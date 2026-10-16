LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Cotecna Group Acquires Energon Labs, Strengthening Global Pharmaceutical Testing Capabilities and Expanding its Presence in India

Cotecna Group Acquires Energon Labs, Strengthening Global Pharmaceutical Testing Capabilities and Expanding its Presence in India

Cotecna Group Acquires Energon Labs, Strengthening Global Pharmaceutical Testing Capabilities and Expanding its Presence in India

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-10-16 17:52 IST

Geneva [Switzerland], October 16: Cotecna, a leading provider of Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) services, today announced the acquisition of Energon Labs, a cGMP-compliant, USFDA-inspected, ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 17025:2017 certified analytical testing laboratory based in Hyderabad, India.

You Might Be Interested In

The acquisition strengthens Cotecna’s global Life Sciences platform and expands its pharmaceutical testing capabilities across the Pharmaceutical, Biopharmaceutical, Medical Device, and Packaging sectors. Serving customers across India, the United States, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East, Energon is recognized for its scientific excellence, regulatory expertise, and commitment to quality.

Strategically located in Hyderabad, one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology hubs, Energon provides Cotecna with access to highly specialized scientific talent, advanced laboratory infrastructure, and a well-established pharmaceutical ecosystem. India is also one of the world’s fastest-growing pharmaceutical markets and a critical manufacturing hub for global healthcare supply chains.

The acquisition enhances Cotecna’s ability to support both Indian and international customers with high-quality, regulatory-compliant testing services while delivering greater responsiveness, scalability, and operational efficiency across key markets.

The addition of Energon further complements Cotecna’s growing pharmaceutical testing network, which includes Cotecna Life Sciences, Shiva Analyticals and Neotron Pharma. Together, these capabilities strengthen the Group’s ability to support customers throughout the product lifecycle and address evolving global quality, compliance and regulatory requirements.

Energon offers a comprehensive portfolio of analytical testing and quality assurance services, including analytical method development and validation, stability studies, impurity profiling, extractables and leachables, glass delamination studies, peptides and oligonucleotide characterisation, raw material and finished product testing, in-vitro binding studies, packaging compatibility studies, and regulatory support services. These capabilities will further strengthen Cotecna’s position as a trusted partner to pharmaceutical manufacturers serving regulated markets worldwide.

Sébastien Dannaud, Chief Executive Officer of Cotecna Group, commented: “We are pleased to welcome Energon Labs to the Cotecna Group. This acquisition represents another important step to support our ambition to become one of the largest providers of Life Sciences testing services in India, and strengthens our position in one of the world’s most important pharmaceutical markets.”

Amit Chopra, CEO South Asia and Middle East, Cotecna Group, added: “I am delighted to welcome Manikanth Reddy and the talented team of Energon Labs to the Cotecna group. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategy of building a comprehensive pharmaceutical testing ecosystem across key growth markets. Energon’s strong technical capabilities, experienced team, and established customer relationships will enhance our ability to serve pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and medical device companies across India and globally. Together, we are creating a stronger platform to support the evolving needs of the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. “

Manikanth Reddy, Founder, Energon, said: “Joining the Cotecna Group opens an exciting new chapter for Energon Labs. Over the years, we have focused on building a laboratory recognized for quality, scientific expertise, and reliability. Becoming part of a global organization like Cotecna provides new opportunities to expand our capabilities, strengthen our service offerings, and deliver even greater value to our customers. Our team remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of analytical excellence while supporting the continued growth of the life sciences industry.”

About Energon Labs

Energon Labs is a cGMP-compliant, USFDA-inspected, ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 17025:2017 certified analytical testing laboratory located in Hyderabad, India. The company provides comprehensive analytical testing, quality assurance, and regulatory support services to pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, medical device, and packaging industries, serving customers across India, the United States, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

About Cotecna

Founded in Switzerland in 1974, Cotecna is a leading provider of Testing, Inspection and Certification services. With operations in more than 55 countries, Cotecna helps clients ensure quality, safety, compliance and sustainability across global supply chains. The Group serves customers across agriculture and food, pharmaceuticals, minerals and metals, consumer products, certification and ESG services through a worldwide network of experts, laboratories and technical specialists.

For more information, please contact:
Nitin Rane
+91-22-42188000
Nitin.RANE@cotecna.co.in

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Cotecna Group Acquires Energon Labs, Strengthening Global Pharmaceutical Testing Capabilities and Expanding its Presence in India
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Powering the Next Phase of Growth: Fujiyama’s Expansion Across the Solar Value Chain

Fieldmarshal Launches India’s First ARAI Approved TREM V Compliant Single Cylinder Diesel Engines in 15 HP & 18 HP Categories

India Must Treat Buildings as Products, Not Projects

‘**** You CJI!’: Supreme Court Issues Contempt Notices To Nikhil Wagle, Sanjay Raut Over Remarks Against CJI Surya Kant

Yogesh Dixit: Shaping India’s Entertainment Scene Through Hospitality, Live Events, and Independent Song Producer

LATEST NEWS

After Anti-Drug Activist Jhotta’s Killing, Another Man Dies in Punjab While Opposing Drug Sales, Two Seriously Injured

Pakistan ODI Tri-Series 2026: Schedule, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Cotecna Group Acquires Energon Labs, Strengthening Global Pharmaceutical Testing Capabilities and Expanding its Presence in India

Ranbir Kapoor’s Pune Luxury Flat Fetches Rs 4.63 Lakh Rent A Month; Here’s What His Trump Towers Deal Includes

Watch Video: 2-Yrs Shivani Gets Police Guard of Honour at Funeral, Saves 3 Lives Through Organ Donation, Emotional Farewell Goes Viral

5 Indian Temples Where Ravana Is Worshiped, Not Burned

India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know Ahead Of Series-Decider

18-Year-Old Girl Killed by Boyfriend After Breakup In Kerala, Man Strangles Her, Crushes Head And Burns Body

What Is ‘Mother of All Bombs’? Not Nuclear, but Massively Destructive – US Weighs Using It Against Iran; What Havoc Could It Wreak?

South Africa Champions vs England Champions Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch WCL 2026 1st Semi-Final?

Cotecna Group Acquires Energon Labs, Strengthening Global Pharmaceutical Testing Capabilities and Expanding its Presence in India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cotecna Group Acquires Energon Labs, Strengthening Global Pharmaceutical Testing Capabilities and Expanding its Presence in India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cotecna Group Acquires Energon Labs, Strengthening Global Pharmaceutical Testing Capabilities and Expanding its Presence in India
Cotecna Group Acquires Energon Labs, Strengthening Global Pharmaceutical Testing Capabilities and Expanding its Presence in India
Cotecna Group Acquires Energon Labs, Strengthening Global Pharmaceutical Testing Capabilities and Expanding its Presence in India
Cotecna Group Acquires Energon Labs, Strengthening Global Pharmaceutical Testing Capabilities and Expanding its Presence in India
Cotecna Group Acquires Energon Labs, Strengthening Global Pharmaceutical Testing Capabilities and Expanding its Presence in India

QUICK LINKS