Chandan Healthcare Enters Ghaziabad with Acquisition of Two Ansh Diagnostics Units

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30: Chandan Healthcare Limited (NSE – CHANDAN), – an integrated diagnostics company offering pathology and radiology services, has acquired two diagnostic units of Ansh Diagnostics & Health Care located in Gyan Khand II and Ahinsa Khand I, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad.

Ansh Diagnostics & Health Care is an established diagnostic service provider offering pathology and radiology services, including CT and MRI. The acquisition marks Chandan Healthcare’s entry into Ghaziabad and adds established diagnostic infrastructure and advanced imaging capabilities to its network.

The two centres are located within the established healthcare catchment of Indirapuram and Vaishali. The Gyan Khand II location is approximately 3 km from Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali, while the Ahinsa Khand I location is approximately 3.7 km away. Max Vaishali is a 387+ bed super-speciality hospital. The catchment also includes Yashoda Medicity in Indirapuram, a 1,200-bed super-speciality hospital, creating access to a sizeable patient base and healthcare ecosystem around the acquired centres.

The acquisition enables Chandan Healthcare to enter a new market through existing operating diagnostic units, providing an established infrastructure base for scaling pathology and radiology services. The centres will be integrated with Chandan Healthcare’s wider diagnostic network, with the location offering opportunities across walk-in patients, physician referrals and diagnostic requirements from the surrounding healthcare ecosystem.

The acquisition is in line with the Company’s expansion strategy of combining organic centre additions with acquisitions of established diagnostic facilities that complement its existing pathology and radiology operations and accelerate entry into new markets.

Commenting on the Development, Mr. Amar Singh, Promoter and Chairman & Managing Director of Chandan Healthcare Limited, said, “The acquisition of Ansh Diagnostics & Health Care marks our entry into Ghaziabad through two established centres. Importantly, the centres already offer pathology as well as advanced radiology services, including CT and MRI, allowing us to enter the market with an integrated diagnostic offering from the outset. Both centres are located within an established healthcare and residential catchment, with large hospitals and medical facilities in the vicinity. We believe this provides a good base to expand patient volumes, build referral relationships and integrate these facilities with Chandan Healthcare’s wider diagnostic network.”

About Chandan Healthcare Limited

Chandan Healthcare Limited, established in 2003, is one of India’s leading providers of diagnostic and pharmacy services and a key entity of the Chandan Group. The Company delivers a comprehensive range of pathology and radiology services through its expanding network across India.

As on 23rd September 2026, the Company operates 568 Franchise, 23 Comprehensive Diagnostic Centres, 18 Diagnostic Centres, 25 standalone laboratories, 2 Central Reference Laboratories, strengthening its presence across urban, semi-urban and emerging markets. Its diagnostic portfolio comprises more than 3,000 pathology tests and 500+ radiology tests, including blood tests, X-ray, ECG, Ultrasound, CT scan, MRI and several other specialized diagnostic investigations. The Company’s network includes NABL and NABH accredited pathology laboratories and radiology centres, reflecting its commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality diagnostic services.

Chandan Healthcare operates through a diversified business model comprising B2C (Retail Customers), B2B (Institutional & Corporate Clients) and B2G (Government PPP Contracts), providing a balanced and scalable revenue profile while catering to a wide spectrum of healthcare needs.

The Company was listed on the NSE Emerge platform on February 17, 2025.

During FY26, The Company reported Consolidated Total Income of ₹280.67 Cr, EBITDA of ₹56.84 Cr and Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹27.06 Cr, reflecting its continued operational growth and financial strength.