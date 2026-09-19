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Home > Business > Current Infraprojects Limited Secures Rs 10.42 Cr Order from Bank Note Press, Dewas for 3 MW Rooftop Solar Project

Current Infraprojects Limited Secures Rs 10.42 Cr Order from Bank Note Press, Dewas for 3 MW Rooftop Solar Project

Current Infraprojects Limited Secures Rs 10.42 Cr Order from Bank Note Press, Dewas for 3 MW Rooftop Solar Project

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-09-19 12:16 IST

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 19: Current Infraprojects Limited (NSE: CURRENT), one of the leading solar power infrastructure companies, is pleased to announce that the company has received a Notification of Award from Bank Note Press (BNP), Dewas, for a 3 MW Grid-Connected Rooftop Solar Project valued at ₹10.42 Cr, with completion scheduled within 240 days.

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Key Highlights Of The Order:

  • Awarded by: Bank Note Press (BNP), Dewas, Madhya Pradesh
  • Scope of work: Development of 3 MW Grid Connected Roof Top Solar Power Project in Behind the Meter Mode at BNP Dewas, with 5 Year Operation & Maintenance
  • Contract value: ₹10.42 Cr
  • Start date: September 16, 2026
  • Completion period: 240 days from the date of Notification of Award

Growth Significance:

This order from Bank Note Press, Dewas, strengthens Current Infraprojects Limited’s presence in the government and institutional rooftop solar segment. The 3 MW Grid-Connected Rooftop Solar Project, coupled with a 5-year Operation & Maintenance contract, demonstrates the Company’s end-to-end capabilities across project development, execution and long-term maintenance. The order also adds to the Company’s ongoing solar EPC momentum and strengthens its engagement with institutional clients.

Located in Madhya Pradesh (M.P.), the project further expands Current Infraprojects Limited’s PAN-India execution footprint, reducing geographic concentration and supporting its strategy of expanding into new markets. The order also strengthens the Company’s order book and revenue visibility, while providing an opportunity to build a stronger presence in the government-led renewable energy infrastructure segment.

Commenting on the order win Mr. Sunil Singh Gangwar, Chairman and Managing Director, Current Infraprojects Limited said, “We are delighted to have received this Notification of Award from Bank Note Press, Dewas for the development of a 3 MW Grid-Connected Rooftop Solar Power Project. This order is a strong reflection of the trust that government institutions continue to place in our capabilities and execution track record. The project involves not just the development of the solar power system but also a 5-year Operation & Maintenance contract, which further strengthens our long-term revenue visibility. Located in Madhya Pradesh, this project also further diversifies our PAN-India presence. We are committed to executing this project within the stipulated timeline of 240 days while maintaining the highest standards of quality and reliability. We remain focused on expanding our presence in the government and institutional rooftop solar segment and delivering consistent long-term value to all our stakeholders.”

About Current Infraprojects Limited

Current Infraprojects Limited (CIPL) is a multidisciplinary EPC company offering solutions across power distribution, railway electrification, utility shifting, water infrastructure, and renewable energy. With a growing presence across multiple states, the Company has evolved from a Rajasthan-focused electrical contractor into a diversified EPC platform.

With strong execution capabilities, 45+ certified engineers, centralized procurement, ERP-based project monitoring, and an in-house NABL-accredited MEC Test House, CIPL focuses on short-duration, execution-intensive projects while maintaining quality and cost control. Its growing Solar EPC and RESCO portfolio, including commissioned plants with long-term PPAs, further strengthens its capabilities in delivering integrated renewable energy solutions.

For FY26, the company has reported Total Income of ₹161.35 Cr, EBITDA of ₹23.23 Cr and Net Profit of ₹14.05 Cr.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Current Infraprojects Limited Secures Rs 10.42 Cr Order from Bank Note Press, Dewas for 3 MW Rooftop Solar Project
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Current Infraprojects Limited Secures Rs 10.42 Cr Order from Bank Note Press, Dewas for 3 MW Rooftop Solar Project

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Current Infraprojects Limited Secures Rs 10.42 Cr Order from Bank Note Press, Dewas for 3 MW Rooftop Solar Project
Current Infraprojects Limited Secures Rs 10.42 Cr Order from Bank Note Press, Dewas for 3 MW Rooftop Solar Project
Current Infraprojects Limited Secures Rs 10.42 Cr Order from Bank Note Press, Dewas for 3 MW Rooftop Solar Project
Current Infraprojects Limited Secures Rs 10.42 Cr Order from Bank Note Press, Dewas for 3 MW Rooftop Solar Project
Current Infraprojects Limited Secures Rs 10.42 Cr Order from Bank Note Press, Dewas for 3 MW Rooftop Solar Project

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