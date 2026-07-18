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Home > Business > Consul General of India in Istanbul, Mr. Mijito Vinito, Invites Country Club Chairman Y. Rajeev Reddy to Establish Country Club in Türkiye

Consul General of India in Istanbul, Mr. Mijito Vinito, Invites Country Club Chairman Y. Rajeev Reddy to Establish Country Club in Türkiye

Consul General of India in Istanbul, Mr. Mijito Vinito, Invites Country Club Chairman Y. Rajeev Reddy to Establish Country Club in Türkiye

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-07-18 19:55 IST

Two Million Country Club Members Extend a Warm Invitation to Türkiye to Build the Future Together

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 18: Following the invitation extended by Mr. Mijito Vinito, Consul General of India in Istanbul, to Country Club Chairman Mr. Y. Rajeev Reddy to establish a Country Club in Türkiye, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays warmly welcomes this opportunity to strengthen business, tourism, and hospitality ties between India and Türkiye.

The visit also opened discussions on enhancing travel convenience for Indian tourists. Country Club is actively exploring the possibility of introducing chartered flights between India and Türkiye for its members. The initiative aims to make travel more seamless, affordable, and accessible for the company’s extensive member base while promoting Türkiye as a preferred international holiday destination. If implemented, the charter flight service would be a first-of-its-kind initiative by Country Club, further strengthening tourism and people-to-people ties between India and Türkiye.

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With a proud legacy of serving over two million members, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays extends a heartfelt invitation to collaborators, investors, tourism leaders, hospitality partners, and business visionaries from Türkiye to become a part of the Country Club family.

Rooted in the enduring friendship between India and Türkiye, we look forward to forging meaningful partnerships that inspire growth, innovation, and shared prosperity across hospitality, tourism, lifestyle, and global business. Let us transform shared visions into lasting partnerships and build a future without borders.

Country Club welcomes Türkiye with open arms. Together, let us build lasting relationships, unlock new opportunities, and shape the next chapter of global success.

Website: www.countryclubindia.net

For media queries:

Nirav
nirav@countryclubmail.com 

Hiram
hiram@countryclubmail.com 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Consul General of India in Istanbul, Mr. Mijito Vinito, Invites Country Club Chairman Y. Rajeev Reddy to Establish Country Club in Türkiye
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Consul General of India in Istanbul, Mr. Mijito Vinito, Invites Country Club Chairman Y. Rajeev Reddy to Establish Country Club in Türkiye

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Consul General of India in Istanbul, Mr. Mijito Vinito, Invites Country Club Chairman Y. Rajeev Reddy to Establish Country Club in Türkiye

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Consul General of India in Istanbul, Mr. Mijito Vinito, Invites Country Club Chairman Y. Rajeev Reddy to Establish Country Club in Türkiye
Consul General of India in Istanbul, Mr. Mijito Vinito, Invites Country Club Chairman Y. Rajeev Reddy to Establish Country Club in Türkiye
Consul General of India in Istanbul, Mr. Mijito Vinito, Invites Country Club Chairman Y. Rajeev Reddy to Establish Country Club in Türkiye
Consul General of India in Istanbul, Mr. Mijito Vinito, Invites Country Club Chairman Y. Rajeev Reddy to Establish Country Club in Türkiye

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