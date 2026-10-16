Cotecna Group Acquires Energon Labs, Strengthening Global Pharmaceutical Testing Capabilities and Expanding its Presence in India

Geneva [Switzerland], October 16: Cotecna, a leading provider of Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) services, today announced the acquisition of Energon Labs, a cGMP-compliant, USFDA-inspected, ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 17025:2017 certified analytical testing laboratory based in Hyderabad, India.

The acquisition strengthens Cotecna’s global Life Sciences platform and expands its pharmaceutical testing capabilities across the Pharmaceutical, Biopharmaceutical, Medical Device, and Packaging sectors. Serving customers across India, the United States, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East, Energon is recognized for its scientific excellence, regulatory expertise, and commitment to quality.

Strategically located in Hyderabad, one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology hubs, Energon provides Cotecna with access to highly specialized scientific talent, advanced laboratory infrastructure, and a well-established pharmaceutical ecosystem. India is also one of the world’s fastest-growing pharmaceutical markets and a critical manufacturing hub for global healthcare supply chains.

The acquisition enhances Cotecna’s ability to support both Indian and international customers with high-quality, regulatory-compliant testing services while delivering greater responsiveness, scalability, and operational efficiency across key markets.

The addition of Energon further complements Cotecna’s growing pharmaceutical testing network, which includes Cotecna Life Sciences, Shiva Analyticals and Neotron Pharma. Together, these capabilities strengthen the Group’s ability to support customers throughout the product lifecycle and address evolving global quality, compliance and regulatory requirements.

Energon offers a comprehensive portfolio of analytical testing and quality assurance services, including analytical method development and validation, stability studies, impurity profiling, extractables and leachables, glass delamination studies, peptides and oligonucleotide characterisation, raw material and finished product testing, in-vitro binding studies, packaging compatibility studies, and regulatory support services. These capabilities will further strengthen Cotecna’s position as a trusted partner to pharmaceutical manufacturers serving regulated markets worldwide.

Sébastien Dannaud, Chief Executive Officer of Cotecna Group, commented: “We are pleased to welcome Energon Labs to the Cotecna Group. This acquisition represents another important step to support our ambition to become one of the largest providers of Life Sciences testing services in India, and strengthens our position in one of the world’s most important pharmaceutical markets.”

Amit Chopra, CEO South Asia and Middle East, Cotecna Group, added: “I am delighted to welcome Manikanth Reddy and the talented team of Energon Labs to the Cotecna group. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategy of building a comprehensive pharmaceutical testing ecosystem across key growth markets. Energon’s strong technical capabilities, experienced team, and established customer relationships will enhance our ability to serve pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and medical device companies across India and globally. Together, we are creating a stronger platform to support the evolving needs of the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. “

Manikanth Reddy, Founder, Energon, said: “Joining the Cotecna Group opens an exciting new chapter for Energon Labs. Over the years, we have focused on building a laboratory recognized for quality, scientific expertise, and reliability. Becoming part of a global organization like Cotecna provides new opportunities to expand our capabilities, strengthen our service offerings, and deliver even greater value to our customers. Our team remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of analytical excellence while supporting the continued growth of the life sciences industry.”

About Energon Labs

Energon Labs is a cGMP-compliant, USFDA-inspected, ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 17025:2017 certified analytical testing laboratory located in Hyderabad, India. The company provides comprehensive analytical testing, quality assurance, and regulatory support services to pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, medical device, and packaging industries, serving customers across India, the United States, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

About Cotecna

Founded in Switzerland in 1974, Cotecna is a leading provider of Testing, Inspection and Certification services. With operations in more than 55 countries, Cotecna helps clients ensure quality, safety, compliance and sustainability across global supply chains. The Group serves customers across agriculture and food, pharmaceuticals, minerals and metals, consumer products, certification and ESG services through a worldwide network of experts, laboratories and technical specialists.

For more information, please contact:

Nitin Rane

+91-22-42188000

Nitin.RANE@cotecna.co.in

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