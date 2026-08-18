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Home > Business > Discovery India Presents P.C. Chandra Group – ‘More Than Gold’

Discovery India Presents P.C. Chandra Group – ‘More Than Gold’

Discovery India Presents P.C. Chandra Group – ‘More Than Gold’

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-18 19:28 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 18: Celebrating over 85 years of legacy, P.C. Chandra Group was showcased by Discovery India through P.C. Chandra – More Than Gold, which premiered on Warner Bros. Discovery, followed by their social media platforms and on P.C. Chandra Jewellers’ YouTube channel.

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“Founded in 1939 as a jewellery business, P.C. Chandra has evolved over the past eight decades into one of India’s leading diversified business groups, with interests spanning jewellery, chemicals & adhesives, hospitality, software, real estate, plantations, and social greenery. While expanding across industries, the Group has remained steadfast in its commitment to trust, quality, innovation, and customer relationships.” A.K. Chandra, Managing Director, P.C. Chandra Group.

The Group expressed its honour at being featured by Discovery India through More Than Gold, describing it as an opportunity to showcase the philosophy that has guided P.C. Chandra’s journey over the decades. The feature highlighted the Group’s evolution beyond a business enterprise into an institution driven by responsible business practices, innovation, social development, sustainability, and purposeful diversification. It also reflected a legacy of resilience, trust, and values that has enabled P.C. Chandra to create lasting social and economic impact while contributing to nation-building across generations.

Guided by its ‘More Than Gold’ philosophy, the Group is committed to creating a positive social impact through several CSR initiatives, including the J.L. Chandra Merit Scholarship (awarding scholarships to Madhyamik Examination toppers), J N Chandra Anuprerna (scholarships for needy students), Gyandhara (knowledge centres in colleges), Neem Banani (promoting a greener environment). The Group also contributes to the healthcare sector by providing essential equipment to various hospitals and extending support to a nursing school run by Calcutta Heart Clinic. These efforts are intended to support healthcare infrastructure and, in a modest way, contribute to the well-being of society.

Video Links: 

P. C. Chandra Jewellers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vl15UjSXhb0
Discovery Indiahttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GWLwV_iR3yA

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Discovery India Presents P.C. Chandra Group – ‘More Than Gold’
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Discovery India Presents P.C. Chandra Group – ‘More Than Gold’

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Discovery India Presents P.C. Chandra Group – ‘More Than Gold’
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