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Home > Business > Digi Uprise Launches AI-Integrated Diploma in Digital Marketing & Strategy

Digi Uprise Launches AI-Integrated Diploma in Digital Marketing & Strategy

Digi Uprise Launches AI-Integrated Diploma in Digital Marketing & Strategy

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-06-22 19:49 IST

New Delhi [India], June 22: Digi Uprise is proud to announce the official launch of its highly anticipated AI-Integrated Diploma in Digital Marketing and Strategy. This innovative, AI-powered program has been carefully developed to combine comprehensive 360 Degree Digital Marketing training with practical artificial intelligence applications. As the digital economy evolves rapidly, the demand for dynamic marketing professionals is higher than ever, and this pioneering diploma serves as a direct response to that industry need. By blending core marketing principles with cutting-edge technological advancements, the curriculum empowers learners to seamlessly transition into a highly competitive workforce. Students enrolling in this specialized diploma gain immediate access to an educational framework that redefines traditional learning, offering an immersive experience that prepares them to execute modern campaigns with unmatched precision and creativity.

Artificial intelligence is fundamentally transforming the landscape of modern business, reshaping how companies approach marketing, content creation, advertising, analytics, customer engagement, and business growth. As these technologies advance, there is an urgent need for future-ready professionals who can effectively harness their power. This program is specifically designed to bridge the gap between traditional marketing knowledge and AI-driven decision-making. Through an extensive AI-integrated curriculum, students experience hands-on learning with the latest AI tools to optimize every facet of a brand’s digital presence. The comprehensive coursework covers critical areas including SEO, advertising, automation, analytics, and overarching business strategy. Rather than simply absorbing theory, participants actively engage with live projects and real-world case studies to solidify their understanding. The program is further strengthened by expert industry mentorship and dedicated placement support, ensuring graduates can confidently apply their skills to secure rewarding careers.

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Emphasizing the importance of adapting to these major technological shifts,Mr. Abhinav Sehgal, the founder of Digi Uprise stated, “Artificial Intelligence is transforming the way businesses market, communicate, and grow. The future marketer will not compete with AI; they will succeed by mastering it. This diploma is designed to create professionals who can combine 360 Degree Digital Marketing expertise with AI-powered strategies to lead in an AI-first business environment.” This unique perspective serves as the guiding philosophy for the entire program, ensuring that every learning module reflects the current realities of the global market. By integrating this mindset into the daily learning experience, the institution guarantees that students do not just observe technological change but become capable leaders who leverage artificial intelligence to generate measurable business results.

With the introduction of this comprehensive program, Digi Uprise firmly positions itself as a leader in next-generation marketing education. The institution remains deeply committed to its core vision of preparing students for emerging digital careers by equipping them with practical marketing skills, rigorous strategic thinking, and artificial intelligence capabilities. By continually updating its educational offerings to reflect the latest industry trends, Digi Uprise ensures its graduates stand out as highly capable strategists ready to tackle complex challenges. As businesses worldwide continue to invest heavily in digital transformation and intelligent automation, the professionals trained through this specialized diploma will be perfectly positioned to drive innovation, lead successful corporate campaigns, and ultimately shape the future of the global marketing industry.

Digi Uprise Launches AI-Integrated Diploma in Digital Marketing & Strategy

Digi Uprise is one of Delhi’s leading digital marketing institutes, founded in 2020 by Mr. Abhinav Sehgal and Mrs. Riya Chadha with a vision to make quality digital education accessible and affordable for everyone. Since its inception, Digi Uprise has trained over 20,000 students and empowered aspiring marketers, entrepreneurs, working professionals, and business owners with industry-relevant digital skills.

With branches in Rajouri Garden and Paschim Vihar, Digi Uprise offers practical training in SEO, Google Ads, Social Media Marketing, Performance Marketing, AI-powered marketing tools, content marketing, and more. Through live projects, hands-on learning, mentorship, and placement support, the institute continues to help learners build successful careers in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

For more information, visit digiuprise.com.

Contact: +91 98111 91189, +91 83839 65165

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Digi Uprise Launches AI-Integrated Diploma in Digital Marketing & Strategy
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Digi Uprise Launches AI-Integrated Diploma in Digital Marketing & Strategy

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Digi Uprise Launches AI-Integrated Diploma in Digital Marketing & Strategy
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