advisory, business-process optimisation, change management and Programme Management Office governance. KPMG, as implementation supporting partner, has provided specialised assistance across implementation, risk, compliance and functional and technical areas. IBM India Pvt. Ltd., the system integrator, is leading end-to-end technical integration across applications, infrastructure, cloud, networking and cybersecurity.

The broader OEM ecosystem includes Pennant Technologies for Loan Origination, Loan Management, & Collections, Kiya for Deposits, Astral Infor for Finance & Accounts, Newgen for Document Management, Knight FinTech for Borrowing & Investments and Risk & ALM, Trustt for Aadhaar Data Vault, Workline for HRMS and Shephertz for enterprise reporting. On the technology side, Amazon Web Services supports cloud and API architecture, Microsoft supports Mailing and collaboration, Fortinet and CtrlS support SD-WAN, Motadata supports NOC and IT Service Management, while Bloo and Arcon support Security Operations Centre & Identity and Access Management components.

Can Fin Homes is also progressively embedding AI-enabled capabilities across document processing, bank-statement analysis, fraud-control checks and employee services, while evaluating future applications in underwriting, collections, customer servicing and management decision support. Project Tejas provides the company with a secure, scalable and continuously evolving digital foundation to support stronger governance, operational efficiency and a more seamless home-finance experience.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Can Fin Homes Showcases ‘Project Tejas’, its Rs 296.95-Crore Enterprise Digital Transformation Programme
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Can Fin Homes Showcases ‘Project Tejas’, its Rs 296.95-Crore Enterprise Digital Transformation Programme

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Can Fin Homes Showcases ‘Project Tejas’, its Rs 296.95-Crore Enterprise Digital Transformation Programme
Can Fin Homes Showcases ‘Project Tejas’, its Rs 296.95-Crore Enterprise Digital Transformation Programme
Can Fin Homes Showcases ‘Project Tejas’, its Rs 296.95-Crore Enterprise Digital Transformation Programme
Can Fin Homes Showcases ‘Project Tejas’, its Rs 296.95-Crore Enterprise Digital Transformation Programme
Can Fin Homes Showcases ‘Project Tejas’, its Rs 296.95-Crore Enterprise Digital Transformation Programme

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