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Home > Business > Country Club Introduces Special Raksha Bandhan Initiative, Offers Complimentary Sibling Benefits

Country Club Introduces Special Raksha Bandhan Initiative, Offers Complimentary Sibling Benefits

Country Club Introduces Special Raksha Bandhan Initiative, Offers Complimentary Sibling Benefits

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-08-19 19:53 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 19: This Raksha Bandhan, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited is celebrating the bond between siblings with a special membership initiative that brings families closer through shared leisure, travel, and lifestyle experiences. With a 2 million-strong membership base, Country Club continues to focus on creating family-oriented experiences that extend beyond traditional celebrations.

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As part of the special Raksha Bandhan initiative, customers who take an eligible Country Club membership can avail up to 3 years of complimentary membership for their sibling, along with a complimentary Gold or Silver Rakhi. The initiative transforms the traditional act of gifting into an opportunity for siblings to enjoy holidays, clubbing, fitness, entertainment, dining and other experiences together throughout the year.

Importantly, the initiative also presents a special opportunity for existing Country Club members, allowing them to extend the benefits of their membership to their siblings through eligible member-get-member and membership upgradation options.

“Raksha Bandhan celebrates one of the most enduring relationships in our lives—the bond between siblings. We wanted to create an offering that goes beyond a conventional gift and gives families something they can experience together. With our strong member community, this initiative allows both new and existing members to share the Country Club experience with their siblings and create memories that last well beyond the festival,” said Y. Rajeev Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited.

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Special Benefits for Existing Members

The Raksha Bandhan initiative extends to existing Country Club members, giving them an opportunity to share the benefits of their membership with their siblings.

Member-Get-Member Initiative: Existing members who introduce eligible new members can receive special complimentary sibling membership benefits, along with a festive Gold or Silver Rakhi, depending on the membership category introduced. This enables existing members to extend their Country Club experiences to their siblings while celebrating the spirit of Raksha Bandhan.

Membership Upgradation: Existing members who upgrade to eligible premium membership categories can also unlock special sibling benefits, including complimentary sibling membership privileges and a Gold or Silver Rakhi, depending on the applicable membership category. The initiative gives existing members an opportunity to enhance their membership while extending its value to their family.

Country Club’s offerings bring together a range of family-oriented experiences across clubs and resorts, holidays, fitness, entertainment, events, dining and wellness. The Raksha Bandhan initiative reinforces the company’s focus on shared experiences, family time and experiential gifting.

The special Raksha Bandhan initiative is valid until August 31, 2026, and is subject to applicable terms and conditions.

About Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited

Founded in 1989 by Y. Rajeev Reddy, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited has over three decades of experience in the family clubbing, leisure, fitness, entertainment and holiday space. With a 2 million-strong membership base, the company continues to create family-oriented experiences through its clubs, resorts, holiday offerings, fitness facilities and entertainment initiatives.

Contact Information

Website: www.countryclubindia.net
Nirav: +91 98450 35959
Hiram: +91 98490 30540

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Country Club Introduces Special Raksha Bandhan Initiative, Offers Complimentary Sibling Benefits
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Country Club Introduces Special Raksha Bandhan Initiative, Offers Complimentary Sibling Benefits

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Country Club Introduces Special Raksha Bandhan Initiative, Offers Complimentary Sibling Benefits
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