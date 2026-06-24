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Home > Business > Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla Achieves New Milestone in LPG Handling with 25 Percent YoY Growth in FY 2026 – “12 Saal – Vishwas ke, Vikas ke, Jan-Kalyan ke”

Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla Achieves New Milestone in LPG Handling with 25 Percent YoY Growth in FY 2026 – “12 Saal – Vishwas ke, Vikas ke, Jan-Kalyan ke”

Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla Achieves New Milestone in LPG Handling with 25 Percent YoY Growth in FY 2026 – “12 Saal – Vishwas ke, Vikas ke, Jan-Kalyan ke”

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-24 19:36 IST

Kandla (Gujarat) [India], June 24: Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla has achieved a new milestone in LPG handling during FY 2025-26, reinforcing its position as one of India’s premier energy ports.

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During the current financial year, DPA successfully handled 133 LPG vessels, registering a throughput of 2.61 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) of LPG cargo. This represents a remarkable 25% Year-on-Year growth compared to the previous fiscal year.

This achievement underscores DPA’s enhanced operational efficiency, improved infrastructure capabilities, and commitment to meeting the nation’s growing energy demands. The consistent growth in LPG handling is a testament to the coordinated efforts of port officials, terminal operators, and stakeholders and aligns with the Government of India’s vision of ensuring energy security and strengthening port-led development.

Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla Achieves New Milestone in LPG Handling with 25 Percent YoY Growth in FY 2026 – “12 Saal – Vishwas ke, Vikas ke, Jan-Kalyan ke”

Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, India’s maritime sector has witnessed unprecedented growth and transformation over the past decade. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has lauded DPA’s performance under the theme “12 Saal – Vishwas ke, Vikas ke, Jan-Kalyan ke”, highlighting the port’s contribution towards national development, energy security and public welfare through robust maritime logistics.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla Achieves New Milestone in LPG Handling with 25 Percent YoY Growth in FY 2026 – “12 Saal – Vishwas ke, Vikas ke, Jan-Kalyan ke”
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Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla Achieves New Milestone in LPG Handling with 25 Percent YoY Growth in FY 2026 – “12 Saal – Vishwas ke, Vikas ke, Jan-Kalyan ke”

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Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla Achieves New Milestone in LPG Handling with 25 Percent YoY Growth in FY 2026 – “12 Saal – Vishwas ke, Vikas ke, Jan-Kalyan ke”
Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla Achieves New Milestone in LPG Handling with 25 Percent YoY Growth in FY 2026 – “12 Saal – Vishwas ke, Vikas ke, Jan-Kalyan ke”
Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla Achieves New Milestone in LPG Handling with 25 Percent YoY Growth in FY 2026 – “12 Saal – Vishwas ke, Vikas ke, Jan-Kalyan ke”
Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla Achieves New Milestone in LPG Handling with 25 Percent YoY Growth in FY 2026 – “12 Saal – Vishwas ke, Vikas ke, Jan-Kalyan ke”

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