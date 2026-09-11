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Home > Business > Century Business Media Limited IPO Opens On 11th September, Sets Price Band At Rs 70 to Rs 74 Per Share

Century Business Media Limited IPO Opens On 11th September, Sets Price Band At Rs 70 to Rs 74 Per Share

Century Business Media Limited IPO Opens On 11th September, Sets Price Band At Rs 70 to Rs 74 Per Share

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-09-11 14:13 IST

New Delhi [India], September 11: Century Business Media Limited is poised for its initial public offering (IPO), with plans to raise INR 17.11 crores through the issuance of 23.12 lakh new shares.

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For its SME Initial Public Offering (IPO), Century Business Media Limited has established a price band of Rs 70 to Rs 74 per share. The company’s shares will open for subscription on September 11, 2026 and closes on September 16, 2026. These will be listed on the BSE SME, with a projected listing date of September 21, 2026.

Hem Securities Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue. The Market Maker of the company is Hem Finlease Pvt.Ltd.

The issue proceeds will be utilized in Funding Capital Expenditure towards Purchase of Media Assets, Payment of Security Deposit for advertising rights at Patna Airport, Repayment of certain borrowing availed by the Company, to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

On Thursday, September 17, 2026, the shares for the Century Business Media Limited IPO are anticipated to be allotted, and on Friday, September 18, 2026, the shares will be credited to the demat account of the allottees. Century Business Media IPO comprises a total issue size of 23,12,000 shares. The net offer to the public is 21,95,200 shares, after excluding 1,16,800 shares allotted on a firm basis. Of the Net offer 10,92,800 (49.78%) are allocated to QIB, 3,31,200 (15.09%) allocated to NII 7,71,200 (35.13%) allocated to RII.

Retail investors need to contribute a minimum of Rs 2,36,800 considering the minimum two lot size for an application is 3200 shares. For HNIs, the minimum bidding size is three lots, or 4800 shares, for a total investment of Rs 3,55,200 at the upper price band.

Century Business Media Ltd.’s revenue increased by 27% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 18% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025.

Incorporated in September 1999 as Century Business Private Limited, The Company primarily operates across the Airport Out-of-Home (AOOH) and Railway Out-of-Home (ROOH) segments, providing advertising spaces within and outside airport terminal buildings and through digital and static hoardings across railway stations and railway land. It has also expanded into Metro Out-of-Home (MOOH) advertising, including Platform Screen Door (PSD) advertising, and in-shop branding. Its traditional city media portfolio includes hoardings, billboards, unipoles, multipoles, pole kiosks, wall wraps, wall paintings, lollipops, gantries and other outdoor media assets.

Disclaimer: This is a press release for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice or decision-making. Investing in stocks includes financial risks, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Readers should conduct their own research or consult with a qualified advisor before making any decisions.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Century Business Media Limited IPO Opens On 11th September, Sets Price Band At Rs 70 to Rs 74 Per Share
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Century Business Media Limited IPO Opens On 11th September, Sets Price Band At Rs 70 to Rs 74 Per Share

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Century Business Media Limited IPO Opens On 11th September, Sets Price Band At Rs 70 to Rs 74 Per Share

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Century Business Media Limited IPO Opens On 11th September, Sets Price Band At Rs 70 to Rs 74 Per Share
Century Business Media Limited IPO Opens On 11th September, Sets Price Band At Rs 70 to Rs 74 Per Share
Century Business Media Limited IPO Opens On 11th September, Sets Price Band At Rs 70 to Rs 74 Per Share
Century Business Media Limited IPO Opens On 11th September, Sets Price Band At Rs 70 to Rs 74 Per Share

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